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President Trump said Tuesday that potential threats of an Iranian plot to set off a chemical weapon in Washington are being taken “very seriously,” as the White House maintains there are no credible threats to the homeland.

The presidents remarks came a day after CNN reported that new U.S. intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior administration officials in Washington with a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon.

Officials cited in the report said the plans appear aimed at giving Iran options rather than signaling an imminent attack, and that there is ongoing debate over whether Iran could or would even carry out such a plot. Earlier this month, U.S. officials were similarly split over Israeli intelligence that Iran was considering using chemical weapons against its adversaries,the New York Times reported.

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Asked by reporters in Manila whether he believed the Iranian threat was imminent, Trump said: “I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously — because they happen to be crazy.”

“If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” Trump said.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration is “monitoring any and all potential threats.” But at this time, she said, there are “no credible threats to the homeland.”

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told CNBC on Tuesday that the threats are not new and “aspirational,” and questioned whether Iran would want to use such an option.

“If you were to go after one of our cities, or go after Washington, D.C., you would cause an all-out war,” Mullin said.

The focus on a potential Iranian threat comes as many Americans are already on edge after a string of outages that have disrupted air travel, email services and banking over the past week.

On Thursday, an outage upended Microsoft services for millions of people. The next day, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop after air travel communication error that officials blamed on faulty equipment and aging infrastructure.

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase and other major banks reported technical problems that disrupted transaction processing. United Airlines also reported a system outage that impacted its flights. On Tuesday, a highly classified network used by the National Security Agency for internal communication was down, a disruption that officials said was due to a “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.”

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues,” an NSA spokesperson said in a statement. “NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

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Trump dismissed the disruptions when asked Tuesday whether he was worried about the situation.

“No, it’s life,” he said. “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

Bis told Newsmax on Tuesday that there is no sign the outages are linked to malicious activity.

“We see no evidence that this is a cyberattack,” she said.

Still, even some Trump allies want more answers. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the administration should be more transparent about the outages to “really calm the temperature.”

“What’s happening? I am checking my bank account with a little bit of worry,” Leavitt said in an interview with Fox News. “And what I would say to the White House is transparency is key. It is going to help the country grapple with what is going on.”

World & Nation Is everything just broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos have some wondering After the Silicon Valley chaos spurred by reports of an AI billionaire’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy and the Microsoft outage that upended millions of workers’ days, Friday’s air travel ground stop across the U.S. had many people feeling that something was up.

Meghan McCain, a political commentator and daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, also called for clarity on the situation.

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“Someone high in the administration needs to get on tv and tell the American people NOW what is going on,” she said. “No one who lived through COVID is believing this is all a coincidence.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy met with Senate Republicans in Washington to discuss a request for more funding for the FAA. He maintained the outage was caused by a router that overloaded the air traffic control system, but said it is still unclear exactly why that happened.

“I promise all of you that when I know what happened with that router, injecting that overload into our system, I will most definitely share that with you,” Duffy told reporters at Capitol Hill.

If it was subject to a hack, the public will be made aware, he said.

“All of my intelligence partners are telling me that wasn’t the case, but again, we have the FBI there partnering as we work through this analysis,” Duffy said.