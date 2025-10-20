twitterfacebookenvelope
As a teenager I thoroughly decorated my bedrooms. There was the crescent moon lamp that hung on the wall by my bed in a sky of lipstick shades and makeup brushes that I cut from issues of Allure and Elle. There was the other wall completely covered in photos of friends and family, which I affixed with blue tack, pulling out the ladder once I’d reached the ceiling. Above my desk, I made an imaginary city out of magazine cut-outs in which the right half of George Clooney’s face formed a jagged skyscraper. In college, I hung paper seahorses from the ceiling and handwrote poems which I taped below the window by my bed. It was never too much, or rather, it wasn’t ever enough. I wanted to put myself up on those walls and be seen.

I have since striven to carry this maximalist spirit with me into adulthood, and for a long while I was made to feel like some kind of rebel in a world of so many neutrals and clean lines. But the tide is changing, as some have perhaps finally realized that elegance actually requires having a personality.

The stories in this issue revel in indulgence and self-expression, from wearing multiple makeup looks in one day and dressing oneself in seemingly clashing patterns to eating with useless but beautiful cutlery and baking towering multicolored cakes. These stories emanate a time in our lives when being practical wasn’t the most important thing. They embrace abundance, the most comforting of luxuries.

This one goes out to Jess, whose designs have imbued each issue with a generous, overflowing spirit.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editorial Director


Image logo by Georgina Treviño For The Times


The fraught and elaborate hunt to finding beautiful and functional flatware

The fraught and elaborate hunt to finding beautiful and functional flatware

There is a lot out there. Everyone I talk to seems to have an opinion. I am almost immediately overwhelmed.  Read the story  
Three L.A. creatives show you how — and where — to wear La Beauté, Louis Vuitton's new makeup line

Three L.A. creatives show you how — and where — to wear La Beauté, Louis Vuitton's new makeup line

A practical and artistic guide.  Read the story  
Los Angeles is a place that requires digging. Let Shirley Kurata be your guide

Los Angeles is a place that requires digging. Let Shirley Kurata be your guide

The L.A.-born costume designer of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and owner of Virgil Normal has never stopped venturing around.  Read the story  
More people need to love Los Angeles — however imperfect it may be. DJ Waldie says it best

More people need to love Los Angeles — however imperfect it may be. DJ Waldie says it best

“If you don’t fall in love with a place, it doesn’t become real to you, and if it’s not real to you, then you can ignore it.”  Read the story  
The careful dance of getting massaged by four hands at a Santa Monica spa

The careful dance of getting massaged by four hands at a Santa Monica spa

I’m eager to discover the massage that will finally allow me to fully yield, because whenever I’m the one on the massage table, I have this strange sense that I’m not “doing it right.”  Read the story  
The L.A. baker making cakes with big personalities for big personalities

The L.A. baker making cakes with big personalities for big personalities

“I like things that are over the top,” says Celeste Perkins. “You can call it camp. You can call it tacky. I just think it’s fun.”  Read the story  
Artist Georgina Treviño takes us behind the making of our October issue flag

Artist Georgina Treviño takes us behind the making of our October issue flag

Sometimes abundance and luxury looks like discarded jewelry.  Read the story  
Matters of the heart are rarely certain. Try submitting to the strength of the soul

Matters of the heart are rarely certain. Try submitting to the strength of the soul

Goth Shakira holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.  Read the story  
Permission to be extra with these nine fashion, beauty and home grails

Permission to be extra with these nine fashion, beauty and home grails

Our curation of must haves this month, from the richest Manuka honey hand cream to Bottega Veneta's new supple leather shoulder bag.  Read the story  
What to hear, see and smell in the world of art, fashion and beauty this month

What to hear, see and smell in the world of art, fashion and beauty this month

From a drag opera by San Cha at REDCAT, to Nike and Jacquemus’ new “It” shoe.  Read the story  
