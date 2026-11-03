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Politics

2026 election results: Los Angeles county and local races

By Data and Graphics staff
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We are tracking all races across Los Angeles County, in dozens of cities, communities and school districts.

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Of note in this year’s elections are a neck-and-neck Los Angeles mayoral race, a rematch for the L.A. County sheriff and nearly 100 city council seats (two of which are in L.A.). Less prominent races cover water district boards, school district trustees and the judge’s bench. Angelenos were asked to vote on propositions, measures and charter amendments — many of which involve funding programs with bonds or new taxes — at both the county and city levels.

With a few exceptions, the Associated Press does not call local city and county races. The county has 30 days to submit certified results to the secretary of state.

Countywide

Only three races are on the ballot for all of L.A. County.

Alex Villanueva is seeking to reclaim his position leading the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. He is running against the incumbent, Robert Luna, who unseated him in 2022.

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Measure A would require binding arbitration if talks between county officials and unions representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other public safety groups reach an impasse.

A “Yes” on Measure E would do two things: enshrine previously approved Board of Supervisors ethics reforms into the county charter, and fix a problem created by a 2024 measure that invalidated a previously approved jail alternatives funding proposal.

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Cities and communities

Six of L.A. County’s 88 cities have mayoral races, including Los Angeles, Compton, El Monte, Inglewood, Lawndale and Monrovia.

Also on the ballot are city council races and measures that would issue bonds or create taxes to fund a variety of government services.

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School districts

Across L.A. County, dozens of school and community college districts have board seats and bond measures on the ballot.

Superior Court judges

Angelenos have four Superior Court judges on their ballots.

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Water districts

Multiple water district board members will be decided by voters in Los Angeles. In several districts where voters could select multiple candidates, the two with the most votes win.

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Other races

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More 2026 results

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About this page

The Los Angeles Times’ live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Vanessa Martínez, Hanna Sender and Hailey Wang. Technology and product support by James Perez and Cecil Tantay. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Promotion and audience-engagement strategy coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss, Lora Victorio and David Viramontes.

Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar. L.A. city races and L.A. County sheriff results provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Photos: Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times; Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times; Christina House / Los Angeles Times; Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times; Hector Islas.

There are 10 races in areas that include voters in other counties and are not shown on this page: Antelope Valley Community College, Antelope Valley Joint Union High School District, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, Fullerton Joint Union High School District, Las Virgenes Unified School District, Rowland Unified School District, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency and the Wrightwood Community Services District. See the secretary of state website for those results.
PoliticsMidterm Election 2026

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