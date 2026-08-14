Adornment
When I was 20 years old studying abroad in Paris, I had a French teacher who took issue with my sense of style. During one class, she managed to transform my yellow wool dress into a language lesson: People who wear bright colors call attention to themselves, she said in French while looking at me and making some point about grammar that quickly went over my head. More than offended, I was confused. I had not considered, or particularly cared, what my yellow wool dress might ignite in others. My quickly growing love for yellow had been more of an internal journey. I had gravitated to the color like a moth to light, seeking the dopamine hit of its glow, as if by osmosis I could absorb and become it.
Sitting with the stories in this issue, I am struck by a consistent and gentle contradiction: that many of us adorn ourselves in loud, expressive or peculiar accessories and clothes not to show off or be seen, but to hide, find comfort, turn inward. Chainlink necklaces, lace headpieces and even fringe bangs become a form of armor. As fashion designer Bryan Hearns says, “it’s kind of like you’re protecting yourself” — words that echo in Julissa James’ essay on hardware, in which her studs “communicate to predators” that she does “not identify as prey.”
In observing the Los Angeles Ballet at rehearsal, Claire Salinda distills the appeal of ballet core: How slippers and satin can make you feel more confident, secure and ordered in a chaotic world. In the studio, she marvels at the intimacy of ballerinas pulling up their leg warmers and doing their hair in the mirror as they wear their own YMCA T-shirts, crochet ponchos and charm necklaces. They show up not as characters, but themselves.
How we adorn ourselves is extremely personal, even a little superstitious. It is a secret code that cannot be fully understood by outsiders.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Steven Rodriguez for The Times
These Dior accessories are shaped by L.A. cultureThe details from Dior’s Cruise 2027 show called to mind irreverent glamour, cars and the natural world. Read the story
Hard meets soft in this L.A. designer’s leather, lace and hardware looksBryan Hearns, the mastermind behind Cardi B’s looks, has been designing with hardware for more than 15 years. Read the story
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Bangs, the makeover with existential side effectsBreakups, breakdowns, bad decisions. Bangs have a reputation. Yours can tell a different story. Read the story
Hardware on clothing complicates my life. But I love it anywayI need my bags, belts and shoes to be studded, spiky, pierced and heavy. Read the story
The sacred figures he never saw: The artist painting Black angels across L.A. and the worldThe first mural in Anthony Pittman’s “Los Angelitos” project, outside Patria Coffee Roasters, is a twist on an early painting of California from 1832. Read the story
This particular Omega watch never went to the moon, but it gave me my own story to tellThe Omega Speedmaster Reduced was born from a long line of lore. Read the story
Love, Goth ShakiraOur columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love. Read the story
CovetedAccessories are the spice of personal style. Here are our favorites this month. Read the story
Drip IndexEmbellish your social calendar with these new openings, books and collections this August. Read the story
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