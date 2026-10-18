Despite a blue tide, this Democratic governor is fighting to survive
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- In Oregon, a progressive bastion, widespread voter discontent puts incumbent Tina Kotek on the defensive against Republican Christine Drazan.
- Though favored to win, Kotek’s struggle shows the perils of incumbency this angry election season.
With just over two weeks left until election day, Democrats can barely contain their glee.
Control of the House seems about to fall into their eager laps. Senate races in states that are normally cardinal red — Alaska, Iowa, Kansas and Texas among them — have grown fiercely competitive.
And, for the first time since 2010, a Democrat may soon be sitting in the governor’s office in more than half the 50 states. As recently as 2017, just 16 of them had Democratic governors — the lowest number in nearly a century.
The party owes a big thank you to President Trump, whose political standing seems to be sinking, like a depth charge, lower by the day. The only question is how much damage he inflicts on fellow Republicans.
There are, however, exceptions to every political trend, outliers in every election, a contest that zigs when races just about everywhere else are zagging.
Oregon, that crunchy and damp citadel of Left Coast liberalism, hasn’t elected a Republican governor since President Reagan was midway through his first term. In 2024, Kamala Harris walloped Donald Trump by more than 14 percentage points, extending a decades-long Democratic presidential winning streak.
And yet the state’s Democratic governor, Tina Kotek, is on the defensive as she fights for a second term in November, burdened by a dismal approval rating and a sense that things have been pretty lousy in Oregon under her leadership.
Two of the country’s top political prognosticators see Democrats likely seizing the House and possibly the Senate. The guardrails Republicans were counting on to stem their losses don’t seem to be holding.
The state “hasn’t thrived in the last decade, and certainly hasn’t thrived since COVID, the way other states have,” said John Horvick, one of Oregon’s leading independent pollsters.
Kotek, a former speaker of the state House — and a highly effective lawmaker in that role — made some very concrete promises.
“She was going to build 36,000 new homes. She was going to improve our educational outcomes and make improvements to behavioral health in the state,” Horvick said. “Voters give her poor marks on all those.”
Most notably, perhaps, the epidemic of homelessness — which has curdled Portland’s hipster image and agitated Oregonians more than just about any issue in recent years — hasn’t abated under Kotek, despite a promise to make the problem her top priority.
The Democrat still remains the favorite to win reelection. Oregon’s gubernatorial races tend to be closer than presidential contests and voters have been shown a reluctance to heave their governor from office, even when they tell pollsters they’re not happy with the incumbent or the state of their state.
“We watch this movie every four years in Oregon, where it looks really, really close and then, in the end, the Democrat wins,” said Kari Chisholm, a political strategist in Portland.
That may happen again. But Kotek’s travails show the perils of incumbency this angry election season, even for a Democratic swimming with a blue tide.
Thirty-six states are electing governors in November. Most of the contests lean toward one party or the other, like in California, where Democrat Xavier Becerra appears a shoo-in to replace Gavin Newsom.
But a dozen races are at least somewhat competitive, including toss-ups in Georgia, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin. All of the hardest-fought contests are in states that Trump carried in 2024 — several by double-digits — with Oregon being the lone exception.
Kotek, who’s been rated one of the least popular governors in America, is facing a rematch against Christine Drazan, a former GOP state House leader who now serves in the state Senate. In 2022, she lost narrowly lost to Kotek, 47% to 44%, in a three-way contest.
Unlike four years ago, Kotek has a gubernatorial record to defend and the case Drazan makes against her is succinct.
“Tina Kotek told Oregonians that she would solve the problems and challenges facing our state,” Drazan said in the candidates’ first debate this month. “She hasn’t.”
In a recent Fox News interview, Drazan elaborated.
“We have record high businesses that have gone out of business, bankruptcies, businesses that are leaving, family bankruptcies are at an all-time high,” Drazan said, exaggerating some. “Oregon is uniquely bad right now. It’s not a national issue, it’s here at home.”
