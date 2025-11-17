twitterfacebookenvelope
A few weeks ago, two of my closest friends, who are also a couple, shared that they were leaving L.A. for good. I was having dinner at their house — as I have been on a practically weekly basis — and I couldn’t stop myself from crying on my pasta. For five years my partner and I have lived across the street from this couple. Our proximity has brought our already existing friendship even closer, to the point that I know which shows they’re watching on their projector and what time they generally shut off their lights to go to sleep (it has also been said that maybe I’ve been a little too observant). Jokes aside, knowing that my friends can bring me Advil when I’ve somehow spilled boiling water on my legs, or that they can come over for spontaneous Kismet rotisserie chicken on a weekday night, has made me feel safe and held.

When I moved to L.A., I had few friends and was lonely. I wasn’t optimistic about my future social life — everyone talked about how hard it was to make and sustain friendships in such a large, sprawling city. And it can be. Perhaps I was just lucky that my experience turned out the opposite: My seven years of living on my block on Normandie have been defined by friendship. Because aside from this couple, we’ve accumulated several other friends who are also neighbors. Whenever we’ve hosted an out-of-towner friend, they’ll almost always comment on how we seem to live in some kind of commune.

For all the talk of this city being alienating and people being unwilling to commute, I have witnessed something different. Beyond my own square radius, I have seen an art world that is far less individualistic than those in other major cities — one oriented toward collaboration and joining forces to make something more meaningful. A solo show ends up a group show. Writing your book becomes writing your book with others. Raising your child means raising it with those around you. The people I have encountered are some of the coolest and kindest in the same breath, a rare and precious combination.

This issue celebrates L.A.’s generous spirit and the commitment that people have toward their creative and personal relationships. It’s about the bonds that change you and make you never want to part ways.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Paul Flores for The Times


‘Georgette’s parents’: A portrait of an artist family

‘Georgette’s parents’: A portrait of an artist family

A married couple lived next to their best friend for years. Now they're raising a daughter together.  Read the story  
Beyond MJ’s white glove: Bill Whitten’s forgotten contributions to music and fashion history

Beyond MJ’s white glove: Bill Whitten’s forgotten contributions to music and fashion history

The designer behind costumes for Michael Jackson and Earth, Wind and Fire created some of the most enduring images of the 20th century.  Read the story  
The new House of Dior in Beverly Hills is a reminder: In-person shopping will always be superior

The new House of Dior in Beverly Hills is a reminder: In-person shopping will always be superior

The boutique offers up a multilevel retail experience, complete with a restaurant.  Read the story  
‘It helped to feel like you’re not alone.’ The five friends who wrote their books together at Little Dom’s

‘It helped to feel like you’re not alone.’ The five friends who wrote their books together at Little Dom’s

For years, Jade Chang, Angela Flournoy, Aja Gabel, Jean Chen Ho and Xuan Juliana Wang met for regular work sessions at the cozy Italian American restaurant on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.  Read the story  
The found family making history out of a K-town strip mall

The found family making history out of a K-town strip mall

An oral history of how Gyopo, the arts and culture organization in L.A., came to be.  Read the story  
‘Let me hold you for a second.’ Kohshin Finley’s altars to L.A. artists

‘Let me hold you for a second.’ Kohshin Finley’s altars to L.A. artists

If you are making art in L.A. or paying attention to who is making art in L.A., these are faces you’ll recognize.  Read the story  
Coffee is a spiritual language

Coffee is a spiritual language

The artist and chef Natalia Pereira pays homage to the Brazilian café das duas.  Read the story  
How to help a beloved friend who is being verbally abused?

How to help a beloved friend who is being verbally abused?

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.  Read the story  
Sometimes sustainability looks like a sharing an Aimé Leon Dore ashtray with your best friends

Sometimes sustainability looks like a sharing an Aimé Leon Dore ashtray with your best friends

From Prada to Gucci to Omega, the 10 fashion and beauty items to sustain you this fall.  Read the story  
There are so many reasons to pop out with your kin this month. Let these art and fashion drops be your guide

There are so many reasons to pop out with your kin this month. Let these art and fashion drops be your guide

From a Paul Mpagi Sepuya show to a Pomellato boutique opening, a guide to art and style in L.A. this month.  Read the story  
