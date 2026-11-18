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With the Trump administration struggling to explain a string of worrisome tech outages, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled an AI safety roadmap in Washington — positioning himself as a leading watchdog over the rapidly developing technology.

Two months ago the governor commissioned a sweeping report on how California can advance guardrails around frontier AI platforms amid a dearth of federal oversight.

On Wednesday, he delivered that plan in the nation’s capital at an opportune political moment for a likely 2028 presidential contender — as President Trump met with leaders in AI-rival China and the public fretted about the possible role of AI in recent cyberattacks and technological disruptions.

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“Anxiety levels are at 12 out of 10 on this subject matter, and it in many ways [is] because of the lack of leadership here in Washington, D.C.,” Newsom said, flanked by several leading AI academics and economic advisors before a gaggle of political and tech reporters.

Newsom — who has a mixed record on AI regulation — said his 85-page plan will take “things to the next level” for how to regulate the fast-developing technology in California, and should serve as “a template” for federal regulation as well.

The report focuses in part on controlling for the risk of recursive self-improvement, or the practice of AI developing successive models of itself that outpace and escape human controls. It also discusses the feasibility of implementing a “kill switch” mechanism capable of shutting down AI models that go rogue and pursue goals not ordered by humans.

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It calls for expanding disclosure rules for tech companies to include loss-of-control scenarios, such as when OpenAI agents broke from containment and hacked into the rival AI company Hugging Face in July. And it focuses on ensuring organizations in charge of auditing frontier AI companies are performing accurate risk assessments and not just regulatory theater.

The report builds on work by California legislators to establish some of the nation’s first AI safety laws, such as last year’s Senate Bill 53, which required companies to disclose their safety protocols and report critical incidents. Newsom signed that bill, after having vetoed a previous AI safety bill the year prior.

In Washington, Newsom criticized Trump’s laissez-faire attitude to regulating AI companies and his relaxed public response to the latest tech-related disruptions. Trump on Tuesday said, “It’s life,” and suggested big, valuable companies just have to deal with such issues.

By contrast, Newsom called AI one of the central issues of our time — saying “it will define more things, in more ways, on more days about the future of this country and the world as we know it” — and stressed the need for a robust government response now.

Earlier this week, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced that the state is suing OpenAI, the San Francisco-based maker of ChatGPT — alleging it “misled and endangered the public by knowingly developing and testing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models without the safeguards and monitoring necessary to adequately protect the public,” as evidenced by the Hugging Face incident.

A Government Accountability Office report released Wednesday warned that the misuse of this technology “represents a growing risk to national and economic security.” Researchers have found a way around safety features on AI chatbots that could help bad actors develop plans for an attack, including instructions for making explosives and plots to damage the power grid.

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Newsom had scheduled his own report’s release two months ago, but seemed to revel in the outsized attention it garnered Wednesday, given news of the past week.

A series of cyberattacks and tech outages in recent days has left Americans of all political stripes and many of their representatives in Congress on edge and asking whether they are interconnected — and the Trump administration, short on facts and public trust, struggling to assuage those fears.

The concerns, initially sparked by a sweeping Microsoft outage and the Federal Aviation Administration’s emergency closure of U.S. airspace due to a telecommunications system failure last week, gained traction in recent days as reports poured in of a far-reaching attack on prominent websites for companies such as Zoom, Salesforce and Equifax, system problems at United, Apple and JPMorgan Chase and service interruptions at the National Weather Service, the National Security Agency and other government agencies.

By Wednesday, chatter about the slate of failures was rampant online, where it was being fueled by a deluge of conspiracy theories and speculation.

In congressional hearings and in interactions with reporters, Trump administration officials said Americans are right to be asking questions about the string of outages, but maintained that the disruptions were due to technological issues and not a coordinated cyberattack.

“Based on what we know today, after a great deal of digital diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee. “They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.”

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He said that was his “informed” belief based on “a substantial increase in upgrades” to systems around the country, in part driven by AI tools spotting system weaknesses in need of patching faster than ever before.

Lawmakers on the panel were skeptical that the back-to-back outages were coincidental, echoing concerns voiced by colleagues of both parties in recent days.

Business Tech outages hit flights, banks and Apple, fueling public distrust and conspiracy theories Technology failures disrupting everything from Americans’ air travel and banking transactions to secretive work at the US National Security Agency are fueling public distrust and paranoia about tech infrastructure — even with no sign the episodes are linked or the work of malicious actors.

“The American people can see everything happening with these service outages, and they feel like they’re not getting the whole story. You can’t blame anybody for that. I’m a member of Congress, and I feel that way!” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) wrote Tuesday on X. “We need congressional briefings. These companies and federal agencies need to be fully transparent about what’s going on.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) also called for congressional briefings, writing “while some of this may be coincidental, it is clear we must take cybersecurity and the nefarious use of AI seriously — and act without delay.”

Other Trump allies have also called for more transparency, voicing concern that the administration is not doing enough to communicate the root cause for the outages.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the administration should be more open about what it knows to “really calm the temperature.” Laura Loomer, a far-right activist close to Trump, accused government officials of “lying” about the outages being unrelated to an attack.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said two recently installed routers at FAA facilities in Arkansas and Texas triggered the ground stop on Friday. He said their installation was part of an effort to replace the agency’s aging copper-wire systems with fiber-optic cable. But he said it remains unclear what cause the equipment to malfunction.

On Wednesday, National Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he was 98% confident that the FAA disruption and other recent outages had nothing to do with adversaries attempting to hack American systems. He also defended his decision to fly on a government plane to an LSU-Texas college football game the day after the ground stop, saying that canceling his trip would send a confusing message about the safety of the reopened airspace.

Newsom called Duffy and Mullin — who has helped lead the administration’s response to the outages — “dumb and dumber” Wednesday, and compared their news conference on the ground stop to a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

“This is serious stuff,” Newson said. “Serious stuff requires serious leadership. We don’t have it in this country right now.”

Times staff writer Dakota Smith in Los Angeles contributed to this report.