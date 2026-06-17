Gerrymanders, judges and an alley-oop: A look at the midterm fight for control of Congress
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- With the redistricting battle just about over, Republicans come out ahead but still remain at serious risk of losing the House.
- Democrats face an uphill fight to seize control of the Senate, but their odds have improved in recent months.
Today, we discuss political jockeying, litigation and Hail Mary passes.
There’s so much going on these days ...
Indeed.
Between the war with Iran, the World Cup and President Trump slapping his filigreed (emphasis greed) name on everything in sight, I’ve completely lost track of the fight for control of Congress.
Well, now that the California gubernatorial primary is in the rear view, let’s catch up. The midterm election is not until November, of course. But a fierce political competition, aimed at skewing the result, has been underway since last summer.
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It started in Texas, where Trump strong-armed Republican lawmakers into redrawing their congressional map in hopes of boosting the GOP’s chances of keeping control of the House. That led California voters to pass an eye-for-an-eye measure aimed at boosting Democratic prospects.
Other states joined the skirmishing, capped by Virginia, where voters in April approved new political lines aimed at netting Democrats as many as four additional seats.
For a short time, it looked as though Trump’s move had backfired and Democrats might actually come out ahead, at least on paper, by a seat or two.
Democrat Xavier Becerra starts out with a huge advantage over Republican Steve Hilton. How will they use the next five months? To discuss their policy differences? Or just talk about Trump?
And then?
And then the courts stepped in.
In a 4-3 decision in May, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the state’s new congressional map, ruling that the Democratic-run legislature had violated procedural requirements when it placed the constitutional measure on the ballot.
But the more significant legal decision came a week prior, when the U.S. Supreme Court nullified a major part of the federal Voting Rights Act, freeing several Southern states to hastily redraw a number of congressional districts to Republicans’ advantage.
What’s the bottom line?
It looks as though the GOP has come out ahead, but not by more than a handful of seats, give or take. It’s important to note that all that cartographic competition offers no guarantee of success.
“Cartographic competition?”
Those gerrymandered maps were drawn for the express purpose of helping out one party or the other, but the partisan manipulation doesn’t make all those redrawn districts a lock come November.
In California, for instance, the Central Valley seat held by Republican David Valadao — a perennial Democratic target — remains highly competitive. In Texas, GOP lawmakers redrew their map assuming the substantial Latino support that Trump enjoyed in 2024 would carry over to Republican candidates in this year’s midterm election. That seems increasingly less likely, given shifting Latino attitudes, which means at least two of those redrawn Texas seats are more competitive than Republicans would like.
Bottom line, where does that leave things in the fight for control of the House?
There are no certainties ...
... Beyond death and taxes. Understood.
It still seems more likely than not that Democrats will win the House in November.
They just need to gain three seats. Going back more than half a century, the out party (which is to say the one not in the White House) has gained an average of more than two dozen House seats in the midterm election. So Democrats have that going for them.
Also, more significantly, Trump’s approval ratings — in a word — stink. There’s a very strong correlation between a president’s standing in polls and his party’s performance, given midterm elections are almost always a referendum on the party in the White House. Since disgruntled voters are more likely to turn out, that means the out party typically gains seats.
“It would be one thing if Republicans were trying to buck a historical trend and they were doing so strengthened by a popular Republican president,” said Jacob Rubashkin, an analyst with the authoritative nonpartisan political guide Inside Elections. “But that’s simply not the case. ... [Trump] is less popular than any president heading into a midterm election in a very long time.”
What about control of the Senate?
Advantage Republicans.
How so?
Part of it is straight-up math. Democrats need to flip four seats. There are 35 Senate races being decided this fall, but only 10 or so are even remotely competitive. Nearly all are in states that Trump carried.
That said, things are looking up considerably for Democrats from where they were a few months ago.
Ken Paxton’s primary win has buoyed Democratic hopes of an upset by the viral sensation James Talarico. But touted Democrats have a history of falling flat.
Oh?
There’s much less correlation between presidential approval and the outcome of Senate races. Still, Trump is putting up some pretty strong headwinds that Republicans will have to overcome this fall, including in battleground states such as Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina. (His gaseous effusions — “I love the inflation,” “Affordability is a con job” — are not helpful, to put it mildly, when gasoline and hamburger are costing hard-pressed voters an arm and a leg, respectively.)
