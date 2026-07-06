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World Cup 2026

Trump says he disputed U.S. star player’s suspension, calling it ‘stain’ on World Cup

President Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.
(Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
Ana Ceballos
By Ana Ceballos
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  • President Trump said he called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the red-card suspension of American striker Folarin Balogun.
  • He said it would have been ‘terrible’ and ‘very unfair’ if one of the U.S. team’s star players was barred.
  • ‘I’m good at this stuff,’ Trump told reporters.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Monday that he called the president of FIFA to dispute a red card That would have barred the American striker Folarin Balogun from playing in Monday’s elimination game with Belgium, acknowledging an extraordinary intervention by a head of state in the sport’s disciplinary process.

“I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul,” Trump told reporters during an event in the Oval Office. “I am good at this stuff. I didn’t think it was a foul. I thought it was two great athletes that crashed into each other and got entangled.”

FIFA subsequently rescinded Balogun’s suspension, the first time the governing body has reversed a red-card penalty during a World Cup in 64 years. Belgium has protested the decision, and a hearing is scheduled for Monday to determine whether Balogun’s reinstatement will stand.

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Trump said it would be a “stain” on the World Cup to let the penalty stand, and even called the referee who issued the card “suspect” with a questionable past, though he did not provide evidence to support the accusation.”

While many in the United States joined the president in celebrating the reversal, others blasted its adverse impact on the integrity of the sport.

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun controls the ball during a World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium.

Soccer

FIFA decision to rescind U.S. star Folarin Balogun’s suspension draws cheers and outrage

Folarin Balogun will be able to play for the U.S. in Monday’s World Cup round of 16 game with Belgium after FIFA suspended the red card it handed down.

The Belgium team has protested the penalty reversal, with the country’s soccer federation saying it was “astonished” by the ruling.

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“We are not defending the national team or federation. We are defending football,” Belgian coach Rudi Garcia said.

The episode has drawn attention to Trump’s close relationship with Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA. In December, Infantino presented Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, an award the governing body created after Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize. That decision is now the subject of an ethics complaint, backed by members of the European Parliament, who argue it compromised FIFA’s political neutrality.

Trump appeared to downplay the significance of his call to Infantino.

“I can’t tell him what to do, and I don’t believe he made the decision,” Trump said. “I think it was a committee that made the decision, and they made the right decision, because number one, it wasn’t a foul, and you want to see a game with your best players.”

But he said it would be “very unfair” and “terrible” to not let Balogun play. He said it would be the equivalent of barring Argentina’s Lionel Messi or Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo — both global superstars — because they “ran” or “bumped” into someone on the field.

“We have to have our best players, and they have to have their best players. And if we win or we lose, it’s fair,” Trump said. “Let’s say we lost [Balogun] and we lose the game — it would be a terrible thing.”

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Ana Ceballos

Ana Ceballos is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the White House and Congress. Before joining The Times, she was a state government and politics reporter for the Miami Herald, where she covered the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis with a focus on immigration and education.

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