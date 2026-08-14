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At rehearsal with Los Angeles Ballet, dancers perfect their roles — and themselvesAt rehearsal with Los Angeles Ballet, dancers perfect their roles — and themselves
These Dior accessories are shaped by L.A. cultureThese Dior accessories are shaped by L.A. culture
This particular Omega watch never went to the moon, but it gave me my own story to tellThis particular Omega watch never went to the moon, but it gave me my own story to tell
Hardware on clothing complicates my life. But I love it anywayHardware on clothing complicates my life. But I love it anyway
Bangs, the makeover with existential side effectsBangs, the makeover with existential side effects
The sacred figures he never saw: The artist painting Black angels across L.A. and the worldThe sacred figures he never saw: The artist painting Black angels across L.A. and the world
Hard meets soft in this L.A. designer’s leather, lace and hardware looksHard meets soft in this L.A. designer’s leather, lace and hardware looks

When I was 20 years old studying abroad in Paris, I had a French teacher who took issue with my sense of style. During one class, she managed to transform my yellow wool dress into a language lesson: People who wear bright colors call attention to themselves, she said in French while looking at me and making some point about grammar that quickly went over my head. More than offended, I was confused. I had not considered, or particularly cared, what my yellow wool dress might ignite in others. My quickly growing love for yellow had been more of an internal journey. I had gravitated to the color like a moth to light, seeking the dopamine hit of its glow, as if by osmosis I could absorb and become it.

Sitting with the stories in this issue, I am struck by a consistent and gentle contradiction: that many of us adorn ourselves in loud, expressive or peculiar accessories and clothes not to show off or be seen, but to hide, find comfort, turn inward. Chainlink necklaces, lace headpieces and even fringe bangs become a form of armor. As fashion designer Bryan Hearns says, “it’s kind of like you’re protecting yourself” — words that echo in Julissa James’ essay on hardware, in which her studs “communicate to predators” that she does “not identify as prey.”

In observing the Los Angeles Ballet at rehearsal, Claire Salinda distills the appeal of ballet core: How slippers and satin can make you feel more confident, secure and ordered in a chaotic world. In the studio, she marvels at the intimacy of ballerinas pulling up their leg warmers and doing their hair in the mirror as they wear their own YMCA T-shirts, crochet ponchos and charm necklaces. They show up not as characters, but themselves.

How we adorn ourselves is extremely personal, even a little superstitious. It is a secret code that cannot be fully understood by outsiders.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Steven Rodriguez for The Times


At rehearsal with Los Angeles Ballet, dancers perfect their roles — and themselves

At rehearsal with Los Angeles Ballet, dancers perfect their roles — and themselves

As the company prepares for its Hollywood Bowl debut, rehearsal offers an intimate portrait of the artists behind the performance.   Read the story  
These Dior accessories are shaped by L.A. culture

These Dior accessories are shaped by L.A. culture

The details from Dior’s Cruise 2027 show called to mind irreverent glamour, cars and the natural world.   Read the story  
Hard meets soft in this L.A. designer’s leather, lace and hardware looks

Hard meets soft in this L.A. designer’s leather, lace and hardware looks

Bryan Hearns, the mastermind behind Cardi B’s looks, has been designing with hardware for more than 15 years.   Read the story  
Issue 44 cover

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Issue 44: Adornment

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Bangs, the makeover with existential side effects

Bangs, the makeover with existential side effects

Breakups, breakdowns, bad decisions. Bangs have a reputation. Yours can tell a different story.   Read the story  
Hardware on clothing complicates my life. But I love it anyway

Hardware on clothing complicates my life. But I love it anyway

I need my bags, belts and shoes to be studded, spiky, pierced and heavy.   Read the story  
The sacred figures he never saw: The artist painting Black angels across L.A. and the world

The sacred figures he never saw: The artist painting Black angels across L.A. and the world

The first mural in Anthony Pittman’s “Los Angelitos” project, outside Patria Coffee Roasters, is a twist on an early painting of California from 1832.   Read the story  
This particular Omega watch never went to the moon, but it gave me my own story to tell

This particular Omega watch never went to the moon, but it gave me my own story to tell

The Omega Speedmaster Reduced was born from a long line of lore.   Read the story  
Love, Goth Shakira

Love, Goth Shakira

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.   Read the story  
Coveted

Coveted

Accessories are the spice of personal style. Here are our favorites this month.   Read the story  
Drip Index

Drip Index

Embellish your social calendar with these new openings, books and collections this August.   Read the story  
Momentum

Issue 43

Momentum

Presenting Image Issue 43: Momentum
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Thresholds

Issue 42

Thresholds

Presenting Image Issue 42: Thresholds
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Outside

Issue 41

Outside

Presenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Revelry

Issue 40

Revelry

Presenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Kinship

Issue 39

Kinship

Presenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Abundance

Issue 38

Abundance

Presenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Image Makers

Issue 37

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
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Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
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Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
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