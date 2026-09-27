Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Voices
Mark Z. Barabak
Politics

War games and draft lawsuits: Democrats work to Trump-proof November election

Colorado Atty. Gen. Phil Weiser stands before the seal of his office
Colorado Atty. Gen. Phil Weiser has strategized with Democratic peers to anticipate various threats that could undermine the midterm election.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
A headshot of columnist Mark Z. Barabak
By Mark Z. Barabak
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Stepping in for an absentee Congress, Democratic attorneys general are ready to fight efforts to undermine or overturn the midterm balloting.
  • ‘We need to stay nervous and stay vigiliant,’ says Colorado’s Phil Weiser.

DENVER — The office of Colorado’s attorney general is a perch 10 stories above downtown Denver. From his aerie, Phil Weiser has a sweeping view of the city skyline, the gold-domed Capitol and, occasionally, a red hawk on the wing.

But looking toward November, Weiser sees something darker.

Federal agents swarming polling places. Voters intimidated or blocked from casting their ballots. A tyrannical president using his powers, real and imagined, to undermine or try to overturn the Nov. 3 election.

“With this administration what we have seen is it’s important that we not limit our imagination to what ... type of harm could happen,” Weiser said during a sunny noon hour in the Mile High City.

Advertisement

For that reason, Colorado’s attorney general and his Democratic peers around the country have spent more than a year strategizing — by phone, via Zoom, sometimes in person — on ways to Trump-proof the midterm election.

They’ve researched history and the law, war-gamed what-ifs, divvied up responsibilities and drafted emergency lawsuits and temporary restraining orders so they can be hurried into court at a moment’s notice.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican convention, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Voices

Barabak: ‘Cheat like hell.’ Trump’s summons to supporters lays bare his cynicism, hypocrisy

Richard M. Nixon famously declared, ‘I am not a crook.’ Donald J. Trump, his approval rating slumping toward Nixonian levels, is urging his backers to act like crooks in November’s election.

“We have prepared for a range of contingencies ... so that we’re ready to act,” Weiser said.

Advertisement

“We’re not going to be reacting in real time” or pulling all-nighters, he added. “We are going to be following through on plans we’ve made, having looked at what’s possible.”

The efforts of Weiser, California’s Rob Bonta and more than 20 other Democratic attorneys general are part of a mass mobilization aimed at thwarting Trump’s unprecedented efforts to pervert and subvert November’s midterm balloting.

It’s remarkable that kind of man-the-barricades action is needed to preserve and protect the voting franchise in this, the land of the free and home of the brave. But having weighed the threats, Weiser said his greatest fear of election interference comes not from a bad overseas actor or some terrorist group, but rather our own federal government “and what this administration might do.”

So here we are.

To fend off that threat from within, state Democratic parties across the nation are aiming to recruit 10,000 volunteers to guard polling places in the event armed federal agents show up.

Various sponsors have launched education campaigns to explain election rules and offer hotlines for voters who have trouble casting their ballot.

Civil rights groups and democracy-defending organizations have staged their own tabletop exercises brainstorming and rehearsing various scenarios. A group of Democratic U.S. senators has done the same.

Advertisement

“What we’re doing is preparing for the fact that Donald Trump, in 2020, lied about the election in advance, lied about it in the aftermath, went to court … and then he instigated a violent insurrection in this very building,” Marc Elias, a Democratic elections attorney, told MS NOW in a July interview at the Capitol. “So I think we need to take these threats in the 2026 midterm run-up … both seriously and literally.”

In a more courageous, less heedlessly partisan world, Republicans would be working with Democrats to keep the power-drunk Trump in check. (The House and Senate supposedly comprise a separate and equal branch of government, with its own power, prerogatives and such.)

But, as Weiser noted, this Republican-led Congress “has been lacking in backbone, lacking in the role of checks and balances. That has left it to state attorneys general to fill that vacuum, going to court and essentially playing the role of a check on a lawless and often bullying president.”

The nation’s 24 Democratic attorneys general have filed more than 125 lawsuits in Trump’s second term alone, fighting his moves on trade and tariffs, energy and immigration policies and efforts to gut or eliminate programs and whole government agencies. They’ve prevailed in the overwhelming majority of cases that have been adjudicated or settled.

