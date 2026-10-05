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DHS buys two detention centers in California for $950 million

Members of Congress leave the GEO Adelanto ICE Processing Center following a visit on June 17, 2025.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
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By Andrea Castillo
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  • The facilities sold by the GEO Group, a for-profit prison company, are all located in Adelanto, north of San Bernardino.
  • The federal government has now spent nearly $3.2 billion buying privately owned detention facilities.
  • Last year, Congress approved an infusion of $45 billion for immigration detention as part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security has purchased two immigrant detention facilities in Adelanto for $950 million, according to the private prison corporation that sold them.

The sale by the GEO Group, a Florida-based government contractor, follows an initial $1.5-billion sale over the summer of two other California detention facilities by GEO’s competitor, CoreCivic of Tennessee.

The facilities owned by GEO Group include the two buildings that make up the 1,940-bed Adelanto ICE Processing Center and the 704-bed Desert View Annex.

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ADELANTO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: The Adelanto ICE Processing Center Los Angeles Field Office on Saturday, June 13, 2026 in Adelanto, California. Adelanto is one of the largest immigration detention facilities in the United States and serves as a major detention hub for the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Operated by The GEO Group under direct contract with ICE. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

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In some instances, contracts have been changed to declare that the centers are simply not subject to local or state laws. In others, ICE has purchased facilities owned and operated by private companies.

In total, the federal government has now spent nearly $3.2 billion on detention facility purchases, the majority of them in California. CoreCivic sold off two other facilities, in Minnesota and Kansas, in August.

The sales were made possible by an infusion last year of $45 billion for immigration detention from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In its announcement, GEO Group sad it will continue managing daily operations at the facilities under the company’s existing contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is effective through Dec. 19, 2034.

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The company said it is engaged in an “active process” with Homeland Security for the potential sale of multiple other facilities. Those sales hinge on GEO Group’s ability to continue managing those facilities under long-term contracts, the company wrote.

“We are pleased with the completion of these important asset sales to the U.S. federal government, and we look forward to continuing to provide high-quality secure support services under our existing long-term contracts with ICE,” George C. Zoley, the company’s CEO, wrote in a news release.

“We are proud of our 40-year public-private partnership with ICE, and we stand ready to continue to assist the federal government in meeting its immigration enforcement priorities,” Zoley added.

During a shareholder call in August, Zoley said ICE was contemplating buying more than 10 facilities, and that number “could continue to grow.”

“We believe we have two types of assets: the buildings and the businesses of providing support services,” he said on the call. “We are pursuing a potential sale of the buildings, but we want to retain the business. We consider ourselves primarily a support services operator, and will place particular importance on our ability to continue our support services at any facility sold to ICE.”

GEO Group said it anticipates receiving $705 million in proceeds from the sales, after taxes and transaction fees. The company wrote that net proceeds will reduce the company’s debt and facilitate the repurchase of company shares.

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This story will be updated.

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Andrea Castillo

Andrea Castillo covers federal immigration policy and its human consequences from Washington, D.C. She joined the newspaper in 2017, initially covering immigration from Los Angeles. Castillo’s reporting focuses on enforcement, detention, the legal immigration system and the political battles shaping federal and local changes. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she covered immigration and diverse communities for the Fresno Bee. She got her start at the Oregonian in Portland, Ore., and is a Seattle native. She can be reached at andrea.castillo@latimes.com or via Signal at acastillo.01.

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