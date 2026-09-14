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Newsom says he won’t run for president if Harris does

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to supporters during a campaign event Sept. 4 in West Columbia, S.C.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to supporters during a campaign event Sept. 4 in West Columbia, S.C. South Carolina will be the first state to hold a Democratic presidential primary in 2028.
(Mic Smith / Associated Press)
Los Angeles, CA - August 25, 2026: DC Bureau reporter Justine McDaniel
By Justine McDaniel
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  • Newsom suggested a desire to avoid a fight for supporters between him and Harris.
  • Harris has not decided whether she will run for president again, she said last week.

WASHINGTON — Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would not run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028 if Kamala Harris does so, appearing to offer deference to the former vice president ahead of a race that could draw a historically crowded field of candidates.

“I wouldn’t run if she ran,” Newsom told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview posted Monday. “Why would I? I wouldn’t do that to her. ... I wouldn’t do it to you, I wouldn’t waste everyone’s time.”

Newsom appeared to acknowledge a desire to avoid the possibly messy fight for California backers that could ensue if both were to run, saying there would be “pure crossover” between Harris’ supporters and his.

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The governor’s effective yield to Harris diminishes the possibility of a showdown between two of California’s most powerful political figures in an election whose stakes are viewed by the Democratic party as existential. The possibility of Harris making a second attempt at the presidency after her loss to President Trump in 2024 has hung as the biggest question over the potential Democratic field.

Kamala Harris, former Vice President and 2024 Presidential candidate, speaks during the National Action Network (NAN) Convention in New York, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Politics

Kamala Harris says she ‘might’ run for president in 2028

Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, offered the clearest signal yet that she could seek to lead Democrats back to the White House in 2028.

Both Newsom and Harris have acknowledged they are considering presidential bids in 2028, but Harris has closely held her intentions. She said last week that she had not decided whether to run, telling former soccer player Megan Rapinoe in a podcast interview that she was focused on working full-time to help Democrats win the midterms.

A spokesperson for Harris declined to comment. Representatives for Newsom did not immediately respond to a request Monday afternoon.

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Harris has appeared as the party front-runner in multiple polls about 2028, including one in July that showed her beating Newsom by double digits. But questions have continually circulated within the party about whether voters who are scarred from the party’s 2024 loss would be enthusiastic about a Harris run.

Several California donors told The Times in May that they did not plan to support Harris or did not want to discuss a possible bid by her; in a few corners, more enthusiasm came through for Newsom.

The dynamics around the 2028 Democratic primary continue to evolve as party hopefuls jockey for the spotlight, and they shifted notably with the selection of South Carolina as the party’s first primary state. That choice could give Harris a boost if South Carolina’s Black voters move in her favor.

Harris and Newsom came up in politics in the same era and have never before run in an election against each other, operating their political careers largely in parallel rather than in competition. In February, Newsom said on CNN that he had “never gotten in the way of her ambition” and he didn’t “imagine I would in the future,” saying “fate” would determine whether they ran against each other.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, left, poses for a photo with a woman at Crave restaurant ahead of a South Carolina Democratic Party fundraiser on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Politics

Big donors backed Harris in 2024. For 2028, they’re not so sure

Though few in the party want to criticize Harris, few appear ready to endorse her. Conversations about her prospects often come down to one thing: Democrats’ anxiety about winning.

Newsom swung through South Carolina earlier this month, the type of move generally interpreted as laying the groundwork for a presidential bid. In the CNN interview, Newsom noted that he did not know whether Harris would run and agreed it was a “pretty good case” to make when Tapper raised the argument that Harris had had her chance at the presidency and Newsom had not yet.

The governor suggested that a fight between him and Harris would split their supporters’ vote in a way that would be “a gift from God for everybody else” in the race, saying “it services no greater good” for both of them to run. He also nodded to their overlapping political circles.

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“I know her base of supporters, I know her friends. The [Venn] diagram on that is just pure crossover,” Newsom said. “I wouldn’t do that.”

The interview was filmed in Montana, where Newsom’s in-laws own a ranch, as Newsom and Tapper fly-fished together. The full segment was set to air Tuesday.

Newsom said that in order to decide to run, a candidate needs to be able to “meet the moment.”

“You gotta be honest with yourself,” he said: “Do you represent the zeitgeist of the moment or are you wasting everybody’s time?”

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Justine McDaniel

Justine McDaniel is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, covering politics, policy and the Trump administration’s ongoing battles with California. She previously covered national news and politics at the Washington Post. Her previous reporting on transportation, water contamination and other topics at the Philadelphia Inquirer was recognized with several awards. She was a 2014 reporting fellow for News21, part of the Carnegie-Knight Initiative on the Future of Journalism Education. She grew up in the North Bay.

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