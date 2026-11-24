President Trump, shown Monday at the Department of Justice, has encountered criticism from Republican lawmakers over his involvement in reinstating Jensen Huang at Nvidia.

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President Trump’s extraordinary effort to put Jensen Huang back at the head of Nvidia has done what few of his other moves have managed: It has united much of Congress against him.

The president’s assurances that Huang poses no national security risk, despite an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, have done little to quiet concern in Capitol Hill. Now, Republicans and Democrats alike are demanding evidence to show why they should not be worried, and have lined up hearings for Huang to testify in Washington next week.

“The NVIDIA board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed,” the chairs of the Republican-led House foreign affairs and intelligence committees as well as the House select committee on the Chinese Communist Party wrote in a joint statement.

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The chairmen — Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, Rick Crawford of Arkansas and John Moolenaar of Michigan — said they want answers on the “mass smuggling” of Nvidia’s advanced artificial chips to China. The chip maker, which is worth roughly $4 trillion, has been at the center of a fierce race with China for superiority in artificial intelligence, and the lawmakers said they want to know whether their products played a role in “advancing our foremost adversary’s AI capabilities.”

As of Tuesday, no congressional Republicans had defended the decision to reinstate Huang. Instead, they openly criticized the president’s intervention efforts, called for more transparency on the matter or opted to remain silent.

“This is a declaration of independence on the part of many Republicans,” said Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “They have been toeing the Trump line for several years, but he has gone too far, and now they’re openly criticizing him.”

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Democrats, who are poised to take control of Congress in January, have been fiercely critical of Trump and called for the passage of bipartisan export control measures to block the shipping of American-made chips to China.

“Huang shipped extremely advanced chips to China, violating US export control law, in what amounts to the equivalent of selling rocket engines to the Soviets during the Space Race,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the minority leader, said in a statement Tuesday. “This is an unfathomable failure of enforcement by the Trump administration.”

Criticism came from across the Republican spectrum. Mitt Romney, the former senator from Utah and the party presidential nominee in 2012, accused the Trump administration of contradicting itself on China.

“Let me get this straight: we rushed AI along without regulating safeguards in order to stay ahead of China and at the same time, we sold China the very chips they’d need to get ahead of us. Smells of profit, corruption and perhaps much worse,” Romney wrote on X.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer argued that Huang’s reinstatement is “going to blow back on our national security.”

While there is unity against Huang’s return and the administration’s lax concerns over national security, Democrats are hopeful the bipartisan backlash will expedite bipartisan legislation on AI product regulation, but question how long Republicans will push back on the scandal.

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“Courage is something that Republicans lose whenever Donald Trump speaks, but when it comes to some of the export controls that we are trying to legislate, there is going to be a lot of support,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) said on MS NOW on Tuesday. “I think at the end of the day they are going to back off. But that does not stop our responsibility.”

Leaders in the executive branch, meanwhile, have largely supported Trump’s narrative that there is no need to worry about America’s security being compromised. Vice President JD Vance, who is weighing a run for the party’s 2028 nomination, has touted the fact that he personally urged Trump to reinstate Huang.

When asked how the administration determined Huang posed no national security risk, Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche said Tuesday there was a “collective consensus” reached among members of the intelligence community, law enforcement partners and various federal agencies.

“Nvidia is a good corporate citizen,” Blanche said. “That shouldn’t be groundbreaking, that is something the president has talked about, that the vice president has talked about.”

Blanche skirted several questions about the Department of Justice’s investigations into Huang and the Singapore-based chip exporter Megaspeed, where the alleged Chinese spy formerly worked.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Blanche said. “We have hundreds, if not more, export investigations going at any time at the Department of Justice.”

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These assurances have done little to allay mounting concerns on Capitol Hill about both the threat of China as well as corruption in the Trump administration — a key issue that pushed voters left in November.

“Everything Trump has done since the election betrays no learning about that midterm election,” said West, pointing to the appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, despite the unpopularity of Miller’s extreme immigration methods, as another example. “He’s not changing course. He’s digging the hole deeper.”

The president appears to fail to understand that tech billionaires remain largely unpopular with the overall electorate, West argued. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, spent roughly $500 million trying to boost Republican candidates and “got nothing for it,” West said.

Though Musk distanced himself from Trump following the Republicans’ midterm flop, he joined fellow tech titans such as Sam Altman in praising Huang’s return. In a meeting Tuesday, Huang apologized to his employees for violating the company’s code of conduct and told them he is in therapy every day, multiple outlets reported.

But for Democrats, Huang’s reinstatement is not only about one executive’s judgment. It is about the president’s, too, and who stands to profit from it.

Democrats have long accused Trump of blurring the line between his finances and the nation’s interests. The Nvidia episode has given them more political ammunition to make that case.

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On Monday, Schumer said the president was “putting his own financial interests and the needs of his billionaire buddies before our national security, emphasizing that he’s learned nothing from his resounding election defeat.”

The president owned at least $12 million in Nvidia shares at the end of last year, and Nvidia donated $25 million to his White House ballroom project. After Huang’s reinstatement, the company’s stock rose more than 30%, which is estimated to have increased the value of the president’s holdings by about $15 million.

Democrats say they intend to make that connection central to their investigations. The scandal is also giving momentum to a longstanding Democratic goal: banning lawmakers and senior government officials from trading individual stocks. Congressional Democrats are expected to pursue a stock trading bill when they take control of the House and Senate in January.

But legislators are racing against the clock to get either export control or anti-corruption legislation passed as the lame duck session of congress winds to a close and the threat of a government shutdown looms.

“They’ve got a lot of things to get done, and I think that the business of the schedule threatens to crowd out what I do think is a very real bipartisan push for tighter export control legislation,” said Lanhee Chen, fellow in American Public Policy Studies at Stanford University.

Chen noted that economic and security threat posed to America by China has made protective actions against the country one of the only issues Democrat and Republican legislators agree upon.

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“This is a unique issue,” he said. “I attribute this current desire of Republicans to potentially break with the president to be related to their concern about China, and I don’t necessarily see it applying to other issues.”