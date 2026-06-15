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Supreme Court will decide if ‘criminal aliens’ can be held indefinitely while they fight deportation

The Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court will hear a Trump administration appeal and decide if “criminal aliens” may be held indefinitely while they fight against deportation.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
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By David G. Savage
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  • The government’s lawyers say immigration laws call for deporting non-citizens with ‘aggravated felonies’ on their records.
  • Judges have been split on whether non-citizens fighting deportation have a right to a bond hearing and a chance to go free if they pose no risk to public safety.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a Trump administration appeal and decide if “criminal aliens” may be held indefinitely while they fight deportation.

The case to be heard in the fall could give the administration more power to arrest and hold immigrants, including green card holders, who have criminal records.

The government’s lawyers say immigration laws call for deporting non-citizens with “aggravated felonies” on their records. And in such cases, they say these people may be held for months or even years while their claims are before the immigration courts.

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Judges have been split on whether non-citizens fighting deportation have a right to a bond hearing and a chance to go free if they pose no risk to public safety.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled for a pair of green card holders who faced deportation to the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Both had been convicted of assaults that were characterized as aggravated felonies under the immigration laws.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on May 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Alabama officials have asked the Supreme Court to pause a lower court's order barring the use of a congressional district map that was ruled to be discriminatory against Black voters for the 2026 midterm elections. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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However, the appeals court said their “prolonged detention” was unconstitutional if they were given no bond hearing and no chance to go free.

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They were represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, whose lawyers urged the court to turn down the appeal.

“For the first time in this litigation, the government argues that civil detention ‘does not implicate any fundamental rights’ and so the Due Process Clause affords the detained men no protections—substantive or procedural,” they wrote.

In the past, they said the Supreme Court had accepted the “bedrock principle” that detained persons may have a right to seek their release on bond.

One of the two men had left this country and returned to Jamaica, the ACLU lawyers said. But Solicitor Gen. D. John Sauer urged the court to rule on the issue.

The detained men “have no procedural due-process right to a bond hearing on whether they are a flight risk or danger to the community,” he told the court. “Individualized findings about flight risk and danger are irrelevant” under the immigration laws which called for “mandatory detention based on their aggravated-felony convictions alone.”

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David G. Savage

David G. Savage has covered the Supreme Court and legal issues for the Los Angeles Times in the Washington bureau since 1986.

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