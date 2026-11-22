A man sweeps the stage during the What’s Next summit at Mission Ballroom on Nov. 13 in Denver. Following the midterm elections, prominent Democrats and political insiders are gathered for the three-day event to evaluate election results, debate party strategy and discuss potential 2028 presidential contenders.

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Since Democrats’ landslide victories in this month’s midterm elections, the party has been consumed by a near-term task — how to quickly deliver promised relief to Americans when the new Congress convenes in January.

Alongside that effort is the longer-term conversation about how to capture the White House in 2028 and who will vie to carry the party’s mantle.

Top Democrats have yet to announce candidacies, and the party is still basking in its historic victories. Nevertheless, the two weeks following the midterms have seen a flurry of activity, including a conference in Denver where more than a dozen influential Democrats laid out ideas for the party’s future.

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“Democrats across the country feel really good. That has prompted a lot of conversations about where to go from here and what does 2028 look like,” said Joe Caiazzo, a Democratic strategist who worked on the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

On Thursday, allies of former Vice President Kamala Harris launched a draft committee urging her to run. Such committees have also sprung up postelection for Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“There’s mass amounts of energy,” Matthew Taylor, who is heading the Harris-aligned draft committee, said of the general party mood. “Democrats have big, bold plans on what we want to accomplish, and we can’t accomplish that without 2028 — and the process does start now.”

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Sen. Alex Padilla of California, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Buttigieg have announced forthcoming books. And various figures have planned travel stops, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who was in South Carolina on Friday, and Harris, who was reported to have a Friday meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom likewise has continued efforts to cast himself as an alternative to President Trump on the world and domestic stages, making a surprise trip to Ukraine after attending the United Nations conference on climate change in Turkey. Newsom then headed to Capitol Hill, where on Wednesday he unveiled an AI framework, addressed national anxiety following tech outages and made jabs at the “lack of leadership” in Washington under Trump.

World & Nation Bernie Sanders unveils how he’ll push for Medicare for All when Democrats take power Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, is currently the ranking member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and is expected to become its chairman when Democrats take control of the Senate in January.

The 2028 presidential election will be a race to chart America’s course after a decade that has been dominated by Trump, and it will be the first presidential race in which both parties have wide-open primaries since 2016. For Democrats, the chance to wrest back control of the White House after their bruising 2024 loss carries stakes many view as existential.

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a panel discussion at the international climate conference in Turkey on Nov. 13. (Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

“They are absolutely determined to win, because most Democrats feel that Trump has done worse harm to this country than any president in anybody’s memory,” said Elaine Kamarck, director of the Brookings Institution’s Center for Effective Public Management and the author of a book on primary politics. “They’re absolutely ready to win, and I think you saw that in the way people ran their 2026 races.”

Throughout the midterm campaign season, likely contenders traveled the country to meet voters and stump for Democratic candidates, helping boost their own visibility in key swing states while working as party surrogates.

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Now, potential contenders have a window of time before declaring their candidacies to hire staff, talk to party leaders in various states — chatter has already emerged about which hopefuls made calls to new Democratic stars after the midterms — and court fundraisers and donors.

“It does feel like the shadow primary is underway,” said Jim Demers, a veteran Democratic strategist in New Hampshire, traditionally a testing ground for presidential hopefuls. “I would expect that after the first of the year, we will see the pace pick up, sort of like shifting into the next gear.”

The Democratic field is expected to be large; jokes about whether all the contenders will fit on the debate stage abound. While the supporters behind draft committees are lining up for their picks, many party activists and donors are interested in a robust primary.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands during a campaign event at Clark Atlanta University in October. (Mike Stewart / Associated Press)

“Talking to a lot of our activists here, people are not ready to make any early commitments,” Demers said. “They are very much wanting to see the field, hear them and then make their decision.”

In a poll released this month pitting various Democrats against Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who are widely seen as possible Republican front-runners, the Democratic candidate was favored over Vance or Rubio by voters surveyed in seven swing states.

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Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff led the pack, up 9 points over the Republicans, on average. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear followed, all favored by 7 points, according to the survey, conducted by Impact Research with Equis Research and HIT Strategies.

Of California’s possible contenders, surveyed voters favored Khanna over Vance or Rubio by 3 percentage points on average, Newsom by 2 points and Harris by 1. Ocasio-Cortez was the only Democrat named in the survey who tied on average with Vance or Rubio rather than outperforming them.

Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna speaks during the Democrats’ What’s Next summit this month in Denver. (Mark Makela / Getty Images)

Another poll from Reuters/Ipsos showed Ossoff, Buttigieg, Vance and Rubio as the top 2028 contenders. Of Republican voters polled, 45% said Rubio would be an excellent candidate and 43% said Vance would; of Democratic voters polled, 29% each said the same of Buttigieg and Ossoff.

The Republican conversation has largely centered on Vance and Rubio, though figures outside the Trump administration such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are also viewed as positioned for possible runs. How the party advances without Trump at the top of the ticket, and whether voters choose to follow the MAGA path or deviate, will be key questions in the GOP primary.

In the days since the midterms, leaders across the Democratic political spectrum have agreed — and warned — that the party must deliver results in the next Congress in order to retain the swing voters who gave them the blue wave.

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The party will need to succeed at “getting something done” in Washington in order to win loyalty from voters who backed blue candidates in this month’s elections out of dissatisfaction with the GOP rather than out of affinity for Democrats, said Luke Nichter, chair of presidential studies at Chapman University.

“The strategy there is to convert voters who were voting against something,” Nichter said, “who maybe in 2028 can vote for something.”