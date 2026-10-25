Is this purple state about to go blue? Nevada’s GOP governor faces an anti-Trump backlash
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- Joe Lombardo is no MAGA warrior, but his Democratic opponent has tied him to the president at every opportunity.
- Lombardo hopes Nevada voters will judge him on his performance, not Trump’s.
LAS VEGAS — Five days after settling back into the White House, President Trump embarked on a political victory lap that took him to a rally in downtown Las Vegas.
Joined by Nevada’s Republican governor, Joe Lombardo, Trump told boisterous supporters that, as a first order of business, he’d directed every member of his Cabinet “to marshal all powers at their disposal to defeat inflation and bring down the cost of daily life.”
That hasn’t happened — not even close — and that failure is one big reason that Nevada’s governor is fighting for his political life.
Democrats, still smarting from their loss four years ago, have made Lombardo their No. 1 gubernatorial target this election season. Republicans are battling to keep their top-of-the-ticket foothold in a state that will, once more, stand at the center of the presidential campaign.
With just over a week to go — and with more than 335,000 ballots already cast — the contest could go either way.
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is running for reelection against Atty. Gen. Aaron Ford. Part of Lombardo’s strategy comes from a well-thumbed playbook, tying the Democrat to Newsom and California.
After a career in law enforcement and eight years as sheriff of Clark County — home to Las Vegas — Lombardo made the leap to governor in 2022 in a pandemic-fueled backlash against Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak.
Reserved by nature and a political civilian most of his life, Lombardo has spent the last four years focused on the basics — crime, education, job growth, economic development — and largely steered clear of the country’s incendiary culture wars.
Unlike other Republican lawmakers, Lombardo has also shied away from the provocations and flamboyant pugilism of the MAGA movement.
Still, Trump hangs like an anvil around Lombardo’s neck — a fact his Democratic opponent, Aaron Ford, exploits at every turn.
Appearing last week at a gas station two miles off the Las Vegas Strip, Ford cited record-high fuel prices — and the knock-on effects they’ve had on tourism, groceries and online shopping — and said Nevadans were suffering for no other reason than Trump’s “war of choice” against Iran.
“And where,” Ford asked rhetorically, as traffic whooshed past, “is our current governor? As usual, he’s at Trump’s feet, serving as his doormat.”
Ford, who’s bidding to become Nevada’s first Black governor, has one of those up-by-the-bootstraps biographies that campaign consultants see as spun gold.
He grew up in Dallas in a family that struggled to stay above water and, as a single father in his early 20s, relied on Medicaid and food stamps to get by. He worked as a waiter and a teacher to pay for law school and a Ph.D. in education before moving to Nevada in 2007. After six years in the state Senate, Ford was elected in 2018 to the first of two terms as the state’s attorney general.
Like Democratic candidates everywhere, Ford has made affordability a key component of his campaign.
Barabak: This Las Vegas Republican had high hopes for Trump. But a ‘Trump slump’ made life worse
Aaron Mahan, who’s spent decades as a server on and off the Strip, says inflation and Trump’s pugnacious immigration and foreign policies have chased tourists away. He’s feeling it in his wallet.
Standing on the sidewalk outside a Circle K — where regular was going for $5.35 a gallon — Ford squatted to sign a blown-up copy of a “letter” to Trump demanding a $2,000 “pain-at-the-pump” rebate for every Nevada household. A line was provided, obligingly but obviously unnecessarily, for Lombardo’s signature.
Four years ago, Ford noted, when gas was around $4.68 a gallon, his Republican rival wrote on social media that hard-pressed Nevadans needed “leadership that ensures our families and businesses are protected from these disastrous policies.”
“But once he got in office,” Ford said, Lombardo “stopped fighting for us in Nevada and he started working for Trump full time.”
A few hours later, at a country-themed nightclub in northwest Las Vegas, the governor took to the stage to extol his performance these last four years.
Small-business creation and job growth are up, he told a crowd of supporters gathered on the dance floor. Teachers are better paid and more people are working in Nevada than ever before. “Kicking butt,” he said, referring to either himself, Nevada or both; it wasn’t clear which. “Kicking butt.”
Also, Lombardo added, Nevada’s crime rate has fallen for both violent and property crimes — “without any help from the attorney general.”
