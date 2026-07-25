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Ryan Gosling to join Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider

A man in a red shirt speaks into a microphone on stage.
Ryan Gosling at the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con.
(Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Nicole Nixon
By Nicole Nixon
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The Marvel faithful gathered in Hall H once more as San Diego Comic-Con yielded breaking news on Saturday: Ryan Gosling will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as motorcycle-riding superhero Ghost Rider.

Marvel Studios’ president and producer Kevin Feige announced the new title Saturday at the annual fan and industry event.

“Ghost Rider” will be directed by Shawn Levy, who made the 2024 crossover “Deadpool & Wolverine,” notable for being the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Gosling and Levy are currently working together on “Star Wars: Starfighter,” along with Jonathan Tropper, who is writing the script.

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In equally auspicious news, “Sinners” director Ryan Coogler announced he will return to direct “Black Panther 3,” slated for release in 2028. English actor David Johnson will star as the next King of Wakanda, who was previously played by the actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020.

Letitia Wright, David Jonsson and Winston Duke speak at the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con.
From left, “Black Panther” actors Letitia Wright, David Jonsson and Winston Duke speak at the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con.
(Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney)

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Nicole Nixon

Nicole Nixon is based in Sacramento and covers California politics for the Los Angeles Times.

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