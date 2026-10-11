Is there a doctor in the House? Backlash to Trump, RFK Jr. may boost their political ranks
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- Anti-vax policies and erosion of the nation’s public health system have spurred hundreds of doctors and scientists to seek office.
- In Sacramento, pediatrician and congressional hopeful Richard Pan is part of that wave.
FOOTHILL FARMS, Calif. — As a California state lawmaker, Richard Pan authored some of the strongest vaccine laws in the country.
His reward — and part of the backlash, on top of death threats — was being physically assaulted outside the Capitol in Sacramento and spattered with blood thrown from the gallery.
Now, a few years removed from the state Senate and teaching health policy at UC Davis, Pan is running for Congress, in part to fight an old nemesis, the terminally misguided Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and to arrest the Trump administration’s sledgehammering of the nation’s public healthcare system.
“We need people in Congress who have the background, the training, the knowledge to basically hold this administration accountable,” Pan said last week on a baking 100-degree day in the Sacramento suburbs.
“I know what it’s like to be on the front lines,” said Pan, who spent a dozen years teaching and practicing pediatrics before being elected to the Assembly in 2010. “I’ve seen measles, right?”
In fact, his push to toughen vaccination requirements was spurred by a 2014-15 measles outbreak at Disneyland, which, at the time, was one of the largest and most significant epidemics to arise after the disease was supposedly eliminated from the U.S. in 2000.
Little did we know.
Two of the country’s top political prognosticators see Democrats likely seizing the House and possibly the Senate. The guardrails Republicans were counting on to stem their losses don’t seem to be holding.
Every action has an equal and opposition reaction, a law of physics that’s equally applicable to the realm of politics.
Pan is part of a wave of doctors and scientists running for office this November — for school boards, city councils, state legislatures, the House and U.S. Senate — owing in good part to Kennedy’s quackery and the hollowing out of such vital health and research agencies as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health.
The political organization 3.14 Action — its name a decimal approximation of pi — has recruited and helped elect hundreds of candidates from STEM backgrounds (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and endorsed more than 500 of those running this year, including Pan in his race in Sacramento and in neighboring Placer and Yolo counties.
Shaughnessy Naughton, a chemist who worked on drug discovery and breast cancer research, founded 3.14 Action in 2016 after two unsuccessful tries for a congressional seat in the Philadelphia suburbs. When she started the organization, Naughton noted, there were more talk radio hosts on Capitol Hill than scientists and engineers. (Nearly two dozen doctors and nurses currently serve in Congress. More than 30 have run this election cycle.)
“There isn’t an issue that doesn’t benefit by having fact-based decision-makers, people that will go into office as problem-solvers,” Naughton said from Pennsylvania, which is in the throes of the nation’s worst measles outbreak in more than three decades. Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy has downplayed the severity, even as the incidence of other vaccine-preventable diseases is rising.
“That’s essentially what scientists and physicians are,” Naughton said. “They are problem-solvers. and clearly our country is facing a lot of problems.”
Among those she cited was “the arsonist in charge of HHS.”
Pan has a history with Kennedy, who has long reigned as one of the country’s preeminent anti-vaxxers.
In 2015, he helped summon hundreds of demonstrators to Sacramento to protest Pan’s legislation tightening vaccination requirements. (Kennedy later apologized for using the word “holocaust” to condemn the proposed law, though he revisited the Nazi analogy during the COVID-19 pandemic.)
In 2019, Kennedy returned to Sacramento to oppose another bill Pan authored, this one tightening the rules for vaccination exemptions. Again, he was joined by an army of protesters. Tensions peaked when a demonstrator threw a cup of blood from the spectators’ gallery onto the Senate floor, halting business for several hours before the bill passed.
Pan’s opponent in November is Rep. Kevin Kiley, a conservative Republican running as an independent.
Seeking election in a Democratic-tilting district drawn under Proposition 50, the voter-passed gerrymander, Kiley has sought to distance himself from Trump and the MAGA movement, saying he would not caucus with GOP lawmakers if he returned to Washington.
