2026 election results: Here are the California races that are still too close to call

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- The Times is tracking results for the races still uncertain as of Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.
- Results will continue to update until the end of November.
By the end of election night, many significant races were still too close to call.
The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials and projects the winner using vote returns and other data. Races can be called within minutes of polls closing on election night. Becerra was called as the winner in the governor’s race within moments of the voting deadline.
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However, if a race has tight margins or a high expected volume of mail-in ballots, it can take longer to call.
Most notably, the L.A. mayor’s race was neck and neck by the time the L.A. County registrar finished counting ballots in the early hours of Wednesday. Fewer than half of the estimated votes had been counted when both Raman and Bass gave speeches at their respective parties and went home.
Here are the state-level races with no known winner as of Wednesday morning. Races will remain shown here even after they have been called by the AP.
Statewide races
✓ Winner * Incumbent
Propositions
Congress
✓ Winner* Incumbent
State Senate
✓ Winner* Incumbent
State Assembly
✓ Winner* Incumbent
The vote will be certified by the secretary of state in early December.
Races will remain on this page once they are called.
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About this page
Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar. L.A. mayoral results provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.
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