The words “Donald” and “Trump” never passed the governor’s lips.
Lombardo has had a somewhat mixed relationship with the president.
He kept his distance during the 2024 campaign and has occasionally, selectively, taken issue with the administration since Trump returned to office. The governor, for instance, spoke out against cuts to Medicaid as well as the shuttering of wind and solar projects in Nevada.
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But Lombardo didn’t help himself in the least when Trump came to town in August for another rally, this one at the Red Rock Casino. He heaped praise on the president and defended, of all things, the care and feeding of Trump’s plutocratic pals.
“Quite often when the press and the media runs him down, they think about, you know, he’s taking care of his billionaire friends,” Lombardo said. “Those billionaire friends provide jobs. Unless you take care of them, those jobs are absent.”
Naturally, the moment showed up in a campaign ad, showing the grinning governor alongside a smirking Trump and ending with the tagline: “Joe Lombardo. For Trump, Not Nevada.”
The contest in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District should be a shoo-in for Republicans. But a problematic candidate, inflation and Trump’s unpopularity give Democrats not far-fetched hopes for a massive upset.
For his part, the governor has portrayed Ford as feckless and borderline corrupt.
He’s seized on the attorney general’s abundant out-of-state travel — for official business, Ford says — to portray him as a high-flier beholden to the special interests that financed his jaunts.
Lombardo has also accused Ford of being weak on crime, citing, in particular, the case of a Nevada inmate convicted of manslaughter in the killing of a pregnant woman. Ford placed the inmate’s bid for clemency on the agenda of the state pardons board — an example, Lombardo claims, of the way Ford treats criminals.
The Democrat said he was merely following procedure and would have opposed the clemency request had he not missed the board’s meeting due to an unspecified family emergency.
With a big financial advantage and the benefit of a highly practiced campaign team, Lombardo has kept the race close despite the rough political climate. But to a considerable degree, his fate is beyond anything that Lombardo can control. The key question is how big the Democratic wave is on Nov. 3 and how strong the Trump undertow.
Those forces of red and blue — more than anything either candidate says or does — will determine the winner in this most purple of states.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that Nevada’s affordability pressures and backlash against President Trump have made Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vulnerable, despite his relatively restrained style and efforts to focus on state issues. Democrat Aaron Ford is tying high fuel and household costs to Trump’s policies and portraying Lombardo as too closely aligned with the president.
- Ford’s campaign, as presented in the article, makes affordability a central issue and casts the governor’s record as insufficient advocacy for Nevadans. More broadly, Democrats are hoping discontent with the national political climate will help them win the closely watched race; the Nevada Independent likewise describes economic frustrations and Trump’s unpopularity as central to Ford’s challenge.[2]
- The piece also acknowledges Lombardo’s strengths: he points to job growth, education and crime, while his campaign has financial advantages. But it suggests that those arguments may be outweighed by forces neither candidate controls, particularly the size of any Democratic wave and Trump’s influence on Nevada voters. Forecasting remains uncertain: the race is widely rated a toss-up, although some forecasters tilt Republican, and Lombardo holds a substantial cash-on-hand advantage.[5][1]
Different views on the topic
- Lombardo’s case is that his administration has delivered on state priorities and that his agenda addresses affordability, housing, health care and education. He has highlighted job creation and housing investments, while arguing that school funding alone does not guarantee better outcomes and that education accountability and curriculum also matter.[1][5]
- The governor has described his relationship with Trump as consequential but not simply supportive: in a candidate interview, Lombardo said he persuaded the administration to preserve Nevada solar projects, which he argued were important to the state’s energy supply.[5] His campaign also points to state-level steps on fuel supply and argues Ford’s proposed gas-price rebate lacks a clear funding or implementation plan.[4]
- Lombardo and his allies have challenged Ford’s record and judgment, including over Ford’s out-of-state travel and his handling of a clemency matter. The Nevada Independent reports that Lombardo’s campaign has used those issues to question Ford’s fitness, while Ford says the clemency matter followed procedure and disputes the criticism.[2][3]
- The race is not necessarily a referendum on Trump alone: Lombardo’s financial edge and incumbent status could help him prevail even amid national headwinds. Forecasters describe the contest as exceptionally close, with limited independent polling, leaving uncertainty about whether the state’s political mood will produce a Democratic gain.[5]