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Donald Trump met Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a villa in southern China, an unprecedented gathering of a U.S. president with Washington’s chief geopolitical rivals bent on undermining American power.

The meeting, conceived not by policymakers but by Trump and Putin themselves, had a fractured agenda, with each leader coming to the table with divergent interests and different stakes.

But the image of Trump standing alongside Putin and Xi — then sitting alone the three of them, at a great round table in a cacophonous hall — was itself the culmination of a decade of his foreign policy thinking, a great man theory of diplomacy that has broken with American tradition, elevating authoritarian leaders over democratic allies.

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The U.S. president appeared subdued, thanking Xi and Putin before turning to the press.

“No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech,” he said, arguing he had a “special responsibility” to maintain dialogue with adversarial world powers. “We are really making history.”

Unlike at Yalta, in 1945, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin famously gathered to shape the postwar order, the American leader was not at the center of their initial photograph. That place of honor belonged to Xi, the host, who presided over the gathering at a remote retreat outside the city.

It was a portrait of a nation asserting its place among the world’s superpowers — the very image Beijing had sought in agreeing to host the extraordinary gathering.

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“History tells us that when great powers are at peace, the world is secure,” Xi said. “When great powers clash, the world is in chaos.”

It was not immediately clear when the meeting concluded, after roughly an hour and a half, whether the three leaders had reached any substantive agreements. They were expected to discuss arms control and the wars in Iran and Ukraine, among other matters.

Putin framed the trilateral meeting as one of equals, elevating a Russian Federation that has been economically and militarily weakened, and ostracized from the international community, over its war against Kyiv.

“I am convinced that Russia, China and the United States, our peoples, are capable of making a significant contribution to strengthening security and stability in the world,” Putin said, “if they cooperate constructively as partners on the basis of mutual respect, equality and a balance of interests.”

The unusual summit comes just weeks after Trump suffered a generational rebuke in the midterm elections and as he remains bogged down in a war with Iran, which threatened to erupt in a new round of hostilities in the coming days.

Publicly, Trump framed the gathering as an effort to curb nuclear proliferation. Yet instead of advancing a trilateral non-proliferation agreement among the world’s three largest nuclear powers, Putin offered a message of defiance, sending nuclear-capable bombers to nearby Vietnam a day before the summit in a rare deployment. China, meanwhile, rebuffed calls to slow down its breakneck nuclear buildup currently dwarfed by America’s arsenal.

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The Trump administration let the last remaining U.S. arms control agreement with Russia expire earlier this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands in the center, between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, prior to their trilateral meeting, at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China. (Doug Mills / Pool / The New York Times via Associated Press)

“Despite the talk of denuclearization by the Trump administration, no staff members prepped the president to meaningfully discuss this topic with Putin or Xi, who are unwilling partners for restraints and guardrails,” said Jennifer Hong, senior director of the Institute for Indo-Pacific Security.

Instead, Trump’s focus seems to have turned to ensuring non-proliferation not among world powers, but in the Middle East — the main justification he has given for launching war against Tehran earlier this year.

“We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said at the top of the meeting.

Putin had hoped the meeting would secure space and time to continue executing his war against Ukraine — a prospect that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, took seriously as the meeting was about to begin.

“Big countries always think that they can make decisions about the future of all the world,” Zelensky told NBC News. “It’s a huge mistake.”

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Sitting alongside Xi, Trump said the two of them were looking to “help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine” and “would like to see it ended.”

Few independent analysts believe Putin is interested in ending the war in its current state. But at the trilateral engagement, Trump suggested Zelensky was responsible for Moscow’s continued attempts at conquest. “Things are happening,” Trump said. “I think that he, and I hope the other side, would like to see an end to that war.”

The meetings were Trump’s first with Putin since the two held a summit last year in Alaska, a gathering that failed to produce a breakthrough in Trump’s attempts to bring an end to the deadliest conflict in Europe since the World War Two.

Trump met individually with both Putin and Xi ahead of the trilateral gathering, despite White House officials insisting before the trip that a direct meeting with Putin was not on the agenda.

