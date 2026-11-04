How did your neighborhood vote for L.A. mayor?

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In the race to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, City Councilmember Nithya Raman holds a three-percentage-point lead over incumbent Karen Bass, according to preliminary results released by county officials Wednesday.

Early leads may change as the vote count continues. So far, Raman leads with 51.7% of the vote, while Bass trails with 48.3%.

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right Los Angeles Mayor ✓ Winner * Incumbent See all live results »

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The precinct-level results include more than 730,000 votes in the mayoral race counted as of 3 a.m. on election night. The county’s latest update totals to more than 784,000 votes.

The map below shades each precinct by the leading candidate. Deeper green or orange indicate a wider lead. Precincts with more votes cast per square mile appear more solid, with areas with lower voter density fade to white. Hatched areas had 10 or fewer votes.

Leading by more votes Last updated at 3 a.m. on Nov. 4 Los Angeles County registrar-recorder LOS ANGELES TIMES

About 72% of the expected vote is in out of the county’s latest tally. The Associated Press, which estimates the voter turnout, has not called the race.

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Election results will be finalized by the California secretary of state in early December.