It’s the tail end of Aries season, the season of drive and action, of getting rid of stagnant energy. The season of spring and breaks and travel. For Issue 34, the Image team found inspiration in the expansive idea of movement.

The seed of this April theme came from Image’s former beauty editor at large Darian Symoné Harvin, when she mentioned wanting to interview a pole-dancing trio. For the occasion, we organized a photoshoot at Tea at Shiloh in the Arts District, where the three women — Cami Árboles, Mackenzie Palmer and Devon Cherry — moved like liquid and light, “their strengths coexisting,” as Harvin writes. To them, movement is as much about release as it is about pain and resilience, as they literally and spiritually hold one another up.

Movement, the trio has learned, can cause pain, but it also can help one grow from it. “Feel the sensations!” my fitness instructor likes to say while I sweat and wobble in plank. “Stay with the discomfort!” He’s trying to change us not just physically but psychically. Movement alters us from within.

This issue is filled with dazzling images of people and things in motion: skaters in rinks, models on runways, luxury suitcases on planes. Movement is pleasurable, fun and transporting. It’s also a form of community-building, as is illustrated in Kailyn Brown’s incredible oral history of Black skate culture in L.A. And it’s a means of finding self-expression, as Stephen Galloway tells Cat Woods in a feature on movement directors — the people orchestrating how models and actors carry their bodies on runways and stages.

In another essay, staff writer Julissa James touches upon the danger of when we move too quickly, when movement becomes a means to an end. Julissa recently felt the urge to “spring clean” — to move things out of sight, as if clearing her entire closet could reset her life in the process. Alas, she writes: “You can never really run away. I tried, and all I kept doing was running into myself. Over and over and over.” One of many things that Julissa’s beautiful essay reveals is that we can only move forward once we integrate our past — once we’ve stayed with the discomfort, grown from the pain.


Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Emma Bers For The Times


Three spellbinding aerial artists in L.A. on the continuously evolving, and still misunderstood, art of pole dancing.  
In L.A., roller skating for Black skaters is more than just rolling in circles around a rink.  
We talked to the people creating the library of movements, gestures and expressions for models, actors and performers.  
Issue 34 cover

Issue 34: Movement

It was sometime in my late 20s that I felt a shift, repulsed by my collection of what I had increasingly decided was just a bunch of s— I needed out of my house.  
"I feel like a collector in a lot of ways," says artist aliana mt. For years, they've been marking the city's trees on a map.  
A Rimowa suitcase not only contains your life but becomes an extension of it.  
An examination of your moon sign can help light the way.  
Artists in "Imagining Black Diasporas" gathered for a special photograph, which will live on in the archives.  
For Grace Weinrib, going through her late father's belongings became an unexpected art project.  
From a Lacoste tennis skirt-inspired bag to the sweetest pair of headphones from Beats and Sandy Liang.  
Our monthly event listing for things to do in L.A., from Skims' first West Coast store to a quinceañera party.  
