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After uncertainty, a positive sign for L.A. Olympics transportation funding

A view of a stadium with an arched entryway bearing the words Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one of the 2028 Olympics venues.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Justine McDanielStaff Writer 
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  • LA Metro has sought $2 billion in federal funding for the planned transit service for the Games.
  • The transit agency plans to lease 1,700 buses, build three temporary transit depots and create dedicated traffic lanes.

WASHINGTON — The House Appropriations Committee has approved $875 million to fund public transportation for the 2028 Olympic Games, a positive sign for LA28 after the exclusion of Olympics transit funding from President Trump’s fiscal year 2027 budget request this spring.

The funding must be passed by Congress in a future spending bill — part of a lengthy 2027 budgeting process that is underway now — but its approval in committee last week is a crucial signal of investment from Washington after weeks of uncertainty.

“We are encouraged by the House Appropriations Committee’s action,” spokesperson Maya Pogoda of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement, “and we look forward to continuing to work with the Senate and the White House to make America’s Games the best ever in history.”

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LA Metro has sought $2 billion in federal funding for the planned transit service for the Games, which includes leasing buses, hiring drivers and building temporary depots. With the clock ticking to start projects that require significant lead time to be completed before the Games, the absence of any funding in Trump’s budget request in April had raised concerns among lawmakers and other stakeholders.

In recent weeks, the transit authority, the city and LA28 had publicly pressed for federal funding; LA28 Chief Executive Casey Wasserman reportedly met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in April.

The Coliseum, SoFi Stadium, Dodger Stadium and the Galen Center.

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“The House Appropriations Committee’s most recent transportation bill is another positive signal of the continued bipartisan support in Congress to provide federal transit money for the Games,” LA28 spokesperson Jacie Prieto Lopez told The Times.

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The inclusion of the funding in the bill conveyed bipartisan support for the Games, an event that Trump — who places an outsize importance on displays of patriotism — is likely to want to see go well during his tenure.

“This is on the American stage,” said former Los Angeles County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky, who was on the City Council during the 1984 Olympic Games. “The success of the Games are the success of the country.”

The Olympics item was included in the fiscal year 2027 transportation funding bill approved by the House Appropriations Committee last week. In its report, the committee noted that the funding is intended for all host cities, including those outside California.

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: A mural reveals the new LA28 logo, with the "A" designed by Orlando Pride player Alex Morgan, at the Delano Recreation Center on September 01, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. The LA28 logo is for the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad hosted by Los Angeles in 2028. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Olympics

LA28 releases details on second Olympics ticket sales drop

Before the second Olympic ticket drop officially begins Aug. 10, LA28 announced Wednesday there will be a presale for Visa cardholders from July 29-31.

“The 2028 games will put our nation on center stage, and this investment will help ensure that we are prepared to meet the moment and showcase why the United States is the best country in the world,” Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), who chairs the subcommittee that put forth the bill, said in a statement.

The Games in Los Angeles are expected to draw massive crowds and will be the first Summer Olympics held in the United States since Atlanta hosted in 1996. More than 4 million tickets were sold during LA28’s first ticket release; a second ticket drop is coming in August.

The massive event requires federal involvement not just on funding but also on issues including athlete visas and the import of Olympic horses.

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LA Metro has planned to lease 1,700 buses from transit agencies across the country, build three temporary transit depots and create dedicated traffic lanes for athletes, officials and others as required by the International Olympic Committee. Metro estimates that 1 million additional trips per day will be taken during the 16-day Games.

It’s crucial for federal funding to come through in a timely manner, Yaroslavsky said, particularly given the scope of the security and transportation considerations for the sprawling Games.

“The city and the LA28 committee need to know that this money is going to be made available,” Yaroslavsky said. “This has to be in place long before the Games start.”

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Justine McDaniel

Justine McDaniel is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, covering politics, policy and the Trump administration’s ongoing battles with California. She previously covered national news and politics at the Washington Post. Her previous reporting on transportation, water contamination and other topics at the Philadelphia Inquirer was recognized with several awards. She was a 2014 reporting fellow for News21, part of the Carnegie-Knight Initiative on the Future of Journalism Education. She grew up in the North Bay.

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