Federal probe of Newsom creates lots of smoke. Is there any fire?
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- The investigation by Trump’s corrupted Department of ‘Justice’ presents more questions than answers.
- Some suggest the targeting of Newsom and his wife will boost the governor’s presidential prospects. But it’s too soon to say.
The U.S. Department of Justice — make that the U.S. Department of “Justice” — is sniffing around Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
This is widely seen as a throw-me-in-the-briar-patch gift from President Trump, coming as California’s governor edges ever closer toward a 2028 run for the White House. The presumed effort to cut down a political foe could instead boost Newsom’s chances of winning the Democratic nomination, or so it’s being suggested.
After all, look at how Trump’s verbal bludgeoning elevated former Rep. Adam Schiff. The House has typically been a dead end for lawmakers seeking statewide office in California. Today, the former Burbank congressman and Trump tormentor is a United States senator.
In truth, however, it’s far too early to say how the investigation of Newsom and his wife plays out politically, not least because it’s unclear whether there’s merit to the probe or if it’s merely a fruitless search-and-destroy mission by Trump’s Department of Retribution, Vengeance and Settling Old Scores
Beyond that, the first ballots of the 2028 campaign won’t be cast for roughly a year and a half. The Democratic National Convention, where the party will install its nominee, doesn’t begin for another 778 days.
Your friendly political columnist won’t resort to that hoariest of cliches about such-and-such duration being a lifetime in politics. But for some perspective, let’s go back 778 days.
As he eyes a run for president in 2028, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is taking advantage of a federal investigation into him and his wife to boost his national profile.
President Joe Biden was running for reelection and about to challenge Trump to a pair of early debates. Trump was sequestered in a New York City courtroom being prosecuted on 34 felony counts.
A lot happened in the weeks and months that followed, including Biden’s self-immolation on the debate stage and Trump’s criminal conviction. A lot more will happen in the weeks and months to come. There’s no telling what. But it’s safe to say the fight for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination will not be decided by anything that’s taken place in June 2026.
Still, Newsom is once again sunning himself in the national spotlight and for that he has Trump to thank.
With his exquisitely tuned political antennae, the governor jumped out front of the president by announcing last week the feds were targeting him and his wife. (Naturally, Newsom’s revelation was accompanied by a rage-bait email — subject line: “Because I am thinking of running for president” — that denounced the “political witch hunt” and asked for money.)
“After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me,” Newsom said in a 4 ½-minute, direct-to-camera video that framed the investigation before prosecutors had the chance. “And just in the last week, I’ve learned his campaign has reached my own home: To get me, he’s coming after my wife, Jen.”
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Newsom and his wife both adamantly denied any wrongdoing and, of course, they must be presumed innocent until and unless proven otherwise.
But there was something a bit disingenuous about the governor’s chivalrous defense. Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker who calls herself California’s “First Partner,” is no mere housewife baking cookies and holding teas, in the famous words of Hillary Rodham Clinton. (Hold the outrage, folks, this is not some retrograde criticism of career-seeking women.)
Among her many public-facing activities, Siebel Newsom heads The Representation Project, a nonprofit focused on challenging gender stereotypes. The organization has faced criticism for accepting donations from companies that lobby the governor, so it’s not unreasonable to ask whether those interests have improperly sought to influence Newsom by giving money to Siebel Newsom’s causes.
My Times colleagues reported that an investigation related to Siebel Newsom has been underway for about a year and was launched by federal prosecutors in Sacramento based on whistle-blower information provided in California. It was not, their source said, the result of a directive out of Washington.
A second probe, they reported, is related to Newsom’s ex-chief of staff, Dana Williamson, who pleaded guilty last month to bank and wire fraud involving a scheme to steal campaign funds from Xavier Becerra, the Democratic candidate for governor.
The problem with all this federal sleuthing is the utter lack of credibility attached to Trump’s Justice Department. Which is what happens when you turn the department into an arm of Trump’s malevolent fiefdom and deploy its prosecutors as henchmen targeting the president’s perceived enemies.
“This is a huge problem,” Randall Eliason, former chief of the Public Corruption Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, told Politico. “In any political corruption prosecution, the defense almost always claims it is a ‘political witch hunt,’ that prosecutors are targeting him or her for some political reason.
“The best defense to that has always been [the Justice Department’s] tradition of independence from politics and long track record of pursuing corruption cases based only on the facts and law, without regard to political considerations,” Eliason said. “The Trump administration has abandoned that independence without even trying to hide it.”
Media and pundits pounced on millions in charity payments Gov. Gavin Newsom has solicited for nonprofits, including ones his wife is involved in.
The probe of Newsom and his wife presents more questions than answers.
It’s grody, but not criminal on its face, for lobbyists to curry favor with the governor by throwing cash at his wife’s endeavors — if, in fact, that’s been the case. Special interests spending money to gain access and influence is about as common in Sacramento and other capitals as statues, domed buildings and manicured lawns.
So why then are the feds investigating Newsom? Why now? Is there any fire, or is it all a lot of smoke?