“Who is he? He’s my friend,” Trump said, walking toward Putin with an outstretched hand.

“We have had a great relationship for many years. We’ve known each other for a long time,” Trump added. “And I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start.”

A Russian diplomat attending the conference with Putin told reporters that Trump and Putin are together “committed to a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, though the Europeans are clearly trying to stand in the way.”

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President Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Pool / Sputnik Kremlin via Associated Press)

European officials have been wary of the Shenzhen summit, warning against the future of Ukraine being negotiated without Ukrainians present. A Chinese official told The Times they would have been welcome to attend, but no invitation was formally extended.

Xi greeted Trump at the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in Shenzhen on Wednesday evening, reciprocating the rare honor Trump extended to the Chinese leader at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington in September.

While Trump’s meetings with Xi were the primary purpose of his visit, the Chinese leader is also hosting a major international conference, gathering leaders from around the world for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, known as APEC.

Politics Allies and aides will urge Trump to push back against Beijing As he meets with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia, Trump will face pressure to sustain resolve against Beijing despite his yearlong courtship of President Xi Jinping.

The summit’s location in Shenzhen, one of China’s wealthiest and most innovative cities, was an assertive showcase of the prosperity Beijing hopes to deliver. But that display belies an economy grappling with unemployment and a deepening real estate crisis.

Everywhere the city was awash in banners touting APEC, its streets immaculately cleaned, filled with taxis plastered with promotion of the conference. At night, the vast sprawl of skyscrapers that dot this megacity — just one of three in the densely populated region, alongside Guangzhou and Hong Kong — blazed with neon celebrating Shenzhen’s leadership role.

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Meeting with Putin before Trump arrived, Xi said that China’s relationship with Russia had remained as steadfast “as a rock through wind and rain.”

The two sides, he said, would pursue a “multipolar world” — a vision for a global balance of power that would see American influence weakened across Europe and Asia.

Xi sat with leaders from Vietnam, Peru and Papua New Guinea. And he welcomed the president of Mexico and the prime minister of Canada, seeking to cast China as a temperate alternative to the United States amid historic tensions within a historically solid north American alliance.

Addressing the conference, the Chinese leader warned that “unilateralism and protectionism are rampant,” in an apparent rebuke of Trump’s global trade war.

Yet, ahead of his arrival in Shenzhen, Trump took several steps of his own that implied an understanding of the challenges China’s ambitions pose to the United States.

On Monday, the Trump administration tightened export controls on semiconductor chips essential to AI development, closing loopholes aimed at curbing Chinese efforts to circumvent restrictions — a move that Trump himself acknowledged might “insult” Xi ahead of the meeting.

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Chinese officials said on Wednesday afternoon that Beijing reserved the right to retaliate.

“In essence, the United States is simultaneously trying to find limited avenues of cooperation with China while trying to clamp down on their access to critical parts of the AI supply chain, which doesn’t set up the conditions for productive dialogue,” said Aalok Mehta, director of the Wadhwani AI Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Putin, Xi and Trump arrive for the historic trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa. (Win McNamee / Pool / Getty Images via Associated Press)

The new export control rule comes as a scandal embroiling the world’s largest chipmaker, Nvidia, is rattling global markets. The co-founder and chairman of the American company, Jensen Huang, resigned in scandal over the weekend after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

A Bloomberg reporter who attempted to shout a question regarding Huang at Trump’s meeting with Xi was later banned from the trilateral conference.

Trump also met in Manila on Tuesday with fellow members of the Quad — India, Japan and Australia — in a show of resolve toward China ahead of his arrival here.

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“Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Trump said in the Philippines.

The group voiced “grave concern” over China’s export controls on heavy rare earths, minerals critical to global supply chains.

Trump’s public displays of friendship with Xi may not be enough to address the root causes of growing conflict between the two powers, said Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“The risk,” Doshi said, “is that the detente they struck a year ago could fall apart.”

But alongside Xi, Trump dismissed any threat of a rift ahead.

“We have a very special relationship, and I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we will never have a problem,” Trump told the Chinese premier. “We’re never going to have a problem.”