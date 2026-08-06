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Politics

Tight vote on Blanche exposes deep skepticism of Trump’s Justice Department

Acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche arrives at a news conference.
Acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche, shown Wednesday at the Justice Department headquarters in Washington, faces a confirmation vote this week by the full Senate on his attorney general nomination.
(Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
By Michael Wilner
 and Ben Wieder
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  • Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she will vote to reject his confirmation. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy are uncommitted.
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he was still working to secure the votes needed for Blanche’s confirmation.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s choice for attorney general is facing a tight vote for confirmation in a Republican-controlled Senate nearly halfway through his second term, reflecting mounting doubts about his leadership of the Justice Department as bipartisan concerns over the weaponization of justice intensify.

The confirmation of Todd Blanche hangs on the support of two Republicans who have repeatedly criticized Trump’s stewardship of the department, where Blanche has served as deputy and acting attorney general, roles he assumed after working as the president’s personal lawyer for nearly two years.

Republican senators resisted Trump’s approach to the Justice Department from the start of the presidential transition, rejecting his first choice to lead it, Matt Gaetz, amid concerns he would use the department to pursue political retribution. But after Gaetz withdrew, Trump’s replacement, Pam Bondi, won bipartisan confirmation with the support of the entire Republican caucus.

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Blanche is already guaranteed a narrower margin, with Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announcing she will vote to reject his confirmation, and with Sen. Mitch McConnell absent for now for health reasons. Democrats are expected to be united in opposition against him.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 04: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) prepares to depart after members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted on the nomination of Todd Blanche to be U.S. Attorney General on Capitol Hill on August 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. Blanche's nomination had been previously postponed after Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) raised concerns over the Justice Department’s $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund” which Blanche rescinded earlier this week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Politics

Blanche’s attorney general nomination passes first test, now faces full Senate vote

Acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche has a cleared critical hurdle in his bid to be confirmed to the post after swaying Republican holdouts on a Senate committee to advance his nomination for a floor vote.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a figure the president has referred to as a “terrible,” “Trump-deranged” “loser” who “should never be elected,” has refused to comment on her plans.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) depa
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) departs from a Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on August 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. During a news conference, Senate Republican leadership spoke to reporters about the remaining legislation the Senate will work on before the start of their August recess. Thune was joined by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY).
(Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
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Her staff has said she is reviewing a commitment Blanche made in writing to formally rescind a controversial, $1.8-billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” announced in May to compensate Trump’s political allies, including those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Blanche also said he would limit immunity offered to Trump and his family for future tax audits, although his wording left the door open to negotiating a future deal along similar terms.

“I think certainly the fact that he has signed this order, basically disbanding [the Anti-Weaponization Fund] — that’s a pretty good step,” Murkowski said , adding that she would “like to find out a little bit more about the negotiations.”

Blanche has taken steps to curry Murkowski’s favor in recent months, visiting Alaska and announcing a $400-million settlement benefiting Alaska natives’ healthcare in July.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, the other uncommitted lawmaker in the chamber, said he had concerns that Blanche was still effectively working as Trump’s personal attorney under the guise of public service.

“I am very concerned about so-called lawfare — people being prosecuted not for a valid reason beyond somebody in high office being angry at them,” Cassidy said.

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“So, I’ve not made a decision regarding Mr. Blanche,” he added. “I’ve got to be convinced that he is an attorney general who just happens to have once been President Trump’s personal attorney, as opposed to President Trump’s personal attorney who is now the attorney general. I think there’s a big difference between the two.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said that he was still working to secure the votes needed for Blanche’s confirmation.

“I’m hoping we’ll get there eventually,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Blanche became the acting attorney general in April after Bondi was fired. Blanche had previously served as deputy attorney general and has been linked to some of the most controversial policies of the Trump administration.

His connection to the settlement between Trump and the Internal Revenue Service took center stage during his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Blanche said during the hearing that the controversial fund created as part of the IRS settlement was dead.

But Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina refused to vote for Blanche until he issued a more explicit order that killed the fund, which was designed to provide payouts to allies of Trump.

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Cornyn and Tillis also demanded that the Justice Department provide constraints to tax audit immunity that was granted to Trump, two of his sons and their business as part of the lawsuit settlement.

The federal judge who presided over the IRS case blasted the proceedings and the agreement as “improper” saying that the two sides — Trump and the IRS — were not truly independent of each other.

The written assurances provided by Blanche were enough to win support from Cornyn and Tillis, though Democrats pointed out that they did not foreclose the possibility that a similar fund could be resurrected in the future.

“The president himself has largely telegraphed that’s his plan,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the top Democrat on the committee, said Tuesday before the vote.

President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting, Friday, July 31, 2026, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md., Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

World & Nation

Trump says anti-weaponization fund in IRS settlement is ‘dead’ even as he defends it

Trump told reporters at Camp David on Friday morning that administration officials had “agreed not to have a fund” that compensates his political allies, yet made clear that he disagrees with that decision.

Blanche has been the face of the administration’s release of files related to deceased sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein. Bondi told the House Oversight Committee in May that Blanche had overseen the process, which included delays in the release of files and major redaction issues.

Blanche also faced criticism for a July 2025 prison interview he conducted with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of facilitating Epstein’s abuse.

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Shortly after the interview, she was moved from her Florida prison to a low-security prison in Texas where she has reportedly gotten favorable treatment.

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Michael Wilner

Michael Wilner is the Washington bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. He has spent more than a decade covering the federal government with a focus on the White House. Before joining The Times, Wilner was chief Washington correspondent for McClatchy, where his enterprise and international reporting was recognized with multiple awards. He previously covered foreign affairs in Washington and overseas for the Jerusalem Post. Wilner is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College and Columbia University and is a native of New York City.

Ben Wieder

Ben Wieder is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times focused on political investigations. He was previously an investigative reporter and editor at the Miami Herald and McClatchy’s Washington Bureau, where he reported on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, financial fraud and political influence. Wieder is a graduate of Amherst College and the Missouri School of Journalism. He can be reached securely on Signal at @benwieder.51.

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