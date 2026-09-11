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Becky G expands her block in new album ‘Baraja Bendita’Becky G expands her block in new album ‘Baraja Bendita’
Kiko Kostadinov’s Melrose Hill store is made for lingeringKiko Kostadinov’s Melrose Hill store is made for lingering
The past and present lives of musician-skater Sage Elsesser, a.k.a Navy BlueThe past and present lives of musician-skater Sage Elsesser, a.k.a Navy Blue
Guadalupe Rosales’ memoir is a family album, a house party and an altarGuadalupe Rosales’ memoir is a family album, a house party and an altar
We’re all just characters in Eli Russell Linnetz’s movie. For the Venice Beach designer, fashion is theaterWe’re all just characters in Eli Russell Linnetz’s movie. For the Venice Beach designer, fashion is theater
These collectors of Japanese fashion are turning heads in L.A.These collectors of Japanese fashion are turning heads in L.A.
The rebirth of Bailey Rose Quiñones, the enigmatic artist and It-girl stylistThe rebirth of Bailey Rose Quiñones, the enigmatic artist and It-girl stylist
Utopia is not a place but a people. Micaiah Carter photographs what it looks likeUtopia is not a place but a people. Micaiah Carter photographs what it looks like

When I first moved to Los Angeles in 2018 as an arts journalist, people tried to explain to me the appeal of this city’s sprawl, how it shaped the art that was made here. There was no fixed center — the museums, galleries and studios were scattered all over town — which resulted in more play and experimentation, less uniformity, they said. I was intrigued and overwhelmed as I tried to make sense of the multiple cities that somehow existed within L.A. I bought a map and framed it on my desk. As with any place I visit, I sought to get to know it through its artists. I remember turning to Shelley Holcomb’s Curate LA, an impressively comprehensive guide to openings and events beyond the obvious. Within my first year here, I also saw Guadalupe Rosales’ archival photos of fashionable Latina youth partying at the raves in East L.A., projected on the walls of the Vincent Price Museum. I remember clocking how the artists here weren’t just based in L.A.; they were shaping and being shaped by it.

I know the city better now, but the artists within it have continued to steer my way. This is also how I see the Image Makers collected in this issue: as guides of the culture here. To learn about them is to learn about a different corner of L.A., from ERL’s Venice and Becky G's Inglewood to Sage Elsesser’s Mid-City and Kiko Kostadinov’s Melrose Hill.

They are a multigenerational group, and regardless of which phase of life they’re at, many seem to share a desire, more than ever before, to be unapologetically themselves. Becky G is making music that is uncompromising and defiant. Sage Elsesser is being “intentional” with his energy and where he puts it. Micaiah Carter is ready to “freestyle” more in his photography and just be “in the present.” To paraphrase stylist Bailey Rose Quiñones, they're ready to shed old selves. Or, as Rosales puts it: “I just feel like I’m more myself.”

These Image Makers are shedding expectations and weeding out the noise. They are making work that, like L.A. itself, is expansive and multiple. I invite you to let the 2026 Image Makers be your guide to this city that refuses to be any one thing.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Keyla Marquez For The Times


Becky G expands her block in new album ‘Baraja Bendita’

Becky G expands her block in new album ‘Baraja Bendita’

The artist is ushering in a more creatively liberating moment, one that she’s worked diligently toward since she was a teen.   Read the story  
Guadalupe Rosales’ memoir is a family album, a house party and an altar

Guadalupe Rosales’ memoir is a family album, a house party and an altar

With “East of the River: A Memoir of Los Angeles Girlhood,” Rosales has written a coming-of-age story fit for the big screen.   Read the story  
We’re all just characters in Eli Russell Linnetz’s movie. For the Venice Beach designer, fashion is theater

We’re all just characters in Eli Russell Linnetz’s movie. For the Venice Beach designer, fashion is theater

Tracking Linnetz’s path toward star-designer-in-the-making reads like the kind of magical realism novel that could only be set in a place like L.A.   Read the story  
Issue 45 cover

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Issue 45: Image Makers

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These collectors of Japanese fashion are turning heads in L.A.

These collectors of Japanese fashion are turning heads in L.A.

We spoke with four creatives who are reimagining what it means to not only collect Japanese fashion in L.A., but to truly embody its unique spirit.   Read the story  
The past and present lives of musician-skater Sage Elsesser, a.k.a Navy Blue

The past and present lives of musician-skater Sage Elsesser, a.k.a Navy Blue

The Mid-City native is one of the most revered rapper-producers of the contemporary hip-hop underground.   Read the story  
Kiko Kostadinov’s Melrose Hill store is made for lingering

Kiko Kostadinov’s Melrose Hill store is made for lingering

The intention has always been to create “a place and a moment for people to gather,” the designer Kiko Kostadinov says about his brand's L.A. home.   Read the story  
The rebirth of Bailey Rose Quiñones, the enigmatic artist and It-girl stylist

The rebirth of Bailey Rose Quiñones, the enigmatic artist and It-girl stylist

Bailey Rose Quiñones, the artist known as @skullsqwat and stylist to rock-star newlywed Gabbriette, dwells in many realms.   Read the story  
Utopia is not a place but a people. Micaiah Carter photographs what it looks like

Utopia is not a place but a people. Micaiah Carter photographs what it looks like

Carter, one of the most in-demand photographers of his generation, shares a more personal body of work.   Read the story  
Your guide to the places that make L.A.’s art scene

Your guide to the places that make L.A.’s art scene

Shelley Holcomb of Curate LA shares her personalized guide to studios, galleries and stylish bars around the city.   Read the story  
Prada! Proenza! Givenchy! Welcome to your quintessential fall shopping guide

Prada! Proenza! Givenchy! Welcome to your quintessential fall shopping guide

Our September wishlist includes a pair of Tory Burch sunnies, a Stüssy tee, Miu Miu bubble shoes and a Spinelli Kilcollin lariat.   Read the story  
It’s a Ferragamo fall in L.A. Here’s our list of hot September openings, collections and shows

It’s a Ferragamo fall in L.A. Here’s our list of hot September openings, collections and shows

Don't miss new shops from CH24, Mother, Reese Cooper, Leset, Sézane and more.   Read the story  
Adornment

Issue 44

Adornment

Presenting Image Issue 44: Adornment
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Momentum

Issue 43

Momentum

Presenting Image Issue 43: Momentum
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Thresholds

Issue 42

Thresholds

Presenting Image Issue 42: Thresholds
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Outside

Issue 41

Outside

Presenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Revelry

Issue 40

Revelry

Presenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Kinship

Issue 39

Kinship

Presenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Abundance

Issue 38

Abundance

Presenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Image Makers

Issue 37

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
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Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
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Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
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