Image Makers
When I first moved to Los Angeles in 2018 as an arts journalist, people tried to explain to me the appeal of this city’s sprawl, how it shaped the art that was made here. There was no fixed center — the museums, galleries and studios were scattered all over town — which resulted in more play and experimentation, less uniformity, they said. I was intrigued and overwhelmed as I tried to make sense of the multiple cities that somehow existed within L.A. I bought a map and framed it on my desk. As with any place I visit, I sought to get to know it through its artists. I remember turning to Shelley Holcomb’s Curate LA, an impressively comprehensive guide to openings and events beyond the obvious. Within my first year here, I also saw Guadalupe Rosales’ archival photos of fashionable Latina youth partying at the raves in East L.A., projected on the walls of the Vincent Price Museum. I remember clocking how the artists here weren’t just based in L.A.; they were shaping and being shaped by it.
I know the city better now, but the artists within it have continued to steer my way. This is also how I see the Image Makers collected in this issue: as guides of the culture here. To learn about them is to learn about a different corner of L.A., from ERL’s Venice and Becky G's Inglewood to Sage Elsesser’s Mid-City and Kiko Kostadinov’s Melrose Hill.
They are a multigenerational group, and regardless of which phase of life they’re at, many seem to share a desire, more than ever before, to be unapologetically themselves. Becky G is making music that is uncompromising and defiant. Sage Elsesser is being “intentional” with his energy and where he puts it. Micaiah Carter is ready to “freestyle” more in his photography and just be “in the present.” To paraphrase stylist Bailey Rose Quiñones, they're ready to shed old selves. Or, as Rosales puts it: “I just feel like I’m more myself.”
These Image Makers are shedding expectations and weeding out the noise. They are making work that, like L.A. itself, is expansive and multiple. I invite you to let the 2026 Image Makers be your guide to this city that refuses to be any one thing.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Keyla Marquez For The Times
Guadalupe Rosales’ memoir is a family album, a house party and an altarWith “East of the River: A Memoir of Los Angeles Girlhood,” Rosales has written a coming-of-age story fit for the big screen. Read the story
We’re all just characters in Eli Russell Linnetz’s movie. For the Venice Beach designer, fashion is theaterTracking Linnetz’s path toward star-designer-in-the-making reads like the kind of magical realism novel that could only be set in a place like L.A. Read the story
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Issue 45: Image MakersOrder now
These collectors of Japanese fashion are turning heads in L.A.We spoke with four creatives who are reimagining what it means to not only collect Japanese fashion in L.A., but to truly embody its unique spirit. Read the story
The past and present lives of musician-skater Sage Elsesser, a.k.a Navy BlueThe Mid-City native is one of the most revered rapper-producers of the contemporary hip-hop underground. Read the story
Kiko Kostadinov’s Melrose Hill store is made for lingeringThe intention has always been to create “a place and a moment for people to gather,” the designer Kiko Kostadinov says about his brand's L.A. home. Read the story
The rebirth of Bailey Rose Quiñones, the enigmatic artist and It-girl stylistBailey Rose Quiñones, the artist known as @skullsqwat and stylist to rock-star newlywed Gabbriette, dwells in many realms. Read the story
Utopia is not a place but a people. Micaiah Carter photographs what it looks likeCarter, one of the most in-demand photographers of his generation, shares a more personal body of work. Read the story
Your guide to the places that make L.A.’s art sceneShelley Holcomb of Curate LA shares her personalized guide to studios, galleries and stylish bars around the city. Read the story
Prada! Proenza! Givenchy! Welcome to your quintessential fall shopping guideOur September wishlist includes a pair of Tory Burch sunnies, a Stüssy tee, Miu Miu bubble shoes and a Spinelli Kilcollin lariat. Read the story
It’s a Ferragamo fall in L.A. Here’s our list of hot September openings, collections and showsDon't miss new shops from CH24, Mother, Reese Cooper, Leset, Sézane and more. Read the story
Issue 44
AdornmentPresenting Image Issue 44: Adornment
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Issue 43
MomentumPresenting Image Issue 43: Momentum
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Issue 42
ThresholdsPresenting Image Issue 42: Thresholds
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Issue 41
OutsidePresenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Issue 40
RevelryPresenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Issue 39
KinshipPresenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Issue 38
AbundancePresenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Issue 37
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Issue 36
TimePresenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Issue 35
StillnessPresenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Issue 34
MovementPresenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Issue 33
DevotionPresenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Issue 32
CelebrityPresenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Issue 31
Lost & FoundPresenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Issue 30
LuxuryPresenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
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Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
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Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
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