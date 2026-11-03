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Politics

2026 midterm election live results

By Data and Graphics staff

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The Times is tracking race results across California, Congress and Los Angeles County from the moment polls close until the secretary of state certifies results in early December.

Twenty-three million registered voters in the state received a ballot by mail this fall. The vote count starts once the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. However, winners may not be known on election night because of the state’s mail-in and conditional ballot process.

The vote counts on these pages update periodically as results are reported by the Associated Press and the county registrars. On election day, those results include in-person voting as well as any mail-in ballots already received. In the days and weeks following, votes will be reported approximately once a day, as they are processed by county registrars. Voters can track their own cast ballot here.

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The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner for all statewide and federal races using vote returns and other data. A race may be called before all expected votes are in. Results can change as more ballots are counted.

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California

Icon: California map

Results for governor, state officers, Assembly and Senate races. Also included: California’s U.S. House of Representatives races in its 52 recently redistricted congressional districts. More»

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L.A. County and local races

Icon: L.A. County map

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Results for all countywide races such as sheriff and ballot measures and school districts. Also: all city races within the county, including Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica and Compton. More »

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Los Angeles

Icon: Los Angeles City Hall

Results for elections in the city of Los Angeles, including mayor, city attorney, two Council seats and eight ballot measures. More »

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National balance of power

Election icon of the capitol building in front of a ring of dots representing seats in congress

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Overview of national House, Senate and gubernatorial races. How many seats were gained and lost by each party to determine which party will control Congress. More »

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Key congressional races

Icon: US Capitol dome

Results for U.S. House of Representatives seats considered competitive, that are local to Southern California or that are expected to flip because of redistricting. More »

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How many votes are left to count

Election results icon of a magnifying glass in front of several ballots

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The Times is tracking how many ballots have been processed so far and which counties have the most ballots left to count. Also: How high was turnout and where did people vote early? More »

About the results pages

The Los Angeles Times’ live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Vanessa Martínez, Hanna Sender and Hailey Wang.

Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar and the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Promotion and audience-engagement strategy coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss, Lora Victorio and David Viramontes. Technology and product support by James Perez and Cecil Tantay. Headshot photos by the Los Angeles Times, courtesy of the campaigns, the Associated Press and Getty Images.
PoliticsCaliforniaMidterm Election 2026

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