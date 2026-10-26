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Politics

Ahead of midterms, Trump offers $1-million reward to voter fraud tipsters

President Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Monday en route to a campaign rally in Mississippi.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
Ana Ceballos
By Ana Ceballos
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  • President Trump offers $1-million reward to those who report voter fraud that results in an arrest and conviction.
  • The White House did not say how the tips should be submitted or who would oversee the process for the verifying the reports.

WASHINGTON — President Trump offered $1 million Monday to anyone who reports voter fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction, escalating his efforts to cast doubt on the midterms as Republicans risk losing control of Congress.

“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The offer comes as the Trump administration has moved more aggressively to intervene in the midterms, including an effort in Alaska to invalidate a potential Democratic victory in a U.S. Senate race and a push in California to segregate ballots from voters the administration considers likely noncitizens.

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Trump did not say how the tips should be submitted to the federal government or who would decide whether a claim qualifies for a reward. The White House declined to comment beyond Trump’s social media post.

Last week, the administration launched a separate program that is meant to pay people for providing information to the administration to combat fraud. When announcing it, Trump said he would personally decide who is paid.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24, 2026 - A voter casts her ballot at a polling place at the Boyle Heights City Hall on the first day of voting in Los Angeles on October 24, 2026. Poll worker Jesus Salcedo said they have had between 30 and 40 people cast their votes so far. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Politics

9th Circuit panel questions basis for feds’ request to block 20,000 California ballots

Two judges questioned the Justice Department’s lawyer about how the Trump administration’s position squared with the law.

“I will be the arbitrator of all of these decisions,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “In other words, I’ll determine whether or not the person is deserving, and I’ll determine, and I will be very generous.”

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It is unclear whether Trump, who has spread false claims about the nation’s voting systems and routinely questions the integrity of the elections, intends to play a similar role over the voter fraud tip system.

In the lead-up to the midterms, Trump has tried to assert more control over the elections, calling on Republicans to “nationalize” voting and pushing for restrictions on mail-in ballots. Trump has also cast doubt over the integrity of California’s primary election, claiming without evidence that Democrats cheated — an allegation that was investigated by the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, which is run by a Trump loyalist.

Even as Trump says he wants “honesty in our elections,” the president told supporters at the Republican Party convention in Dallas in September to “cheat like hell, like they do.”

Trump’s efforts to cast doubt over voting come as polls show Republicans facing headwinds heading into the Nov. 3 election as Trump’s popularity sags amid voter concerns over the economy.

As Trump has tried to rally supporters in red states, he has also vowed to give every American adult $5,000 if Republican retain control of Congress. The promise drew bipartisan criticism, with some even calling the idea a potential bribe.

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Ana Ceballos

Ana Ceballos is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the White House and Congress. Before joining The Times, she was a state government and politics reporter for the Miami Herald, where she covered the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis with a focus on immigration and education.

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