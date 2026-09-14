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Politics

Supreme Court halts Trump’s proposed limits on mail ballots for this year’s elections

An election worker moves ballots.
An election worker moves boxed tallied vote-by-mail ballots to be stored at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center in May.
(Gary Coronado / For The Times)
Portrait of David G. Savage
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:Kevin Rector, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By David G. Savage and Kevin Rector
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  • The administration could try to impose new regulations for the 2028 elections.
  • The decision in USPS vs. California is a victory for California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and the attorneys general for 22 other Democratic-led states who sued to block the new rules.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has blocked President Trump’s plan to restrict voting by mail, ruling it is too late to impose new postal service rules for the November election.

The justices on Monday turned down an emergency appeal from Trump’s lawyers, who argued the government needed a new and untested system of unique bar codes to track all the ballots of the tens of millions of people who vote by mail.

Instead, the justices left in place a judge’s order that prevents the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing the new rules for the midterm elections.

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Concurring, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh agreed it was too late to enforce the new rules for this election.

Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas dissented.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Election workers receive vote by mail ballots to be tallied at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Ballot Processing Center on Thursday, May 28, 2026 in City of Industry, California. The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has already begun to tally mail-in ballots for the June 2nd primary election. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

Politics

California, other states warn Supreme Court of ‘chaos’ if it lets USPS mail ballot rules stand

A federal judge has already halted the plan nationwide, but the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to revive it, arguing the federal government would be seriously harmed by voter fraud if it does not.

The decision in USPS vs. California is a victory for California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and the attorneys general for 22 other Democratic-led states who sued to block the new rules.

Last week, they warned there would be chaos and confusion if Trump’s rules were put in effect now.

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Under the proposed rules, state and county election officials across the nation would be required to enroll each voter with a unique bar code and submit this data to a new online portal that, as of last week, was not yet functioning.

Without the individualized bar codes, states could not send ballots through the mail.

In California, that would mean election officials would have to enroll 23 million voters with new bar codes before state ballots could be mailed.

“Compliance with the USPS’ rule would be impossible ahead of the midterms, meaning that millions of voters would be unable to vote by mail and some would not be able to vote at all,” the state attorneys told the court last week.

The impact would not be limited to Democratic-leaning states. Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said it will be “an unmitigated disaster” if the new rules were put into effect now.

About 30% of the nation’s voters — and 80% of Californians — cast ballots by mail in the 2024 elections.

But Trump has maintained that voting by mail leads to cheating and fraud.

In March, he issued an executive order that called on the postal service to do more to “enhance election integrity.”

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“Unique ballot envelope identifiers, such as bar codes, enable confirmation that only citizens receive and cast ballots,” he said.

State attorneys argued that the Constitution entrusts states, not federal officials, to conduct elections. While Congress may impose new rules, it is not done to limit voting by mail or to empower the postal service to do so, they said.

busy collage filled with politicians, I.C.E. officers, and voting materials

Politics

Will Trump interfere in the midterms? Democrats and their allies are preparing

Across California and the nation, Democratic leaders and voting rights advocates are ramping up coordination and gaming out responses to a raft of potential actions by the Trump administration to subvert the November vote or deny its outcome.

Trump and his lawyers maintained the administration had a duty to combat fraud, including in elections.

Solicitor Gen. D. John Sauer described the new rules as “modest measures that will help prevent and restrain potential gross abuses of the mails to perpetrate a fraud on the Nation.”

But U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, in Boston, ruled the postal service may not put its new regulations into effect for the Nov. 3 election.

The 1st Circuit Court affirmed her order and said administration’s lawyers “have not even seriously challenged the..detailed findings about the chaos and widespread disenfranchisement that would occur between now and November 3 should the USPS rule take immediate effect.”

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But the courts did not declare the new rules to be illegal or unconstitutional. That means the administration could try to impose new regulations for the 2028 elections.

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David G. Savage

David G. Savage has covered the Supreme Court and legal issues for the Los Angeles Times in the Washington bureau since 1986.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times who has also written extensively about police and crime, courts and legal issues and the LGBTQ+ community. Rector has won multiple national awards, including as part of a Baltimore Sun team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting.

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