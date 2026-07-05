Happy Birthday, America! You’ve weathered another rough year
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- War, inflation and presidential grifting mark an Independence Day best put in the past.
- But America has made it through worse times, which lends perspective and offers hope for better times ahead.
Happy Birthday, America!
You turned 250 on Saturday and, honestly, you don’t look a day over 249. (Ha ha.)
Seriously, it’s perfectly understandable why there’s more gray on your scalp and deeper worry lines on your face. This last year has been another challenging one, to say the least. (And we thought the one cataloged 12 months ago in this space was rough.)
The country is caught up in an unpopular, on-again, off-again war with Iran that was recklessly launched by President Trump with far more swagger than foresight. In an utterly predictable move, Iran choked off the the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passageway for the world’s oil, sending gasoline prices skyrocketing. Though they’ve fallen since the announcement of a shaky ceasefire agreement, the cost of filling up is still significantly higher than a year ago.
Of course, costlier oil means virtually everything else has become more expensive. Trump was reelected in good part because he vowed to tame inflation on his very first day in office. Instead, it’s reached a three-year high.
The ground beef served up at many July 4 cookouts costs 75 cents a pound more than it did a year ago. A package of hamburger buns is up 15 cents. The price of hot dogs and other picnic staples have also increased, along with just about every other item at the grocery store.
Chew that over with your corn on the cob. (Up roughly 2.5% from July 2025.)
Meanwhile, Trump enriched himself to the tune of $2.2 billion during his first year in office alone. Treating the U.S. treasury like his personal cash cow, the president has lavished hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on vanity projects such as a personally kitted out Air Force One — a “gift” from Qatar that Trump plans to keep after retirement — and a gilded White House ballroom, rising where the demolished East Wing used to stand. Plans are underway for a grand, marble arch in Washington celebrating, well, you know who.
At the same time, Trump has squandered money and resources pursuing political vendettas, persecution of his enemies and fruitless investigations like the one probing “theft” of the 2020 election and “vandalism” at the algae-clogged Reflecting Pool he promised and failed to rehab.
All this while millions of Americans have lost healthcare coverage and/or federal food assistance, all thanks to the One Big Billionaire Bounty bill that Trump signed into law a year ago.
It’s all a bit unnerving isn’t it, America? You’re on edge in a way you haven’t been in at least a generation.
In Minnesota, in the dead of winter, two of your citizens were gunned down by federal officers as they engaged in that most American of exercises, registering dissent against the policies of their government. From sea to shining sea, innocent Americans have been arrested — and sometimes shipped abroad — and immigrant communities cower in fear of federal agents who often seem bent more on meeting deportation quotas than meting out justice.
You’re divided, America, in ways no one alive has ever seen.
It starts at the very top. Trump acts as though he’s president of a favored rump group — his political supporters — rather than the nation as a whole. He’s used your 250th birthday not to celebrate those many grand and glorious things that hold us together as Americans but to bask in the tanning-bed glow of his immeasurable self-regard.
But, heck, if it’s any consolation on this star-spangled holiday weekend, the country has been through worse. Much worse. And you, America, have not only survived but in many ways grown stronger by surmounting obstacles, facing down your flaws and overcoming some knee-buckling, soul-crushing challenges.
Slavery. Civil war. Racist exclusionary laws. Genocide against indigenous peoples. Two worldwide conflicts. Depression. Financial crises. And too many deadly natural disasters — fire, floods, earthquakes, hurricanes — to enumerate.
Your treatment of some Americans, it should be said, hasn’t always been fair and just. It still isn’t.
People are despairing over the Supreme Court and its genuflecting deference to the president. The justices of its conservative majority have done just about everything short of handing Trump a crown and scepter to reign as a virtually untouchable, imperial president.
But it’s worth noting that earlier court majorities held that Black Americans — “beings of an inferior order,” in the words of the wretched Dred Scott decision — could be denied citizenship, that racial segregation was constitutional and that compulsory sterilization based on eugenics was perfectly fine from a legal standpoint.
That ugly, sordid history won’t necessarily make anyone feel better about the current state of affairs, nor should it. But it does offer some perspective and, with it, hope.
This weekend is best celebrated honoring the country’s many good things and the bright, shining place that America aspires to be, with liberty and justice for all. So chin up! Have another slice of birthday cake, America, and don’t worry about the calories — you really do look terrific for 250!
Going forward it’s up to us, your citizens, to keep working toward that more perfect union mentioned in the preamble to the Constitution. Whatever ails you, America, the remedy resides with we the people and the power we hold, particularly at the ballot box.
Unhappy with the wrecking crew that’s heedlessly chain-sawed federal programs and allowed Trump to money-grub with both fists, defile the White House and undermine our rule of law? Send a message and vote ‘em out, starting in November’s midterm election. And bear in mind the damage that’s been wrought come the 2028 presidential race.
Don’t stop believing that, as dark and difficult as things may seem right now, better days lie ahead.
