Democratic presidential hopefuls appeared at a debate in December 2019 in Los Angeles, the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season.

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The 2028 presidential election will be the first since 2016 in which the primaries for both major parties are wide open, without a sitting or former president running for reelection.

The contests will be hot — on the Democratic side, a sprawling candidate field is anticipated; on the Republican side, the race is not just for the nomination but a battle over the party’s post-Trump path.

Possible contenders have been laying the groundwork for months with travel around the country, midterm appearances and behind-the-scenes work. The process will heat up over the coming months as candidates begin declaring their intentions.

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Here’s what to expect as 2027 approaches.

What are the early steps?

Potential candidates have been in the testing-the-waters phase, traveling to early primary states such as South Carolina and New Hampshire, talking with party leaders and thinking about early staff hires. Contenders need to court staff with presidential-election experience and get influential party figures, such as governors and state lawmakers, on their side as early as possible.

Speaking with donors is also a critical part of the process, said Thomas Kahn, faculty fellow at American University’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies.

“They need to make sure that they have the resources which are necessary,” Kahn said, to sustain them “through the early primaries, to be able to hire a staff and run a campaign.”

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Politics Buoyed by midterms, Democrats start looking to 2028 The 2028 presidential election will be a race to chart America’s course after a decade that has been dominated by President Trump.

Meanwhile, draft committees are being formed by supporters of possible candidates. Such committees raise funds and undertake grassroots organizing in an effort to demonstrate robust support for the potential candidate’s run.

Draft committees for multiple potential Democratic contenders were launched this month, with more sure to come.

The spring following the midterm elections is typically announcement season. Barack Obama announced his candidacy for president in February 2007, three months after the 2006 midterm elections. Joe Biden announced in April 2019 ahead of his 2020 run; President Trump declared in June 2015 for the 2016 race. To run, candidates register publicly with the Federal Election Commission.

The potential 2028 candidates have largely remained coy about when they might make their decisions. Vice President JD Vance said on Fox News this month that he would make a decision “sometime next year.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another top Republican, told the New York Times that he has not yet decided.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic nominee, has said she is still thinking about it; Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he is waiting for her decision before he announces his own. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” that he doubted he would be “the first to make news.”

Said Buttigieg, “There’s no rush when you think about something of that weight.”

Why do the early primaries matter?

The first primaries play a key role in narrowing the field of candidates. Contenders who perform the worst in the early primaries generally drop out, leaving the top vote-getters to race against each other.

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Candidates need to perform well in the early primary states to make it to Super Tuesday, when a large number of states hold their contests.

The primary structure makes nominating contests unlike any other race in American politics, said Elaine Kamarck, director of the Brookings Institution’s Center for Effective Public Management and the author of a book on primary politics.

“It is a sequential race, it isn’t one day where you win or lose,” Kamarck said. “Candidates have to look at that sequence and say to themselves, ‘Where can I win? Where can I do well enough to get to the next state?’ ... and that’s a very hard calculation to make.”

Before the Republican National Committee sets up its primary process, it will vote in January to elect a new chair. The race has become unexpectedly competitive after the party’s midterm losses.

For Democrats, an expanded field of early primary states for 2028 is set to give candidates more opportunities to break out and make it to Super Tuesday. The Democratic National Committee set its first primary for Jan. 22, 2028, in South Carolina, followed by five in February, each a week apart, in Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia.

The DNC created the new calendar over the summer, selecting those six states to go first in what it said was an attempt to ensure the candidate with the best chance of winning the general election prevails in the primary. The new mix of states creates a more diverse group of voters, including more Black, Latino, young and non-college-educated voters, according to the DNC.

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The new schedule sets up a battle with New Hampshire, which has a state law mandating that its primary occur before those of any other state. State officials have indicated they will uphold that law, creating the potential for both an unsanctioned and sanctioned primary to occur.

DNC rules stipulate that the results of an unsanctioned contest will not count toward the party nominating process and candidates are barred from campaigning in such a contest and required to denounces any efforts to campaign on their behalf.

When are the first primary debates?

The first two of 12 Democratic debates will be held in June and July 2027. Three more are scheduled for 2027, and seven will take place in 2028, with the last planned for March, the DNC announced last week.

The DNC said it would announce dates and locations for the first two debates in January; debates in the party’s early primary states will all occur in 2028. Debates will be capped at 20 participants and could occur over two nights, with the lineup determined at random, in order to accommodate the potentially large field.

The DNC’s release of the debate framework came earlier than usual, and included a new requirement for candidates to denounce dark money spending in the primary in order to qualify for participation.

The RNC has not yet set out its debate structure.

What’s after the primaries?

Between July and early September of the election year, the parties hold their nominating conventions to choose their candidates. The general election campaign begins, and the candidates typically participate in presidential debates in the fall. Election day will be Nov. 7, 2028.