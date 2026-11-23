Rep. Jimmy Gomez of Los Angeles said he would step down next week after the House ethics committee said it had evidence that he had engaged in sexual misconduct. He lost his reelection bid this month to Angela Gonzales-Torres by nearly 25 percentage points.

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U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, the Los Angeles Democrat, said Monday he would resign from Congress after a House investigation found credible evidence that he had engaged in sexual misconduct.

There is “substantial evidence” that Gomez made unwanted sexual advances toward a female House staffer, including touching her genitals at a Washington bar, the House Ethics Committee said in a report Monday, concluding an investigation that began earlier this year.

Gomez, 51, who was unseated in this month’s midterm elections, said in a statement that he disagreed with the committee’s conclusions and accused it of “deficiencies” in the report, but said he would resign Dec. 1.

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“I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and as I previously stated I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage,” he said.

Gomez ran for reelection this year but was trounced by Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres. His term would have expired at the end of the year.

He was accused in August by attorneys representing the House staffer of subjecting her to inappropriate sexual contact. Gomez maintained that he had made mistakes but that his actions were consensual, saying in August that he had not violated the law or House ethics rules.

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The committee investigated a report that Gomez, a married five-term congressman, was spotted kissing a much younger staffer from another office at a party hosted by then-Rep. Eric Swalwell. The report, published by the New York Post in April, came shortly after Swalwell, a Dublin Democrat, resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The staffer told the committee that Gomez had twice made unwanted advances, including one instance that resulted in sexual contact in public without her consent. She said the other instance involved Gomez being “forceful” with her in his congressional office, according to the report.

She told the committee that Gomez had touched her genitals without her consent at a Washington bar in 2024. She said she left the bar, but Gomez kissed her outside against a wall, at which point she said she kissed him back because she “wanted it to just end and just give him what he wanted … so that we can go home.”

The committee reported that Gomez first said that he had only engaged in consensual kissing with the woman, but later testified that he made sexual contact with her only outside the bar and after asking for her permission.

The woman was in her mid-20s and did not work for Gomez’s office. His conduct caused her “significant” distress and contributed her decision to leave her job in the House in 2025.

“Representative Gomez failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, and his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House Members and House staff,” the committee said in the report.

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Gomez also disclosed a past “consensual, sexual relationship” with another woman, a senior employee in another Congress member’s office. That woman told the committee she had never had a nonconsensual encounter with Gomez.

Gomez was ousted by Gonzales-Torres by a nearly 25 percentage point margin in this month’s election. The sexual misconduct allegations levied against Gomez fueled momentum for her campaign, as she pitched voters on accountability and ethics in government.

“We’re going to take on this apparent culture in Congress in which men appear to abuse their positions of power and abuse women and younger staffers,” she said on left-wing streamer Hasan Piker’s show in October.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.