And Democrats have done about as well as they could have hoped in landing their preferred candidates in the Republican-leaning states of Alaska, Ohio and Iowa, making those contests far more competitive than they would have been.
That started out as Democrats’ top target this election cycle. Five-term incumbent Susan Collins has the distinction of being the only Republican senator running in a state that Kamala Harris won. The race is still considered a toss-up.
But the nomination of Graham Platner, an oyster farmer and Marine Corps veteran with a history that is, um, problematic — a tattoo resembling a Nazi SS symbol he did or did not apprehend; extramarital sexting; coarse online commentary — could turn the race into more of a referendum on the Democrat than either Trump or Collins.
And Texas?
You mean the boneyard of Democratic dreams?
It’s been decades since the party won a statewide race in Texas, despite all manner of attempts. (The “dream team” of a white/Black/Latino slate; the streaking-comet candidacies of Beto O’Rourke and Wendy Davis, who both flamed out short of victory.)
Democrats are giddy again, this time over 37-year-old state Sen. James Talarico, who’s built a national following with his telegenic, Christian-infused progressive platform. More pertinent, he’s running against a singularly flawed Republican nominee, state Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton, whose dubious resume is muddied with a felony indictment, impeachment by the GOP-run Texas House and allegations of repeated adultery.
Still, it’s Texas. Electing Talarico would be like connecting on one of those last-second, desperation, alley-oop passes in the end zone. Not impossible.
But don’t bet the ranch.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article portrays the 2026 midterm fight for Congress as beginning long before Election Day, driven by aggressive partisan redistricting that started in Texas after President Trump leaned on Republican lawmakers to redraw the congressional map to bolster GOP prospects, prompting Democratic-controlled states such as California and Virginia to respond with their own map changes aimed at boosting Democrats.[1][2][4]
It argues that this “cartographic competition” has produced a messy, state‑by‑state struggle in which Republicans appear to have gained a small but real advantage in the House, though the piece stresses that the net effect is limited to roughly a handful of seats and far from a guarantee of GOP control.[2]
The article notes that courts have become central players in the fight: it highlights a Virginia Supreme Court ruling throwing out a Democratic‑engineered map on procedural grounds and emphasizes that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision weakening key parts of the Voting Rights Act enabled several Southern states to rush through new GOP‑friendly congressional maps, tilting the battlefield toward Republicans.[1][3]
At the same time, the column underscores that even the most finely tuned gerrymanders are not foolproof, pointing to competitive districts such as Rep. David Valadao’s Central Valley seat in California and newly redrawn Texas districts where Republicans had banked on continued Latino support for Trump, but where shifting Latino attitudes have made the races more competitive than GOP mapmakers anticipated.[2]
The piece contends that, despite Republican gains from redistricting, structural midterm dynamics still favor Democrats in the House: historically, the party out of the White House tends to pick up seats, and with Trump’s approval ratings described as dismal, the article argues that Democrats remain more likely than not to gain the three seats needed to flip the chamber, especially given the strong correlation between an unpopular president and losses for the president’s party.
The article quotes Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections to reinforce this point, framing Trump as less popular heading into a midterm than any president in decades and suggesting that Republicans are trying to “buck a historical trend” without the benefit of a broadly popular leader to help them withstand midterm headwinds.
On the Senate, the article shifts the narrative and gives the advantage to Republicans, attributing this to the basic math of the 2026 map: only a small number of the 35 races are competitive, and most of those contests are in states Trump carried, making the terrain fundamentally tougher for Democrats even if the national climate leans against the GOP.
Nevertheless, the piece argues that Republicans still face “headwinds” from Trump in key battlegrounds such as Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina, and it credits Democrats with recruiting strong, well‑matched candidates in Republican‑leaning states like Alaska, Ohio and Iowa, which the article suggests has made races there more competitive than they otherwise would have been.
