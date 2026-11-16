Supreme Court turns down Trump’s plan to cut off UC research grants that promote DEI

The Supreme Court refused to hear a Trump administration appeal to cut off UC research grants to UC professors that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Above, UC Berkeley’s Sather Gate.

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The Supreme Court refused Monday to hear an appeal from President Trump and cut off research grants to University of California professors that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Without a comment or dissent, the justices turned down the administration’s appeal and let stand a 9th Circuit Court ruling that held the cutoff of these research grants violated the 1st Amendment.

The court’s action is a significant win for the embattled professors and a defeat for Trump.

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At issue in the appeal was whether the administration’s plan could cut off about $150 million in UC research grants that were awarded by the National Endowment for Humanities and the National Science Foundation. It was a small part of a larger fight nationwide that could affect several billion dollars in government grants.

World & Nation Trump administration again suspends UC Berkeley research grants An attorney says the National Science Foundation has suspended at least 18 research grants to UC Berkeley, despite a court injunction restricting such suspensions.

When Trump returned to office last year, he issued an executive order “ending radical and wasteful government DEI programs.” He said universities had “adopted and actively use dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race and sex-based preference under the guise” of DEI.

In response, several agencies sent form letters to professors terminating their grants. They did so based on key words in the proposals such as diversity, equity or “environmental justice.”

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The researchers were told their projects no longer fit “agency priorities.”

Six UC professors filed a class-action suit to challenge the terminations. They cited constitutional claims including due process of law as well as a violation of government procedures.

But the Supreme Court narrowed the claims in different and much larger cases involving health and education grants. It said claims for canceled grants must go to the Court of Federal Claims and cannot be overturned by a federal judge.

Citing those decisions, the 9th Circuit Court in May limited the UC case to a 1st Amendment claim.

The government may not use “its power to punish or suppress disfavored expression,” the appeals court said.

Its judges agreed the government may choose to fund some programs and not others, but they said officials may not discriminate against qualified grant recipients because of their viewpoint.

Solicitor Gen. D. John Sauer, representing the Trump administration, argued this view of the 1st Amendment was wrong and could limit the government’s authority over spending and grants.

He told the court that “vast sums of taxpayer money are at stake. The UC system took in more than $4 billion in federal grant money in 2024,” he said.

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But the justices denied the appeal in Trump vs. Thakur.

UC Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky had urged the court to deny the appeal. Its past decisions make clear that “ideologically driven attempts to suppress a particular point of view are presumptively unconstitutional in funding,” he said.