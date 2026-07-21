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Politics

HHS withholds $867 million in Medicaid payments to California as part of ‘crackdown on fraud’

Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks in Milwaukee this month.
Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks in Milwaukee this month.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Pool via Associated Press)
By Ben Wieder
 and Dakota Smith
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  • The Trump administration is blocking $867 million in Medidaid funds to California and $199 million to Minnesota, citing suspected fraud in in-home care and immigrant eligibility.
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced the freeze as a political stunt.

In the latest salvo in the war between the Trump administration and California, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jr. said Tuesday his agency withheld $867.5 million in Medicaid payments to the state over concerns about fraud.

Kennedy also said his agency defered $199 million in Medicaid payments to Minnesota over similar concerns.

“If Gov. Gavin Newsom or Gov. Tim Walz wants this funding released, all they have to do is provide basic documentation showing that these services are legitimate and not fraudulent,” Kennedy said at a news conference.

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Just under half of the funds withheld from California were in connection with in-home health services.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said California’s spending on in-home health services went up by more than double the national average over the past two fiscal years.

“That doesn’t make sense,” he said.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Justice Department has filed a complaint under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act against protestors who targeted a New Jersey synagogue in November 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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California has been the target of more civil rights actions than any other state. The civil rights division is led by California-native Harmeet Dhillon.

About a quarter of the funds withheld involved care provided to individuals with “unsatisfactory immigration status,” whose eligibility to be in the country and receive these services is in question, which Oz characterized as an “ongoing massive problem for California.”

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The announcement by Kennedy and Oz on Tuesday comes two months after Vice President JD Vance announced that the administration would be deferring $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments over fraud concerns, largely connected to hospice services and in-home healthcare.

Newsom’s office, in a social media post, called the announcement a “recycled political stunt.”

“California isn’t being targeted because Trump has evidence of fraud,” the post said. “We are being targeted for political reasons — and because Dr. Oz doesn’t understand that we are *SAVING* taxpayers money by keeping seniors and people with disabilities out of far more expensive nursing homes!”

Newsom’s office also said that the state stands “ready to collaborate” with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “in good faith efforts to combat fraud.”

Vice President JD Vance and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listen to questions from the media from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

California

Vance says $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments to California will be deferred over fraud concerns

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the Trump administration is deferring $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements to California over concerns the state is allowing “fraudsters” to drive up costs to taxpayers by pushing unnecessary medications on unsuspecting patients.

The office of California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said it is reviewing the deferral of payments and allegations of fraud.

“We have not hesitated to challenge unlawful actions by the Trump administration, and we will continue to act whenever Californians’ rights or access to critical services are threatened,” Bonta’s office said.

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Despite Newsom’s claims that the accusations are political, the California State Auditor has repeatedly flagged Medi-Cal eligibility discrepancies that have exposed the state to billions of dollars in questionable payments.

Newsom and Oz have clashed before.

Newsom filed a civil rights complaint in January against Oz, after Oz posted a video to social media from Van Nuys in which he accused the “Russian Armenian mafia” of being a leading driver of $3.5 billion in fraud in hospice and home care services.

Newsom said that Oz’s claims were “baseless and racist.”

The announcement by Kennedy and Oz on Tuesday is the latest effort by the Trump administration to crack down on suspected Medicaid fraud in numerous states across the country.

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Ben Wieder

Ben Wieder is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times focused on political investigations. He was previously an investigative reporter and editor at the Miami Herald and McClatchy’s Washington Bureau, where he reported on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, financial fraud and political influence. Wieder is a graduate of Amherst College and the Missouri School of Journalism. He can be reached securely on Signal at @benwieder.51.

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith is a staff writer in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, where she covers state government and politics. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College.

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