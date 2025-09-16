Image Makers
I’m not sure what it is about me that compels people to give me their clothes. “You like it?” My friends will routinely say when I admire their things. “Take it, I rarely wear it.” There are the jungle-patterned pants, the yellow button-down blouse with ruffled sleeves, the cobalt blue cardigan. I love my hand-me-downs, which in the narrow openings of my 1920s Los Angeles closets, have become a problem because I don’t want to give anything anyway. Shopping for new clothes can be stressful for me — especially when I adore things on the rack that then don’t match up on my body. But somehow, when the item belongs to someone else, it almost always fits perfectly. I’ll often receive castoff clothing with more excitement than buying something new, and I think it’s because a garment seems more beautiful when it once belonged to someone I love.
My greatest collection by far descends from my mother. Any time I visit home, she fills my suitcase with her clothes. Easily half of my things now are hers, including accessories (only shoes are out of the question because we’re a size apart). There’s the flowery Kenzo jacket, the chunky pearl necklace, the daintily thin Oliver Peoples sunglasses, the slim brown pants that are lined like the bark of a tree. Most of the things I wear that get compliments were once hers — many of them rare vintage pieces, and all of them elegant like her. “Mommy archive?” Keyla Marquez, Image’s fashion director at large, has already gotten used to asking me. It’s my way of knowing that I will always carry my mother forward, into another time.
This Image Makers issue looks at art and fashion through the lens of inheritance — the intergenerational conversations that happen between artists and their families, the continuous references to the past and where we came from. “The only thing that is worth something is the archive,” says Estevan Oriol, the revered photographer who’s documented this city for over three decades. He is the star of one of four covers this month, which was photographed by his father, Eriberto Oriol, another L.A. legend whom you might recognize on that multi-colored mural in Echo Park off Sunset. Our other covers (which you can see on the last page of your copy) feature Melody Barnett, the owner of the 57-year-old rental house Palace Costume; High Society, a family-run Korean tailoring studio that’s made clothes for anyone from Prince to Kobe Bryant; and designer Kwame Adusei, who references his Ghanaian lineage in every piece he crafts.
The images that we take and make, the clothes that we design, tailor and borrow, become even richer and surprising with age. It is the things that outlast time that are the true gifts.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Ivan Alvarado For The Times
Kwame Adusei is creating a reference point for an African fashion house in L.A.A Kwame Adusei piece can be clocked by its presence. It’s born of a place that exists beyond trend or hype, taking cues from Adusei’s heritage and reinterpreting them for our city. Read the story
OG photographer Estevan Oriol has the receiptsAt the Chateau Marmont, Oriol reflects on 30-plus years of photographing L.A. and beyond. Read the story
Get your copy
Issue 37: Image MakersOrder now
In High Society’s hands, tailoring is an intergenerational artThe Korean tailoring company not only represents the enduring legacy of this skilled trade, but also of a network of families who have carried its mission across decades. Read the story
In Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny’s stylists, who transformed the superstar into a fashion icon by telling his storyStorm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares have found a formula that works — and it starts by telling Bad Bunny’s story. Read the story
In L.A., H. Lorenzo is where you go to be reminded that fashion can be high artThe store is not just a store. It’s not merely a set of walls and some clothes. It’s a humming, vibrant human expression. Read the story
Jonathan Anderson’s final act at Loewe cements his reputation as a champion of craftThere’s an underlying wit to the fall/winter ready-to-wear collection, which spotlights a collaboration with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation. Read the story
Must Be Margiela curated the ultimate guide to shopping in L.A. — and it’s for the headsThis isn’t just a directory; it’s a field guide for fellow fashion fanatics who see getting dressed as a form of creative expression. Read the story
Luchita Hurtado set out to make her own maternity clothes. She ended up crafting her outfits for the rest of her lifeBefore settling into art, Hurtado got her start with clothes. She dressed in a uniform of her own creation. Read the story
The artist who taught Henry Taylor to be fearlessA show at Hauser & Wirth, “Sometimes a straight line has to be crooked,” puts Henry Taylor’s work in the same room with the work of his mentor, California Modernist James Jarvaise. Read the story
Putting yourself back out there after being closed off to love isn’t always linear — and in that way it’s perfectOur columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love. Read the story
Tap into your inner esoteric L.A. girl with these 7 fashion and beauty itemsOur curation of must-have items for September include a Givenchy ballerina flat, Tory Burch tote, Martine Rose jumper and Musidora studded belt. Read the story
The biggest art exhibitions. The best fashion and beauty drops. Here’s how you ring in a new season in L.A.Our guide for everything important happening, dropping and opening this fall — from Made in L.A., Louis Vuitton’s La Beauté and Glenjamn’s new photo book. Read the story
Issue 36
TimePresenting Image Issue 36: Time
Explore the issue
Issue 35
StillnessPresenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
Explore the issue
Issue 34
MovementPresenting Image Issue 34: Movement
Explore the issue
Issue 33
DevotionPresenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
Explore the issue
Issue 32
CelebrityPresenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
Explore the issue
Issue 31
Lost & FoundPresenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
Explore the issue
Issue 30
LuxuryPresenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
Explore the issue
Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
Explore the issue
Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
Explore the issue
Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
Explore the issue
Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
Explore the issue
Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
Explore the issue
Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
Explore the issue
Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
Explore the issue
Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
Explore the issue
Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
Explore the issue
Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
Explore the issue
Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
Explore the issue
Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
Explore the issue
Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
Explore the issue
Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
Explore the issue
Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
Explore the issue
Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
Explore the issue
Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
Explore the issue
Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
Explore the issue
Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
Explore the issue
Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
Explore the issue
Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
Explore the issue
Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
Explore the issue
Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
Explore the issue
Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
Explore the issue
Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
Explore the issue
Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
Explore the issue
Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
Explore the issue
Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
Explore the issue
Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
Explore the issue