twitterfacebookenvelope
Kwame Adusei is creating a reference point for an African fashion house in L.A.Kwame Adusei is creating a reference point for an African fashion house in L.A.
Jonathan Anderson’s final act at Loewe cements his reputation as a champion of craftJonathan Anderson’s final act at Loewe cements his reputation as a champion of craft
In High Society’s hands, tailoring is an intergenerational artIn High Society’s hands, tailoring is an intergenerational art
Meet Melody Barnett of Palace Costume, Hollywood’s most fashionable archiveMeet Melody Barnett of Palace Costume, Hollywood’s most fashionable archive
OG photographer Estevan Oriol has the receiptsOG photographer Estevan Oriol has the receipts
In Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny’s stylists, who transformed the superstar into a fashion icon by telling his storyIn Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny’s stylists, who transformed the superstar into a fashion icon by telling his story
In L.A., H. Lorenzo is where you go to be reminded that fashion can be high artIn L.A., H. Lorenzo is where you go to be reminded that fashion can be high art

I’m not sure what it is about me that compels people to give me their clothes. “You like it?” My friends will routinely say when I admire their things. “Take it, I rarely wear it.” There are the jungle-patterned pants, the yellow button-down blouse with ruffled sleeves, the cobalt blue cardigan. I love my hand-me-downs, which in the narrow openings of my 1920s Los Angeles closets, have become a problem because I don’t want to give anything anyway. Shopping for new clothes can be stressful for me — especially when I adore things on the rack that then don’t match up on my body. But somehow, when the item belongs to someone else, it almost always fits perfectly. I’ll often receive castoff clothing with more excitement than buying something new, and I think it’s because a garment seems more beautiful when it once belonged to someone I love.

My greatest collection by far descends from my mother. Any time I visit home, she fills my suitcase with her clothes. Easily half of my things now are hers, including accessories (only shoes are out of the question because we’re a size apart). There’s the flowery Kenzo jacket, the chunky pearl necklace, the daintily thin Oliver Peoples sunglasses, the slim brown pants that are lined like the bark of a tree. Most of the things I wear that get compliments were once hers — many of them rare vintage pieces, and all of them elegant like her. “Mommy archive?” Keyla Marquez, Image’s fashion director at large, has already gotten used to asking me. It’s my way of knowing that I will always carry my mother forward, into another time.

This Image Makers issue looks at art and fashion through the lens of inheritance — the intergenerational conversations that happen between artists and their families, the continuous references to the past and where we came from. “The only thing that is worth something is the archive,” says Estevan Oriol, the revered photographer who’s documented this city for over three decades. He is the star of one of four covers this month, which was photographed by his father, Eriberto Oriol, another L.A. legend whom you might recognize on that multi-colored mural in Echo Park off Sunset. Our other covers (which you can see on the last page of your copy) feature Melody Barnett, the owner of the 57-year-old rental house Palace Costume; High Society, a family-run Korean tailoring studio that’s made clothes for anyone from Prince to Kobe Bryant; and designer Kwame Adusei, who references his Ghanaian lineage in every piece he crafts.

The images that we take and make, the clothes that we design, tailor and borrow, become even richer and surprising with age. It is the things that outlast time that are the true gifts.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Ivan Alvarado For The Times


Meet Melody Barnett of Palace Costume, Hollywood’s most fashionable archive

Meet Melody Barnett of Palace Costume, Hollywood’s most fashionable archive

The costume house covers over 125 years of style and the collection continues to grow. “I’m not stopping anytime soon,” says Barnett.  Read the story 
Kwame Adusei is creating a reference point for an African fashion house in L.A.

Kwame Adusei is creating a reference point for an African fashion house in L.A.

