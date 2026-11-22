With Democrat Gina Hinojosa as Texas governor, the party can build the fundraising and organizational structure needed to seriously compete there in 2028.

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In 2020, when Joe Biden came within 5 percentage points of winning Texas, it was cause for Democratic celebration.

Biden, en route to the White House, turned in the strongest performance by a Democratic presidential candidate in a quarter-century, More promising, it seemed as though he’d built on Hillary Clinton’s showing in 2016, when she lost the state by 9 points. Visions of a blue Texas danced before eager Democratic eyes.

Then came 2024. Donald Trump clobbered Kamala Harris by double digits.

Texas — fast-growing, demographically changing — had long stymied Democrats, who believed the booming Latino population, in particular, guaranteed success. The state was a chimera, a blue mirage, a plum that always lay beyond the party’s plucking.

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Until Nov. 3.

In one of the most stunning outcomes in a midterm election filled with jaw-dropping surprises, Democrats captured each and every one of the top statewide offices in Texas, claimed a U.S. Senate seat, flipped the House of Representatives and defeated all four Republicans seeking reelection to the state Supreme Court.

This after failing to win a single statewide office in more than 30 years.

Voices Barabak: Texas is red, California blue — but for how much longer? A Lone Star toss-up will tell A closely fought Senate race and competitive contest for governor have raised Democratic hopes, again. A Texas win would scramble the presidential map in 2028 and beyond.

But the GOP drubbing is not just something for Democrats to crow about. The red-to-blue transformation represents a monumental shift that carries nationwide implications, not least in reshaping the 2028 presidential race.

“There’s a lot of levels,” said Mike Madrid, a Republican strategist and expert on the Latino vote. “There’s the narrative. There’s morale. There’s demographics. There’s the road map to 270,” the number of electoral votes it takes to win the White House.

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Only a fool would venture to say how Texas — which hasn’t gone Democratic in a presidential election since 1976 — will vote two years from now. (Don’t look at me like that.) Especially based on the outcome of a single, extraordinary election.

Representative-elect Bobby Pulido (D-Texas) looks at a House of Representatives office directory as he departs a House Democratic Caucus leadership election on Capitol Hill on Nov. 19. (Francis Chung / POLITICO / AP)

Much will depend on the presidential nominees, how much they raise and where, when the screws tighten, the candidates and their allies choose to allocate their time and money.

But the plain fact is Republicans can no longer assume Texas is all locked up, as they have for well over a generation. To do so would be suicidal, said Dave Carney, a campaign strategist for the state’s last two governors, Rick Perry and Greg Abbott. The GOP, Carney said, is “going to have to have a command focus” to win back the state in 2028.

That alone is a huge development and, potentially, the most significant change to the presidential map since 1992, when another reliably Republican state turned blue — for the next 30 years it turned out, and counting.

Voices Barabak: How California, land of Nixon and Reagan, turned blue and changed American politics Through money and lavish attention, Bill Clinton colored California a lasting shade of blue, dramatically reshaping the nation’s presidential map in the process.

When Bill Clinton won California in 1992, he became the first Democrat to do so since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. It wasn’t a particularly impressive victory. Clinton carried the state with just 46% of the vote in a three-way contest with President George H.W. Bush and independent Ross Perot. Many, including Clinton and those around him, feared the showing might be a one-off, with California reverting to Republican form at the first opportunity.

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So Clinton devoted the next four years to solidifying his support, lavishing money and endless attention on California, which helped turn the state into the blue bastion we know today. In 1996, Clinton crushed Republican Bob Dole by 13 percentage points. No Republican has come close to winning the state since; few presidential candidates have even tried to compete.

That effective GOP surrender was hugely consequential. It freed Democrats to spend hundreds of millions of dollars elsewhere, including the battlegrounds of the Midwest and states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Virginia. which once seemed beyond reach.

Now the opposite is true. Money and resources that Republicans might have devoted to other states may need to be invested in Texas, an enormously expensive state which, for decades, has been foundational to the GOP’s presidential success. The state’s 40 electoral votes are second only to California, which has 54. It’s hard to see how Republicans make up that deficit if they fail to carry Texas.

There’s been a self-defeating, self-perpetuating cycle that vexed Democrats for years. Winning Texas seemed like an extreme long shot at the presidential level, so the party and its candidates refused to invest the considerable sum needed to make the state competitive. Because they declined to make that investment, the state never grew truly competitive.

With Democrats in control in Austin and the state’s incoming governor, Gina Hinojosa, and U.S. senator, James Talarico, positioned to bulk up the party’s fundraising and organizational muscle, those days are over.

It’s not, however, as if Texas suddenly leans Democratic. Hinojosa and Talarico are both relative moderates, especially compared with most blue-state Democrats, which explains at least some of their success.

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“Do I think [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom has a chance of carrying Texas? No,” said Karl Rove, who worked to turn the state into a Republican fortress before helping put Gov. George W. Bush to the White House. “Do I think [Illinois Gov.] JB Pritzker has a chance? No. Do I think someone who’s a centrist could? It depends who the Republican is.

“The further left the candidate, the less likely it is they’re going to be competitive in this state,” Rove said. “The larger their wallet, the more likely it is they can afford to come in and play.”

John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who has worked in several presidential campaigns, including Biden’s 2020 run, agreed it’s far too soon to size up the 2028 landscape. What is clear, Anzalone said, is that after statewide wins in places such as Kansas, South Carolina and Mississippi “the electoral battleground map has expanded” and Democrats “will be spending in states [where] we haven’t spent in a long time.”

Also clear: Texas is no longer a certain Democratic heartbreaker, beckoning but invariably falling outside their reach.