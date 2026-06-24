Breaking News
Boyle Heights warehouse fire is nearly out, fire officials say
Advertisement
Politics

Trump refuses to sign landmark housing bill, demanding Congress pass voter ID law

President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One Tuesday in Reading, Pa.
President Trump, shown Tuesday boarding Air Force One in Reading, Pa., demanded that Congress pass the SAVE America Act.
(Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
By Justine McDanielStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • The housing bill, which passed with overwhelming support in the House and Senate, aims to boost housing supply.
  • Critics say the SAVE America Act would create unnecessary barriers to voting for citizens.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Wednesday he would not sign the landmark housing bill Congress passed this week, in a striking decision to jeopardize a rare bipartisan success and an escalation in his battle with Senate Republicans over his favored voter ID legislation.

Trump demanded on Truth Social that Congress pass the SAVE America Act, the voting proof-of-citizenship bill, before he would consider the housing legislation. Tension between Trump and Senate Republicans had already neared a breaking point this week over the bill, which leaders have told him does not have the votes to pass.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump wrote online.

Advertisement

The president’s scuttling of a bill that could have helped his party in the midterm elections and that he could have framed as a win on affordability showed a remarkable willingness to blow up a popular measure that Republicans had worked to pass.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) arrives at a news conference to support the Federal Reserve in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in Trump v. Cook. This landmark case centers on President Donald Trump's attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, testing the legal boundaries of presidential power and the independence of the central bank. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Politics

Congress passes landmark housing bill with overwhelming bipartisan votes

Measures to provide federal funding for new housing in big cities could be particularly significant to California.

The housing bill, which passed with overwhelming support in the House on Tuesday evening and the Senate on Monday, aims to boost housing supply. It is the most significant legislation Congress has passed on housing in more than 30 years, and it contains a host of provisions aimed at removing regulatory barriers, improving federal programs and incentivizing new building.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told reporters Wednesday that he had already spoken to Trump about “delaying” the housing bill and had discussed making an effort to advance the SAVE America Act.

Advertisement

“He decided — I didn’t announce it, I wanted him to announce it — but we’re delaying this,” Johnson said. “As you know, he has a window of time before he has to sign a bill and he’s going to use a little bit more of that window of time and we’re gonna go through this together.”

The voting bill is part of Trump’s effort to assert federal control over elections. Voting rights advocates say it would create unnecessary barriers to voting for citizens.

The legislation would require voters to provide proof of citizenship when they register, require Americans show identification when casting a ballot and require states to send voter data to the Department of Homeland Security.

The effort is rooted in Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud and cheating by Democrats; he has said the bill would “guarantee” the midterms for Republicans.

Trump’s reversal on the housing bill also underscored his apparent indifference to the cost-of-living issues that voters are most focused on. He has repeatedly dismissed affordability as a “fake” concept, and inaccurately claimed on Sunday that the U.S. has the “BEST ECONOMY EVER.”

Last week, polls from NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll and Fox News poll showed record dissatisfaction with the economy among Americans and Trump’s support slipping among key demographics. Trump also lashed out about that on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, writing without evidence: “MY REAL POLL NUMBERS ARE THE HIGHEST THEY HAVE EVER BEEN. THANK YOU!!!”

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - June 03, 2026: The intersection of West 3rd and S. Berendo in Koreatown on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

California

Why do we have a housing shortage while the population falls? Just look at my crummy first L.A. apartment

Your morning catch up: L.A.’s housing paradox, election results and more big stories

Less than an hour before he posted online that he had canceled the bill signing, Trump labeled the legislation “the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren centric housing bill” in a Truth Social post, and railed about the SAVE America Act.

“That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about. Get the bad Republicans to approve it or, better yet, Terminate the Filibuster and approve it, AND EVERYTHING ELSE REPUBLICANS HAVE EVER DREAMED OF,” Trump wrote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who was one of the four bipartisan lawmakers leading the deal across the two chambers, said Wednesday morning on CNBC that Trump’s reversal “doesn’t make any sense.”

“It’s a complete indifference to the cost squeeze on American families and to genuine efforts to do something about it,” Warren said. “He could be over here claiming a victory lap and instead he’s saying no, no, he doesn’t want anything to do with it.”

More to Read

PoliticsWorld & NationHousing & HomelessnessTrump Administration

Sign up for the L.A. Times California Politics newsletter

Deeply reported insights into legislation, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond. In your inbox twice per week.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Justine McDaniel

Justine McDaniel is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, covering politics, policy and the Trump administration’s ongoing battles with California. She previously covered national news and politics at the Washington Post. Her previous reporting on transportation, water contamination and other topics at the Philadelphia Inquirer was recognized with several awards. She was a 2014 reporting fellow for News21, part of the Carnegie-Knight Initiative on the Future of Journalism Education. She grew up in the North Bay.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement
Advertisement