Even before Trump was elected again, some attorneys general began conferring on ways to fight the excesses they anticipated in a second administration. Anyone who didn’t see them coming wasn’t paying attention, said Weiser, who, most likely, will be elected Colorado’s next governor on Nov. 3.

(His victory in Colorado’s Democratic primary stemmed in good part from Weiser’s record battling Trump in court.)

Advertisement

“The worst-case scenario was that a Trump presidency would work to implement Project 2025 and would do things like try to end birthright citizenship, try to interfere with the delivery of ballots in the mail, would seek to use ICE in ways that were a basic affront to the rule of law,” Weiser said. “All those things have happened.”

LARKSPUR, CO - JUNE 30 : Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx answers questions from reporters at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur, Colorado on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)
Voices

Barabak: Voodoo, exorcism and a killer at age 7. Meet Colorado’s Republican nominee for governor

Victor Marx barely won, but his victory delivers a strong statement about the nature of today’s politics. It shows what happens when a party stops seriously competing and instead indulges its fever dreams.

So why not expect more of the same come November?

Trump is constitutionally (small “c”) incapable of acknowledging the result of any election he didn’t win. He’s openly urged supporters to “cheat like hell.” Thus, one can only assume malign intent when the president tries to wantonly purge voter rolls, hijack the U.S. Postal service to gum up mail balloting and override the Constitution (capital “c”) by federalizing November’s election.

Some might call such fears melodramatic, or overblown.

But as Weiser said, “We need to stay nervous and stay vigiliant because [of] what this president has shown, Jan. 6 being one of the telling examples.”

Trump’s refusal to accept the outcome of elections “is historic,” the attorney general said. “It is unique. It’s a threat. And it’s why we have to stand our guard.”

Vote, to bring this rogue president to heel. Stay vigilant, to make sure that vote counts.

Two good watchwords for this midterm election.

More to Read

Insights

L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.

Viewpoint
This article generally aligns with a Center Left point of view. Learn more about this AI-generated analysis

Perspectives

The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

Ideas expressed in the piece

  • The column argues that preparations by Democratic attorneys general, state parties and voting-rights groups are a necessary response to the risk that the Trump administration could interfere with the midterms. It points to concerns about federal agents at polling places, voter-roll purges, restrictions on mail voting and efforts to expand federal control over election administration. Reuters has separately reported that the administration is seeking a larger role in elections, which are primarily administered by states and localities.[1][4]
  • The piece contends that the threat warrants advance legal planning rather than reliance on improvised responses after a disruption occurs. It presents draft lawsuits, emergency court orders, volunteer recruitment and voter hotlines as safeguards intended to protect voters and ensure ballots are counted.
  • The column argues that Congress has failed to act as an effective check on the president, leaving state attorneys general to challenge administration actions in court. It frames vigilance and voting as essential defenses against efforts to undermine the election.

Different views on the topic

  • The administration and its supporters reject the claim that their election efforts are aimed at disrupting or manipulating voting. The White House says it is enforcing election law and protecting confidence in elections, and argues that voter-roll reviews are meant to identify ineligible registrants and prevent noncitizen voting.[1][2]
  • Supporters of stronger federal voter-verification measures argue that citizenship checks and other safeguards are legitimate ways to ensure election integrity. The Justice Department has defended its data-sharing effort as lawful; in an interim ruling, the Supreme Court allowed the federal database to be used while litigation continues.[6]
  • Republican officials and the White House have also characterized Democratic warnings about election interference as unfounded or fearmongering, arguing that they risk undermining public confidence. Republicans have described some Democratic election-related lawsuits as frivolous and defended voter-ID measures as common-sense safeguards.[3][5]
PoliticsCaliforniaWorld & NationMidterm Election 2026Trump Administration

Sign up for the L.A. Times California Politics newsletter

Deeply reported insights into legislation, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond. In your inbox twice per week.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Mark Z. Barabak

Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including 13 presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. Follow him on Bluesky at markzbarabak.bsky.social and on X at markzbarabak.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement
Advertisement