That undimmed and abiding faith is what makes America great.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column portrays the United States’ 250th birthday as arriving in the midst of a deeply troubled year, emphasizing that an unpopular, intermittently paused war with Iran—launched with bravado but little foresight by President Trump—has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and helped drive up gasoline prices and broader inflation.[2][5][22][25]
Building on this economic picture, the piece stresses that household costs for everyday goods such as ground beef, bread and other cookout staples have risen notably, arguing that Trump’s reelection promise to quickly tame inflation has instead given way to the highest price pressures in several years, fueled both by the war and by earlier policy choices.[5][13][17][22]
The article contends that Trump has treated the federal treasury as a personal revenue stream, enriching himself by billions and directing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars toward vanity projects—such as an opulent Air Force One refit and a gilded White House ballroom—rather than toward public needs, echoing other analyses of a second Trump term that highlight costly spectacle and self-aggrandizing governance.[1][21]
In parallel, the piece argues that the administration has devoted significant resources to punitive pursuits—political vendettas, investigations into alleged 2020 election “theft,” and other campaigns against perceived enemies—while millions have lost healthcare and food assistance under policies prioritizing tax benefits for the wealthy and deep cuts to social programs, themes that civil rights and public health advocates also describe as rollbacks harming vulnerable communities.[4][7][13]
The column describes a climate of fear and repression, recounting episodes such as protesters shot by federal officers in Minnesota, aggressive arrests and deportations, and immigrant communities intimidated by quota-driven enforcement, and it links these scenes to broader reports of chaotic immigration raids, military deployments in U.S. cities, and widespread public disapproval of the administration’s immigration approach.[16][24]
To frame the current political moment, the piece suggests that Trump governs as president of a narrow base rather than the whole nation, using the country’s semiquicentennial mainly to celebrate personal glory; it ties this personalization of power to a level of division unseen in living memory, resonating with research documenting intense polarization, “political breakups,” and growing hostility between Americans on opposite sides of the partisan divide.[3][9][15][20][26]
The article criticizes the Supreme Court’s conservative majority for what it characterizes as near-blanket deference to Trump, arguing that the court has done almost everything short of formally crowning an imperial president; it then situates this concern within a longer judicial history that includes notorious decisions upholding slavery, segregation and eugenics, noting that while past courts have sanctioned grave injustices, awareness of this history can both deepen alarm and offer perspective.[4][6][20]
Even as it catalogs current abuses and dysfunction, the piece insists that the United States has repeatedly overcome severe crises—including slavery, civil war, genocidal violence against Indigenous peoples, world wars, economic depressions and natural disasters—suggesting that those experiences demonstrate the nation’s capacity to grow stronger by confronting flaws and rebuilding institutions.[6][15][18]
Finally, the column urges readers to anchor this discouraging moment in civic responsibility and democratic hope: it calls on “we the people” to use electoral power, starting with the 2026 midterms and looking ahead to the 2028 presidential race, to remove the “wrecking crew” and steer the country back toward a “more perfect union,” echoing broader discussions of how electoral participation and institutional reforms might counter polarization and restore trust in democratic norms.[18][23][26]
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the column’s bleak assessment of Trump’s governance, official administration narratives highlight what they describe as substantial economic achievements, including millions of new jobs, rising middle-class incomes, expanded Opportunity Zones, significant deregulation and an enlarged child tax credit; these accounts argue that such policies have boosted growth, increased real incomes and supported families in distressed communities, painting a far more favorable picture of the presidency’s impact on ordinary Americans.[10]
While the article links the Iran war and Trump’s decisions directly to elevated inflation and household hardship, several economic analyses emphasize that price pressures are driven largely by global energy shocks and existing domestic constraints rather than a single administration’s choices; research from the Dallas Federal Reserve and other institutions finds that the war’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz raises headline inflation but by a limited margin, and suggests that core inflation and long-term expectations remain comparatively contained, implying a more moderate and technocratic view of the situation.[2][11][14][22][25]
Related financial commentary notes that, despite higher fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty, U.S. equity markets and broader economic indicators have shown resilience, with some strategists framing the ceasefire in Iran as a source of temporary relief and warning against overstating the war’s long-term damage; this perspective contends that the economy faces a delicate balancing act rather than a singularly catastrophic trajectory, challenging the column’s more sweeping narrative of economic wreckage.[5][8][25]
On national security, hawkish voices argue that a firm stance against Iran, including naval actions and pressure over nuclear development, is necessary to deter weapons proliferation and protect global energy routes; in this view, decisions that contributed to the closure of the Strait and subsequent blockade are portrayed as hard but justified measures aimed at safeguarding U.S. interests and those of allies, even at the cost of short-term economic pain.[5][14][27]
Regarding polarization and social division, some analysts caution against framing the Trump era as uniquely or irreparably fractured, instead describing a complex typology of voter groups and long-running trends that predate any single leader; Pew Research and other studies identify multiple clusters of Americans whose views span ideological spectra, suggesting that while partisan animosity is high, there remains significant internal diversity and potential for cross-cutting coalitions that could temper the narrative of unprecedented rupture.[18][20]
Additionally, scholarship on social media’s role in politics often concludes that tech platforms exacerbate polarization but are not its primary cause, pointing to broader structural factors such as economic inequality, media fragmentation and institutional mistrust; this body of work offers a more multi-causal explanation for toxic divisions than one centered mainly on presidential behavior, implicitly challenging accounts that place Trump alone at the heart of America’s political estrangement.[12][20]
Some commentators and legal defenders of the current Supreme Court majority argue that decisions expanding executive discretion reflect longstanding constitutional interpretations and adherence to textual or originalist methodologies rather than personal loyalty to Trump; although many civil rights groups sharply dispute these rulings, this alternative perspective maintains that the court is acting within its traditional role of resolving separation-of-powers disputes according to its jurisprudential principles rather than seeking to enthrone an “imperial president.”[4][6]
Finally, while the column urges voters to “vote ‘em out” and casts the administration as a “wrecking crew,” supporters of Trump and aligned candidates view upcoming elections as an opportunity to double down on an agenda of deregulation, nationalist economic policy and stricter immigration enforcement; they argue that previous reforms have reduced government barriers, strengthened national sovereignty and offered an alternative to what they see as overreach by technocrats and liberal elites, thus presenting the continuation of Trump-era policies as a path to renewed national strength rather than decline.[10][19]