Like his jury-rigged political persona, Kiley seems to want it both ways on vaccines.
Before going to Congress, while serving in the Assembly, Kiley voted against Pan’s legislation cracking down on fraudulent vaccine exemptions. He’s described vaccines as a vital public health tool, but condemned government mandates and suggested vaccination should be a matter of parental choice. He claims Pan has eroded public trust by politicizing the issue.
As for Kennedy, Kiley told the San Francisco Chronicle a lot of things “that I don’t agree with,” though he’s never called out the secretary for his cuckoo-land theories — vaccines cause autism, the fluoride in public water supplies is making Americans “stupider,” and many more — or denounced his destructive policies.
That passivity, Pan said, amounts to complicity.
“It’s not just simply a talking point,” Pan said of public health policy. “It’s reality and we need to have policy based on what’s really happening, not on some ideological conspiracy theory.”
Pan’s campaign is focused on more than vaccines and RFK Jr.
Like most Democrats, he’s made affordability a key part of his candidacy, citing higher gas and grocery prices and, inevitably, the rising cost of healthcare and the roughly $1-trillion cut from Medicaid under last year’s Big Sop To Billionaires Bill.
The super-wealthy got tax cuts, Pan told a silver-haired audience at a 55-and-older community in Roseville, while the bill will make healthcare less accessible for millions and undermine both Medicare and Social Security. Kiley supported the legislation, the centerpiece of Trump’s second term. As a doctor and state lawmaker, Pan said, he worked to expand healthcare and address the needs of his community.
“We don’t pass laws to make lives harder,” Pan said. “That’s what he’s done.”
Stepping in for a complacent Congress, Democratic attorneys general are ready to fight efforts to undermine or overturn the Nov. 3 election. “We need to stay vigilant,” says Colorado’s Phil Weiser.
Later, at a forum on Black maternal health, Pan said Trump’s attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion programs and the so-called war on woke ignores glaring disparities in the treatment of Black women versus other patients. “The data is there,” said Pan, speaking before a banner decorated with purple butterflies and the proclamation, “Black Mothers Matter.”
“The facts are there,” Pan went on. “It’s a very, very real problem and it needs to be addressed and it needs to be solved.”
He brought up, somewhat sheepishly, his campaign.
“That’s why I’m running,” Pan said, to “have another person in Congress ... who’s going to tell the administration we are not going to bury DEI. We’re not going to bury disparities. These are real problems.”
As is the assault on science, the undermining of research and the promotion of nutty nostrums by those at the highest levels of the federal government.
Hopefully, the midterm election will begin the healing process.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article presents Richard Pan’s congressional campaign as part of a broader response to the Trump administration and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: doctors and scientists are running for office to challenge what they see as the politicization of public health and the weakening of federal health and research agencies.
- More broadly, the piece argues that lawmakers with scientific and medical experience can bring evidence-based problem-solving to government. Pan points to his clinical work and legislative record as reasons he is prepared to scrutinize public-health policy.
- The article also links Pan’s candidacy to concerns beyond vaccines, including the effects of Medicaid cuts on healthcare access and the administration’s retreat from attention to racial disparities in maternal health. It frames the midterms as a potential check on those policies.
Different views on the topic
- Rep. Kevin Kiley’s contrasting position, as described in reporting on the race, is that vaccines are an important public-health tool but government mandates should give way to parental choice. Kiley has argued that mandates and pandemic-era restrictions eroded trust in public health.[3]
- Kennedy and his supporters offer a related rationale for changing vaccine guidance: they say greater parental choice and informed consent could rebuild public trust. The administration has described the shift as leaving decisions about some shots to families and healthcare providers.[4]
- On Medicaid, Republican supporters of the legislation argue that work requirements and tighter eligibility checks target waste and focus resources on children, people with disabilities and older adults; they also defend the bill’s tax reductions. Critics dispute that rationale, while the Republican case emphasizes program integrity and tax relief.[1][2]