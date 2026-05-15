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Fútbol fashion at its extreme, in the best possible wayFútbol fashion at its extreme, in the best possible way
Love, Goth ShakiraLove, Goth Shakira
For Tory Burch, a long career in fashion is a sport driven by endurance, discipline and gritFor Tory Burch, a long career in fashion is a sport driven by endurance, discipline and grit
The board shorts that changed surf culture for girlsThe board shorts that changed surf culture for girls
The Otis College of Art and Design students designing sportswear for the futureThe Otis College of Art and Design students designing sportswear for the future
We re-created radical covers from High Performance, the L.A. magazine made for and by artistsWe re-created radical covers from High Performance, the L.A. magazine made for and by artists
Ahead of her 100th birthday, we’re still learning new things about Betye SaarAhead of her 100th birthday, we’re still learning new things about Betye Saar

I love reading about artists’ processes and routines. Toni Morrison wrote before dawn, before her children awoke and she had to go to her publishing job. In the evenings, Maya Angelou cleaned and put away all her dishes before she sat with what she had written that morning. Louise Bourgeois only worked in complete silence. These rules and routines are reminders that art takes work — and immense amounts of energy.

I grew up with parents who are also artists and had to find time for their projects between life and daily obligations. My father wrote in the early mornings; my mother painted in the hours after lunch and before we were done with school. It normalized for me the intentional carving out of time needed for writing, reading and creating. This has meant that I’m almost always busy doing something, and sometimes tired, but when I don’t carve that time, I’m guaranteed to be in a bad mood, like the hanger that comes from skipping a meal.

In Viv Chen’s interview with Tory Burch, the designer compares her workdays to being “like an athlete where it’s about discipline and grit and endurance.” It’s a sentiment that sums up much of the spirit of this issue, which looks at art as a sport and sport as an art. Whether you’re playing fútbol, sewing clothes or staging a performance, it’s a physical as well as mental game.

Above all, the artist-athletes in these pages show us the rewards of their commitments. We witness this in the sizzling images of Tory Burch shoes pounding the hot Los Angeles pavement and in the sportswear designs that Otis students worked on for months, the results literally glowing and electric. We witness this in the portraits of Betye Saar, regally dressed in a Gucci kaftan for what will likely be the last exhibition she’s involved in during her lifetime. We witness this in the image of our fútbol queen on the cover, strong, reverent and at peace. These stories are all reminders that dedication to one’s craft is not just life-giving, it’s what makes life worth living.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Bas van Brandwijk for The Times


Fútbol fashion at its extreme, in the best possible way

Fútbol fashion at its extreme, in the best possible way

This is what happens when you let us be ourselves.   Read the story  
Ahead of her 100th birthday, we’re still learning new things about Betye Saar

Ahead of her 100th birthday, we’re still learning new things about Betye Saar

A new show at Roberts Projects lets us in on a different but equally foundational branch of Saar’s story: her costume design work.   Read the story  
For Tory Burch, a long career in fashion is a sport driven by endurance, discipline and grit

For Tory Burch, a long career in fashion is a sport driven by endurance, discipline and grit

An interview with the designer, who makes clothes and shoes you can move in from morning until night.   Read the story  
Issue 43 cover

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Issue 43: Momentum

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The Otis College of Art and Design students designing sportswear for the future

The Otis College of Art and Design students designing sportswear for the future

Guided by mentors from Nike, Wilson Sporting Goods and Vuori, Otis juniors lock in for their end-of-year fashion show.   Read the story  
We re-created radical covers from High Performance, the L.A. magazine made for and by artists

We re-created radical covers from High Performance, the L.A. magazine made for and by artists

Together with the Performance Art Museum, six artists staged their covers in honor of the magazine, which ran from 1978 to 1997.   Read the story  
The board shorts that changed surf culture for girls

The board shorts that changed surf culture for girls

Unlike the boys’ pairs I used to borrow—long, baggy and cut straight across—these board shorts were actually made for us.   Read the story  
Love, Goth Shakira

Love, Goth Shakira

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.   Read the story  
Dressing well is an exercise. These activewear, beauty and fashion items will get you there this May

Dressing well is an exercise. These activewear, beauty and fashion items will get you there this May

Our monthly curation of must-haves includes the new ERL cargos, a Prada Re-Nylon backpack and socks you can wear with sandals.   Read the story  
The exclusive fashion drops, art openings and collaborations injecting your May with motion

The exclusive fashion drops, art openings and collaborations injecting your May with motion

A curated monthly social calendar, featuring F1 X Louis Vuitton, Harmony Holiday and a Gucci exclusive.   Read the story  
Thresholds

Issue 42

Thresholds

Presenting Image Issue 41: Thresholds
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Outside

Issue 41

Outside

Presenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Revelry

Issue 40

Revelry

Presenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Kinship

Issue 39

Kinship

Presenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Abundance

Issue 38

Abundance

Presenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Image Makers

Issue 37

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
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Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
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Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
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