A Kwame Adusei piece can be clocked by its presence. It’s born of a place that exists beyond trend or hype, taking cues from Adusei’s heritage and reinterpreting them for our city.  Read the story 
OG photographer Estevan Oriol has the receipts

OG photographer Estevan Oriol has the receipts

At the Chateau Marmont, Oriol reflects on 30-plus years of photographing L.A. and beyond.  Read the story 
Issue 37 cover

Get your copy

Issue 37: Image Makers

 Order now 
In High Society’s hands, tailoring is an intergenerational art

In High Society’s hands, tailoring is an intergenerational art

The Korean tailoring company not only represents the enduring legacy of this skilled trade, but also of a network of families who have carried its mission across decades.  Read the story 
In Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny’s stylists, who transformed the superstar into a fashion icon by telling his story

In Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny’s stylists, who transformed the superstar into a fashion icon by telling his story

Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares have found a formula that works — and it starts by telling Bad Bunny’s story.  Read the story 
In L.A., H. Lorenzo is where you go to be reminded that fashion can be high art

In L.A., H. Lorenzo is where you go to be reminded that fashion can be high art

The store is not just a store. It’s not merely a set of walls and some clothes. It’s a humming, vibrant human expression.  Read the story 
Jonathan Anderson’s final act at Loewe cements his reputation as a champion of craft

Jonathan Anderson’s final act at Loewe cements his reputation as a champion of craft

There’s an underlying wit to the fall/winter ready-to-wear collection, which spotlights a collaboration with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation.  Read the story 
Must Be Margiela curated the ultimate guide to shopping in L.A. — and it’s for the heads

Must Be Margiela curated the ultimate guide to shopping in L.A. — and it’s for the heads

This isn’t just a directory; it’s a field guide for fellow fashion fanatics who see getting dressed as a form of creative expression.  Read the story 
Luchita Hurtado set out to make her own maternity clothes. She ended up crafting her outfits for the rest of her life

Luchita Hurtado set out to make her own maternity clothes. She ended up crafting her outfits for the rest of her life

Before settling into art, Hurtado got her start with clothes. She dressed in a uniform of her own creation.  Read the story 
The artist who taught Henry Taylor to be fearless

The artist who taught Henry Taylor to be fearless

A show at Hauser & Wirth, “Sometimes a straight line has to be crooked,” puts Henry Taylor’s work in the same room with the work of his mentor, California Modernist James Jarvaise.  Read the story 
Putting yourself back out there after being closed off to love isn’t always linear — and in that way it’s perfect

Putting yourself back out there after being closed off to love isn’t always linear — and in that way it’s perfect

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.  Read the story 
Tap into your inner esoteric L.A. girl with these 7 fashion and beauty items

Tap into your inner esoteric L.A. girl with these 7 fashion and beauty items

Our curation of must-have items for September include a Givenchy ballerina flat, Tory Burch tote, Martine Rose jumper and Musidora studded belt.  Read the story 
The biggest art exhibitions. The best fashion and beauty drops. Here’s how you ring in a new season in L.A.

The biggest art exhibitions. The best fashion and beauty drops. Here’s how you ring in a new season in L.A.

Our guide for everything important happening, dropping and opening this fall — from Made in L.A., Louis Vuitton’s La Beauté and Glenjamn’s new photo book.  Read the story 
Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
 Explore the issue 
Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
 Explore the issue 
Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
 Explore the issue 
Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
 Explore the issue 
Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
 Explore the issue 
Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
 Explore the issue 
Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
 Explore the issue 
Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
 Explore the issue 
Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
 Explore the issue 
Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
 Explore the issue 
Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
 Explore the issue 
Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
 Explore the issue 
Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
 Explore the issue 
Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
 Explore the issue 
Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
 Explore the issue 
Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
 Explore the issue 
Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
 Explore the issue 
Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
 Explore the issue 
Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
 Explore the issue 
Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
 Explore the issue 
Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
 Explore the issue 
Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
 Explore the issue 
Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
 Explore the issue 
Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
 Explore the issue 
Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
 Explore the issue 
Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
 Explore the issue 
Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
 Explore the issue 
Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
 Explore the issue 
Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
 Explore the issue 
Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
 Explore the issue 
L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
 Explore the issue 
Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
 Explore the issue 