The article describes Maine as a marquee Senate battleground that began the cycle as Democrats’ top target, noting that Susan Collins is the only Republican senator running in a state Vice President Kamala Harris won; it characterizes the race as a toss‑up but warns that GOP nominee Graham Platner’s controversial personal history could shift the contest into a referendum on the Democratic challenger rather than on Trump or Collins.
Turning to Texas, the article portrays the state as the “boneyard of Democratic dreams,” recalling past high‑profile Democratic candidacies that fell short, yet it notes renewed Democratic excitement around state Sen. James Talarico, a young, media‑savvy progressive whose profile has been rising nationally and who has already drawn national media attention as a bellwether figure in Texas politics.[5][6]
Even so, the piece emphasizes that defeating Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton—described as deeply flawed and dogged by legal and ethical controversies—would still amount to a last‑second “alley‑oop” victory for Democrats in a state that remains structurally difficult for them, and it cautions readers not to “bet the ranch” on a Democratic breakthrough in Texas this cycle.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the article’s framing of Republicans gaining only a modest edge from redistricting, some election analysts argue that the GOP has “won the redistricting battle” in a more decisive way and could net around 10 additional House seats—possibly as many as 16 under favorable conditions—through new maps in multiple states, a shift they see as potentially large enough to secure or protect a Republican majority even in a challenging political climate.[2]
While the article presents the redistricting fight as something of an eye‑for‑an‑eye contest, with Democrats in states like California and Virginia answering Texas, other reporting stresses that the arms race is asymmetric: because many large blue states use independent commissions or have stricter legal constraints, Democrats have fewer opportunities to engineer aggressively partisan maps, limiting their ability to counter the GOP’s unilateral maneuvers in places like Texas, Missouri and North Carolina.[2][4]
Some democracy advocates and legal commentators place far more blame on the U.S. Supreme Court than the article does, arguing that a Republican‑appointed majority “set this farce up” years ago by treating partisan gerrymandering as a non‑justiciable political question and narrowing federal protections, which, in their view, effectively greenlit extreme partisan maps and weakened the Voting Rights Act’s capacity to block discriminatory districting.[3][1]
The article treats gerrymandering as one factor among many, but civil‑rights groups and voting‑rights lawyers frequently present a more alarmed perspective, contending that aggressive partisan and racial gerrymanders in the South and elsewhere threaten fair representation for minority voters and entrench one‑party control in ways that cannot be overcome by normal electoral swings, citing ongoing litigation over maps in states like Texas and the continued importance of federal voting‑rights protections.[1][4]
Republican officials and strategists, for their part, often defend the new maps that the article criticizes as partisan power grabs, arguing that redistricting is inherently political, that both parties seek advantageous lines when they control the process, and that the resulting districts reflect lawful efforts to account for population shifts and preserve communities of interest rather than an attempt to “rig” the system.[1][2]
Some GOP voices also push back on the notion that court decisions have primarily benefited Republicans, contending that litigation and late map changes have sometimes helped Democrats or created uncertainty that hurts incumbents in both parties, and they warn that constant legal challenges risk transferring too much redistricting power from elected legislatures to judges.[4]
Whereas the article suggests Democrats are structurally favored to win the House because of historical midterm patterns and Trump’s low approval, some analysts caution that recent cycles have shown those patterns can be muted by polarization and geography; they note that Republican‑crafted maps and the concentration of Democratic voters in urban districts can dampen the usual out‑party gains, potentially giving Republicans a better chance to hold the House than a simple historical average would imply.[2][4]
On Texas, the article leans into the state’s reputation as a Democratic graveyard, but national Democratic organizations and some progressive strategists describe the state as an emerging battleground, pointing to intensive efforts to flip state House seats, rising investment in organizing and voter registration, and the prominence of figures like James Talarico as signs that the political trajectory is more fluid and promising for Democrats than past statewide losses might suggest.[5][6]
Additionally, some commentators argue that the focus on Trump’s personal unpopularity understates the extent to which issues such as inflation, border policy and crime may energize Republican voters and candidates, particularly in states like Texas, and they contend that those issue dynamics—combined with favorable districts—could allow Republicans to outperform presidential approval metrics in the midterms, challenging the article’s assumption that low approval ratings will automatically translate into substantial GOP losses.[2][5]