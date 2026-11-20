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President Trump on Friday vowed to punish American companies that build data centers abroad, threatening to levy “tremendous penalties” on any that try, as he returned from Asia eager to project confidence in his push to win the global race for dominance in artificial intelligence.

“We’re not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we’re not allowing that to happen,” Trump said during a sprawling news conference at the White House.

The threat was Trump’s latest bid to tighten his grip on a booming industry that has become central to the U.S. economy, and to show how America plans to set the pace in the AI race. The United States is leading, he said, China is second, and “there really is no third place.”

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It was also part of a broader effort to sell what Trump called a “consequential trip” to the Philippines and China, one that ended with an unprecedented gathering with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It was big. It was great, great electricity,” Trump said. “The relationship was fantastic between the three of us.”

While the summit produced few tangible plans, Trump said he and Xi agreed to do “some joint guardrails” on artificial intelligence, but did not offer specifics. And in a window into how Trump sees the influence of tech giants in the AI race, Trump told reporters that he thinks Nvidia should reinstate its co-founder Jensen Huang, who resigned last week amid a scandal involving an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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“He is a man who made some bad decisions but he is a brilliant person,” Trump said. “We have to protect our brilliant people … and Jensen is one of them.”

Trump’s remarks came on a turbulent day for the industry, as a sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks dragged the S&P 500 down 3.7% on Friday. It was the steepest weekly loss in more than 18 months, showing unease among investors. The drop came amid the scandal at Nvidia, and Anthropic making its debut on the public market.

Trump’s defense of the AI industry was among a medley of subjects the president addressed during a 87-minute news conference that included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Stephen Miller, his new chief of staff.

As Cabinet members looked on, Trump praised his relationship with Putin, but when asked whether the Russian leader was a friend to the United States, he demurred, saying, “I can’t speak to America.” He also claimed that Putin told him Russia would never have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Trump been president.

“Actually, I asked him. I said, ‘Would you have gone in if I was president?’ He said, ‘No, would have never happened.’ Trump said. “It was handled so bad by our country.”

Trump also renewed his criticism of the International Criminal Court, calling it a “fake power” that thinks it can “arrests heads of countries for no reason.” He said that he, Putin and Xi had condemned the court as a group. The court has a warrant outstanding for Putin’s arrest, accusing him of war crimes over the deportation of Ukrainina children.

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Trump’s news conference came as Americans remain rattled by a series of outages that have disrupted air travel, email services and bank transactions in the last week.

Asked whether there is cause for concern, Trump said the disruptions were “all separate events,” and not part of a coordinated effort.

He said nationwide ground stop was due to an “ancient” air traffic control system, but insisted it is “very safe,” and that if there was a silver lining to the technical issues the FAA experienced it is that Congress has become receptive to modernizing the system.

Trump attributed the outages at private companies, including major banks and airlines, to routine technological upgrades.

“We have thousands of companies that are upgrading right now, and when they upgrade, bad things happen,” he said.

But the disruptions have also raised questions about the administration’s own cybersecurity leadership after Trump fired Sean Cairncross, the national cyber director on Thursday. When asked why, Trump said: “Because I didn’t think that person was good enough.” He has tapped Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Defense Department, to fill the post.

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Trump, however, brushed aside questions about tensions between him and Vance.

Asked whether he was frustrated with his vice president after he blamed Republicans’ midterm losses on the war with Iran, Trump said he never said he was “unhappy” with his stance, just that he should have clarified that he agreed with the decision to launch the war if he had to go back in time and do it again knowing the political risks.

As Vance stood behind Trump, he was asked whether he believes the war had been worth the political fallout. He told reporters his job was to support the president, and the decision has been Trump’s to make to ensure Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

With Democrats ready to take control of Congress in January, Trump signaled that he is open to working with them on legislation. He pointed to a federal tax credit for film and television production as one possible area of agreement.

“It has unbelievable support. I’ll tell you what, Adam Schiff said, ‘Wow, we love that bill,’” Trump said of the Democratic senator from California.

In a statement, Schiff said the proposal will create jobs and boost local economies, and achieve the long-sought goal for many in Hollywood of bringing production back to the U.S.

“Given the support from the president and Republicans and Democrats in both chambers, we can get this legislation across the finish line,” Schiff said.

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On other legislative issues, Trump said he would not hesitate to use his veto power, calling it an “extreme power” he can wield to exert control over negotiations. Still, he rejected the idea that the midterms had been a verdict on his presidency and agenda.

“I wasn’t on the ballot,” he said. “I hope you remember that.”

Times staff writer Justine McDaniel, in Washington, contributed to this report.