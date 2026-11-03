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Politics

2026 election results: National balance of power in Congress

By Data and Graphics staff
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We are tracking which party will have the majority of senators, members of Congress and governors.

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All 435 House of Representatives seats are up for election, with 37 considered competitive and 21 of them toss-ups by the Cook Political Report, a respected polling analysis site. To control the House, Democrats need a net gain of four seats.

Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate and can lose no more than two seats to retain their majority. Thirty-five seats are on the November ballot.

It may be several days until the result of every race is known. Some states such as California take weeks to certify their results. Even in states where the vote may be tallied faster, the Trump administration has plans to challenge the results.

Races on this page are called by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

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U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Governors

Check back for updates in the senatorial, congressional and gubernatorial races as polls close and ballots are counted across the country. You can see results for California’s congressional races here.

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About this page

The Los Angeles Times’ live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Vanessa Martínez, Hanna Sender and Hailey Wang.

Results are provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Promotion and audience-engagement strategy coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss, Lora Victorio and David Viramontes. Technology and product support by James Perez and Cecil Tantay.
PoliticsMidterm Election 2026

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