Suggesting the state’s problems are indigenous is an obvious effort to lay responsibility on Kotek and absolve Trump, whose policies — ruinous tariffs, a reckless war, budget cuts — have slashed healthcare benefits, stoked inflation and driven fuel prices to all-time highs.
The four-seat gain Democrats need to win control once seemed all but out of reach. Odds are looking up, though the party still faces a tough path, with toss-up races in a half dozen (mostly red) states.
Further distancing herself from the Republican brand, Drazan has undergone a distinct makeover since winning the GOP primary in May. “Tough. Tested. Conservative,” is no longer the descriptive shorthand she uses on her campaign website. Now it’s “Mom. Public Servant. Champion for All.”
Drazan’s revised campaign biography also omits her opposition to various Democratic-backed policies, such as gun control, and her culture-warrior vow to “protect girls’ sports and keep men out of their locker rooms.” Instead, the Oregonian newspaper noted, her emphasis is now affordability and relatability.
Despite that, Kotek has continued wielding her sharpest-pronged political weapon, tying Drazan — an “out-of-touch MAGA extremist,” in her campaign’s parlance — to the unpopular president.
“I think we all know that there have been a lot of challenges facing our state and they’re still coming at us because of the confusion and disruption coming from Washington, D.C.,” Kotek said during the candidates’ third and final debate last week. “It’s just a fact. It’s upending who we are as a state and it is ... making it harder for us to solve the problems that we have ahead of us.”
Passing the buck and pointing her finger is not exactly a message of triumph, uplift and achievement, but it may be enough to win Kotek a second term.
Grudgingly.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article presents Oregon as an outlier in a favorable national climate for Democrats: despite the state’s deep-blue lean, Gov. Tina Kotek faces a difficult reelection campaign amid voter frustration with the state’s direction. Recent coverage likewise describes the contest as close, with affordability, homelessness and housing central to the race.[1][2]
- A central criticism is that Kotek has not delivered on prominent promises involving housing, education and behavioral health, while homelessness remains a visible concern. State reporting confirms Oregon has fallen short of its annual housing-production targets, although the governor’s office points to some improvements in homelessness measures.[4][9]
- The article argues that Republican challenger Christine Drazan is making Kotek’s record the focus of her campaign, faulting the incumbent for high costs and poor outcomes. In debates, Drazan has called for lower taxes and fees, agency cuts and repeal of the state’s Climate Protection Program.[2][5]
- At the same time, the piece suggests Kotek’s path to reelection is to portray Drazan as aligned with an unpopular national Republican agenda and to argue that federal decisions are worsening Oregon’s problems. It notes that incumbents in the state have often retained office despite discontent—a possibility that remains relevant in a tight race.[1][5]
Different views on the topic
- Drazan and her supporters offer a different explanation for Oregon’s struggles: they blame Kotek’s policies and state leadership, arguing that taxes and climate measures contribute to household costs and that government should deliver better results without raising revenue. Drazan has also proposed freezing utility rates and reducing barriers to housing construction.[3][5][7]
- Kotek counters that her administration is making progress and that Drazan’s votes conflict with her affordability promises. In the debates, Kotek cited Drazan’s opposition to measures tied to low-income healthcare coverage and utility costs, and argued that federal disruption is adding to the state’s challenges.[1][3]
- The record is not uniformly bleak: the governor’s office reports declines in unsheltered homelessness and homelessness among families with children, alongside expanded shelter, rehousing and eviction-prevention efforts. Those figures qualify—but do not erase—the criticism that the state has missed housing targets and that voters remain dissatisfied.[4][9]
- Some Oregon commentators see Kotek as the stronger choice despite the race’s competitiveness. Willamette Week endorsed the incumbent, while reporting on the debates shows both candidates advancing competing explanations for the state’s problems rather than a settled public consensus about responsibility.[6][8]