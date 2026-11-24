Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche rejected calls to investigate Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy. “For what?” Blanche asked.

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The day after President Trump secured Jensen Huang’s return to the helm of Nvidia, the world’s largest AI chipmaker, Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche brushed aside concerns that the company’s conduct might warrant further scrutiny.

“I have no reason to stand up here and say Nvidia is anything but a good corporate citizen,” Blanche told reporters Tuesday.

Blanche rejected calls to investigate Huang over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy, despite concerns explicitly raised by Nvidia’s board that the relationship could have compromised national security. “For what?” the attorney general asked.

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It was the latest example of the Trump administration translating the president’s corporate preferences into government action, raising questions about whether favored companies will enjoy de facto immunity from ostensibly neutral federal regulators.

Trump’s intervention comes at a time of great promise and peril for Nvidia, a company that not only supplies the most powerful chips fueling the artificial intelligence boom, but also serves as the primary financial backer for much of the ecosystem built around it, from cloud computing to data center construction.

That concentration of power in a single company, built largely around a single man, has placed Nvidia at the center of an American economy that has come to depend on the AI boom as its primary engine of growth, investment and market confidence.

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Its core role would traditionally place it under heightened scrutiny from U.S. regulatory agencies. Already, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has begun investigating Nvidia over its accounting practices and financial disclosures, according to Reuters and the Wall Street Journal.

But the work of agencies such as the SEC, the Internal Revenue Service and others could be compromised by a president who has expressed a strong desire to deregulate the industry, as the United States competes against China in a fevered race for AI supremacy.

“We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI,” Trump said last week from Shenzhen, where he met with the Chinese president, referring to super intelligence as his preferred term for AI, “and we won’t allow that to happen, frankly.”

This year, the Supreme Court handed the president sweeping new authority over independent agencies once considered largely insulated from White House control.

Previous administrations have intervened in corporate governance when they believed the stakes for the U.S. economy warranted it.

The Obama administration, for example, pushed out General Motors’ chief executive as a condition of further federal assistance and played an active role in recruiting a new CEO for AIG, the insurance giant.

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But Trump’s direct involvement in Nvidia’s internal decision-making appeared wholly unique, reflecting a leadership style largely indifferent to traditional institutional norms.

On Tuesday, after being reinstalled as CEO, Huang told staffers that he was in therapy after the mistakes he had made — not only his affair with Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese agent, but also a second indiscretion, with a subordinate at the company.

“I made some terrible mistakes,” he told the staff. “I was unfaithful to [wife] Lori, and I hurt my kids and, of course, I hurt all of you.”

Trump has publicly called Huang’s infidelity a mistake but said a preliminary review found no evidence that the affairs had compromised national security.

Privately, the president has told advisors he is increasingly concerned that the performance of major AI companies and related industries — which account for more than half of the Nasdaq composite — could determine the trajectory of the U.S. economy during his final two years in office.

Stock markets have historically rewarded signs of deregulation, and rallied on news of Huang’s return, weeks after a correction in AI stocks appeared to signal Wall Street’s concerns about the regulatory agenda of an incoming Democratic-controlled Congress.

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Trump’s attentiveness to market reaction prompted him to call in to CNBC on Monday to discuss his thinking. “I believe my intervention was very important,” the president told the network.

One host asked him why he, as president of the United States, should be getting directly involved with corporate governance.

“That’s a good question, but I’m doing it for the country,” he said. “I believe that you have to protect our geniuses. We don’t have enough of them.”

But by the closing bell Tuesday, Nvidia had surrendered part of its stock rebound from the previous week’s steep selloff, reviving fears of an AI bubble.

Huang is scheduled to appear before Congress next week. Top lawmakers from both parties have demanded oversight.