Perhaps most important, where can you turn to get an impartial answer?
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Ideas expressed in the piece
First, the column frames the Justice Department’s investigation into Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom as widely perceived in political circles as a potential “gift” from Donald Trump, arguing that attacks from Trump can elevate Democratic figures with the party’s base, much as Trump’s broadsides helped boost Adam Schiff’s profile and statewide prospects.
At the same time, the piece contends that it is far too early to know how the probe will affect the 2028 presidential race, noting that the first votes are still many months away and that recent history — from Joe Biden’s debate implosion to Trump’s criminal conviction — shows how dramatically the political landscape can shift in a relatively short period.
The article argues that Newsom has moved quickly and shrewdly to shape the narrative by announcing the investigation himself, casting it as a Trump-directed “political witch hunt” and using the moment to raise money, including with a fundraising email explicitly tying the probe to Newsom’s contemplation of a presidential run.
Moreover, the column suggests there is something a bit calculated in Newsom’s portrayal of his wife as an innocent target of Trump’s vendetta, emphasizing that Jennifer Siebel Newsom is a prominent public figure who runs The Representation Project and engages directly in political-adjacent work rather than being a passive spouse, which makes questions about potential conflicts of interest around donations to her nonprofits reasonable to ask.
However, the piece underscores that Newsom and Siebel Newsom have vehemently denied wrongdoing and stresses that they should be presumed innocent unless proven otherwise, while simultaneously acknowledging that the intertwining of lobbyist money, charitable causes and gubernatorial power — though “grody” in the columnist’s description — is common in modern politics and not necessarily criminal on its face.
The article also highlights reporting that at least one investigation related to Siebel Newsom has been underway for about a year, launched by federal prosecutors in Sacramento based on whistleblower information, and that a separate probe touches on former chief of staff Dana Williamson, who has already pleaded guilty to bank and wire fraud involving stolen campaign funds, further contributing to the atmosphere of “smoke” around the governor’s orbit.
Above all, the column questions the credibility of the Trump-era Justice Department itself, citing legal experts who argue that by openly acting as an arm of the president’s political operation, the department has badly damaged its tradition of independence, making it harder for the public to assess whether prosecutions of perceived Trump enemies — including the Newsoms — are based on facts and law or on retribution.
Finally, the piece concludes that the Newsom probe raises more questions than answers, positing that while there may be ample “smoke” in the form of donations, nonprofits, and associates’ misconduct, it remains unclear whether there is any “fire” and, crucially, where the public can turn for a truly impartial assessment in an era when the Justice Department’s neutrality is in doubt.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the column’s heavy focus on Justice Department politicization, some California political reporting stresses the substantive issues surrounding Newsom’s finances and network, noting that a state campaign watchdog recently fined the governor $31,500 for failing to timely report millions of dollars in charitable donations made on his behalf, and arguing that such lapses, combined with scrutiny of Siebel Newsom’s nonprofit work, provide legitimate grounds for deeper investigation rather than mere political theater[1].
Additionally, coverage from Sacramento emphasizes that several federal inquiries into the Newsoms reportedly began about a year earlier, originating in the U.S. attorney’s office in Sacramento based on whistleblower complaints, with federal sources indicating the work was not initially triggered by directives from Washington, a timeline that complicates the narrative of the probe as purely a Trump-ordered vendetta[1].
Local television reporting has echoed that view, highlighting that the federal investigation into Newsom and the first partner started during the Biden administration and that the Trump Justice Department is largely continuing an existing case, a detail that undercuts claims the inquiry was simply manufactured after Trump returned to power[3].
Furthermore, federal court documents and news accounts describing the guilty plea of former chief of staff Dana Williamson in a $225,000 fraud and corruption scheme involving stolen campaign funds have fueled arguments that prosecutors would be negligent if they did not at least examine whether weaknesses in oversight or internal controls around Newsom’s political operation allowed such misconduct to flourish[1][2].
Political analyst Dan Schnur has argued that from an investigator’s perspective there is “a lot of smoke” surrounding the governor — from Siebel Newsom’s role and fundraising to the Williamson case — and that these elements, taken together, naturally invite federal scrutiny, even as the analyst cautions that only evidence can determine whether there is “fire” underneath and stresses that, at this stage, “we just don’t know” if prosecutable crimes occurred[1].
Moreover, some observers cited in state coverage argue that while Trump’s rhetoric about enemies and retribution is troubling, the Justice Department still consists largely of career prosecutors and agents who carry investigations across administrations, and that the appropriate response is not to assume bad faith automatically but to allow the legal process — including grand juries, indictments, and potential trials — to reveal whether the facts support criminal charges against the Newsoms[1][3].
Finally, critics of Newsom’s framing point out that the governor has repeatedly used the investigation to rally supporters and raise money, asserting that casting the probe as a “witch hunt” may serve as a savvy political defense regardless of the underlying facts, and suggesting that both Newsom and Trump are leveraging the case for partisan advantage while the question of actual wrongdoing remains unresolved[1][3].