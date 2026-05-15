Momentum
I love reading about artists’ processes and routines. Toni Morrison wrote before dawn, before her children awoke and she had to go to her publishing job. In the evenings, Maya Angelou cleaned and put away all her dishes before she sat with what she had written that morning. Louise Bourgeois only worked in complete silence. These rules and routines are reminders that art takes work — and immense amounts of energy.
I grew up with parents who are also artists and had to find time for their projects between life and daily obligations. My father wrote in the early mornings; my mother painted in the hours after lunch and before we were done with school. It normalized for me the intentional carving out of time needed for writing, reading and creating. This has meant that I’m almost always busy doing something, and sometimes tired, but when I don’t carve that time, I’m guaranteed to be in a bad mood, like the hanger that comes from skipping a meal.
In Viv Chen’s interview with Tory Burch, the designer compares her workdays to being “like an athlete where it’s about discipline and grit and endurance.” It’s a sentiment that sums up much of the spirit of this issue, which looks at art as a sport and sport as an art. Whether you’re playing fútbol, sewing clothes or staging a performance, it’s a physical as well as mental game.
Above all, the artist-athletes in these pages show us the rewards of their commitments. We witness this in the sizzling images of Tory Burch shoes pounding the hot Los Angeles pavement and in the sportswear designs that Otis students worked on for months, the results literally glowing and electric. We witness this in the portraits of Betye Saar, regally dressed in a Gucci kaftan for what will likely be the last exhibition she’s involved in during her lifetime. We witness this in the image of our fútbol queen on the cover, strong, reverent and at peace. These stories are all reminders that dedication to one’s craft is not just life-giving, it’s what makes life worth living.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Bas van Brandwijk for The Times
Ahead of her 100th birthday, we’re still learning new things about Betye SaarA new show at Roberts Projects lets us in on a different but equally foundational branch of Saar’s story: her costume design work. Read the story
For Tory Burch, a long career in fashion is a sport driven by endurance, discipline and gritAn interview with the designer, who makes clothes and shoes you can move in from morning until night. Read the story
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Issue 43: MomentumOrder now
The Otis College of Art and Design students designing sportswear for the futureGuided by mentors from Nike, Wilson Sporting Goods and Vuori, Otis juniors lock in for their end-of-year fashion show. Read the story
We re-created radical covers from High Performance, the L.A. magazine made for and by artistsTogether with the Performance Art Museum, six artists staged their covers in honor of the magazine, which ran from 1978 to 1997. Read the story
The board shorts that changed surf culture for girlsUnlike the boys’ pairs I used to borrow—long, baggy and cut straight across—these board shorts were actually made for us. Read the story
Love, Goth ShakiraOur columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love. Read the story
Dressing well is an exercise. These activewear, beauty and fashion items will get you there this MayOur monthly curation of must-haves includes the new ERL cargos, a Prada Re-Nylon backpack and socks you can wear with sandals. Read the story
The exclusive fashion drops, art openings and collaborations injecting your May with motionA curated monthly social calendar, featuring F1 X Louis Vuitton, Harmony Holiday and a Gucci exclusive. Read the story
Issue 42
ThresholdsPresenting Image Issue 41: Thresholds
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Issue 41
OutsidePresenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Issue 40
RevelryPresenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Issue 39
KinshipPresenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Issue 38
AbundancePresenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Issue 37
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Issue 36
TimePresenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Issue 35
StillnessPresenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Issue 34
MovementPresenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Issue 33
DevotionPresenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Issue 32
CelebrityPresenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Issue 31
Lost & FoundPresenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Issue 30
LuxuryPresenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
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Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
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Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
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