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McConnell, breaking weeks of silence about health, says a fall led to his hospitalization

Senator Mitch McConnell in 2025
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks at an event in Fancy Farm, Ky., in August 2025.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • Sen. Mitch McConnell, 84, disclosed that a fall led to his June 14 hospitalization, ending weeks of silence that fueled questions about his health.
  • He says he is undergoing extensive testing and remains in a rehabilitation center, delaying his return to the Senate while he continues to direct legislative work through his staff.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell on Sunday revealed for the first time that a fall led to his hospitalization, breaking the silence about his condition after weeks of speculation about the Kentucky Republican’s health.

McConnell, 84, said in a statement that he has undergone a battery of tests as doctors try to determine what led to his fall. He explained the long silence about his condition by saying that “folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older.”

“Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct — I can’t help it,” he said.

McConnell said he is now in a rehabilitation center and will not be returning to the Senate “quite yet.” He said he continues to work with his staff on Senate business in the meantime.

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The statement included a smiling picture of the senator with his wife, Elaine Chao, a tacit response to speculation online that McConnell had died or was incapacitated.

It comes following his hospitalization on June 14. McConnell’s office for weeks provided little information, saying only that he was “receiving excellent care” and recovering.

As his hospital stay grew longer, speculation about his condition became so intense that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, took the extraordinary step of asking that McConnell update the public about his health in a “transparent manner.”

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