New members of California’s congressional delegation pose on the steps of the Capitol for a photo during freshman orientation week. From left to right, Mike McGuire, Angela Gonzales-Torres, Scott Wiener, Randy Villegas, Aisha Wahab, Marni von Wilpert, Richard Pan and Jacqui Irwin.

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One is a community college counselor. Another made a fortune as a venture capitalist. A third has spent years treating children as a pediatrician. All three are Democrats newly elected to Congress from California, and in January, they’ll join the largest Democratic delegation the state has ever sent to Washington.

Eight California Democrats won House seats for the first time. They are part of one of the largest freshman classes in Congress since Watergate after Democrats rode a national wave of political dissatisfaction that flipped seats blue and ousted incumbents seen as out of touch with the electorate.

In total, Democrats will hold 48 of California’s 52 seats, more than the party will hold in the next three most populous states of Texas, Florida and New York combined. California Republicans will drop to four seats from eight seats plus one independent who caucused with the GOP — a rout compounded by district lines redrawn under Proposition 50 to further tilt the odds toward Democrats.

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The Golden State newcomers range in age from 31 to 64. Their politics run from the party’s left flank to its pragmatic center, representing a microcosm of the Democratic Party, which is wrestling with an ideological identity crisis. Despite their differences, they all agree their top priorities include bringing down costs of living and investigating corruption in the Trump administration.

“We may have different ideas on certain things, but for the most part, we as Democrats are excited to be here,” said Rep.-elect Marni von Wilpert, a former prosecutor from San Diego. “We’re excited to govern again and take our government back, and I’m looking forward to working to actually deliver for the American people.”

Although they will arrive at the bottom of the seniority ladder, they will be part of a delegation whose members are poised to take some of the most powerful posts in the House, including Rep. Ted Lieu of Torrance as caucus chair, Rep. Pete Aguilar of Redlands as majority whip and Long Beach Rep. Robert Garcia as the chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

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The freshmen are also joined by former Rep. Hilda Solis, who won an open race to reclaim a Los Angeles-based congressional seat after terming out on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, and Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward), who was reelected after winning the race to replace disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Pathways to power

Some of the new delegation members are already well-known California legislators.

Rep.-elect Scott Wiener talks with reporters in the basement of the Capitol during the first day of new member orientation, Nov. 9 in Washington. (Allison Robbert / Associated Press)

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a YIMBY-focused progressive from San Francisco, won the seat long held by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring. Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, a moderate Democrat and former aerospace engineer, won a Ventura County seat.

Others are first-time politicians.

Eric Jones and Angela Gonzales-Torres both ousted Democratic incumbents by mobilizing working-class voters, arguing that the current representatives were failing to deliver on their constituents’ economic needs.

“Too many people are drowning under medical debt. There’s kids in East L.A. that have not gone to see a dentist, though there’s lead found in their teeth,” Gonzales-Torres said, noting that one of her legislative priorities will be lowering healthcare costs by expanding Medicare.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Gonzales-Torres represents the furthest left flank of the party. She was one of 11 Democrats who opposed the election of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as speaker of the House. Gonzales-Torres said she thinks Jeffries is too beholden to special interests.

Rep.-elect Angela Gonzales Torres in Washington for new member orientation on Nov. 8. (Nathan Howard / Associated Press)

Jones, a venture capitalist who grew up in a working-class household in Maine, poured $14.8 million of his own money into the campaign to represent a Northern California district that touches nine counties from Sonoma to Sutter. With the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jones beat a 14-term moderate Democrat.

Randy Villegas also ran a progressive campaign with Sanders’ endorsements and ousted a Republican incumbent in a Central Valley swing seat by a more than 36-percentage-point margin.

“It wasn’t really this fight about left versus right; it’s really us versus them — working families in the Central Valley who’ve been left behind by politicians in both parties who would rather cater to corporations and billionaires than actually stand up and fight for our communities,” he said.

Mike McGuire of Sonoma County, Richard Pan of Sacramento and Von Wilpert all flipped seats in redrawn districts. They touted themselves as commonsense Democrats focused on lowering the cost of living rather than progressive renegades. Their successful campaigns tied their opponents to Trump’s unpopular economic and immigration policies.

“I really do believe we’re at a moment in our nation’s history where folks want leaders to set aside the politics and focus on people, and that’s what these next several years are going to be about,” McGuire said.

Affordability and accountability: ‘Completely inextricable’ issues

California’s freshmen share in the consensus that Democrats’ top priorities must include delivering on lowering the cost of living and investigating corruption in the Trump administration.

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When asked about how to balance the two needs, several replied with the adage that the party must walk and chew gum.

This means plowing ahead with reversing Medicaid and SNAP cuts, extending Affordable Care Act tax credits, ending the war with Iran and Trump’s tariffs, while continuing to pushing to ban congressional stock trading and aggressively investigate corruption in the Trump administration.

Rep.-elect Marni von Wilpert arrives at the U.S. Capitol for new member orientation on Nov. 9. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Von Wilpert said affordability and accountability are “completely inextricable” issues, arguing that corruption in Washington is driving up the cost of living.

Irwin said many people who voted Democratic in the midterms did so not out of party loyalty, but out of hope that new leadership will lower prices. In order to preserve support in 2028, Democrats must deliver on that mandate, she said.

Immigration: ‘Waiting for generations to simply feel safe’

Villegas, whose parents immigrated to California from Mexico, said immigration reform is his top priority. He supports a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers” — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, who were brought to the U.S. as children — and families who have been “waiting for generations to simply feel safe in this country.”

He attributes part of his swing seat victory to strong voter turnout among the Central Valley’s immigrant and farmworker community, which he says has been terrorized by the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

“I think what you saw was a lot of young Latinos voting not just for themselves and for their futures, but for that of their parents and their abuelos and abuelas and everybody who deserves to live their lives in dignity,” he said.

Rep.-elect Randy Villegas speaks to the media during new member orientation on Nov. 8 in Washington. (Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images)

Solis said that the immigration crackdown is tied to the affordability crisis, pointing to how fear of federal agents has slowed economic activity in areas of East Los Angeles she represents. She expressed tempered optimism about being able to garner bipartisan support for immigration reform, noting that the disruptions to the farmworker and construction labor force contributed to Republicans’ midterm losses.

Delegation members broadly support investigations into use of force by immigration agents and conditions inside facilities such as the Adelanto Detention Center as well as redirecting ICE funding into social services.

AI and tech oversight: ‘Unbelievable risk for loss of control’

California is home to the majority of the country’s top AI companies, and members of the state’s delegation are poised to play a leading role in the push to establish the federal guardrails against this rapidly developing technology.

Wiener, who wrote the country’s first AI safety bill in the state Senate, is calling for federal legislation that establishes a strong regulatory oversight body and backs international agreements with other AI superpowers.

He wants to slow down the development of America’s most advanced AI technology and is alarmed about recursive self-improvement — AI developing the skills to improve its own models without human input — which he said poses an “unbelievable risk for loss of control.”

Regulating frontier AI companies has become more closely tied to the party’s accountability agenda in the wake of the Trump’s controversial move to push for the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive following the tech titan’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

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In statements on X last week, Wiener argued it was hypocritical for the Trump administration to criticize California for empowering the development of Chinese AI through state-level AI regulations — and then push to reinstate a CEO who lobbied to sell advanced chips to China.

“Ensuring AI serves humanity and not vice versa — and ensuring government and corporate corruption don’t drive AI policy — must be a bipartisan fight,” he said.