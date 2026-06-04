Here’s how your neighborhood voted for Los Angeles mayor

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In the race for Los Angeles mayor, incumbent Karen Bass secured a place on the November ballot. But who will challenge her is yet to be determined, as votes are still being tallied.

With 62% of the expected vote counted, reality television personality Spencer Pratt sits in second place and City Councilmember Nithya Raman trails in third. Although Pratt has declared victory, the Associated Press, which estimates the expected votes in, has not called the race.

This story is based on a snapshot of precinct-level results provided by the L.A. County registrar on Wednesday. The Times analyzed the 525,326 votes processed so far. This story will be updated when winners are finalized in early July by the secretary of state.

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62% of expected votes in Preliminary results as of June 3. View most recent results »

This map shows the margin and density of votes by precinct. Areas where a candidate leads by a wide margin, such as Brentwood for Pratt, appear darker on the map. More densely populated neighborhoods — such as Bass strongholds in Baldwin Hills and Hyde Park — appear in brighter colors. These margins could change once the A.P. estimated remaining three hundred thousand ballots are counted.

Leading by more votes More votes per square feet Raman Bass Pratt Leading by more votes More votes per square feet Raman Bass Pratt Leading by more votes More votes per square feet Bass Pratt Raman

The preliminary results show narrow margins among precincts on the Eastside, with some precincts showing an almost 30% split across the top 3 candidates.

Bass retained a strong lead in precincts across South L.A. compared with her 2022 race against Rick Caruso. Pratt has garnered heavy support from his neighbors in Pacific Palisades, as well as precincts in Bel-Air and Shadow Hills.

Raman, who represents Los Feliz, Hollywood Hills, Sherman Oaks and Encino on the city council, has so far underperformed in her home 4th District. She led in 12 of the 66 precincts, particularly in parts of Los Feliz. A few precincts in East Hollywood swung heavily for Pratt; but Bass led much of CD-4.

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Karen Bass Percentage of votes 0% 50 100 Northridge Eagle Rock Los Angeles Venice Bass had strong support in South L.A. San Pedro Spencer Pratt 0% 50 100 Shadow Hills Bel-Air Pacific Palisades Downtown Pratt won half the vote in wealthy Pacific Palisades and Bel-Air precincts Nithya Raman 0% 50 100 Raman underperformed in much of her own council district Encino Sherman Oaks Los Feliz Westwood

To win the race outright, Bass needs to secure at least 50% of the vote. She currently holds 35% of the vote and a five-point lead over Pratt. A Berkeley IGS poll released last week found that Bass and Raman would likely defeat Pratt by double digits in the event of a runoff.

Mail-in ballots with a June 2 postmark will be accepted by county election officials through Tuesday.