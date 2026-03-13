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The L.A. coffee shop is for wearing Dries Van Noten head to toeThe L.A. coffee shop is for wearing Dries Van Noten head to toe
‘A slow indulgence.’ L.A. newsstands are no longer regular; they're remarkable‘A slow indulgence.’ L.A. newsstands are no longer regular; they're remarkable
To be in love and in Acne StudiosTo be in love and in Acne Studios
L.A. Chinatown, a place for outlandish yearnings and improbable dreamsL.A. Chinatown, a place for outlandish yearnings and improbable dreams
Street style at the Hollywood Farmers Market feels like a magic Saturday eveningStreet style at the Hollywood Farmers Market feels like a magic Saturday evening
At Santee Alley, come ready to shed rigid assumptions and playAt Santee Alley, come ready to shed rigid assumptions and play
Coming off his transcendent first feature film, Kahlil Joseph looks back and forwardComing off his transcendent first feature film, Kahlil Joseph looks back and forward

My New Year’s resolution is to walk in Griffith Park once every other week. This shouldn’t be hard to accomplish — I live a 15-minute walk from one of the main park entrances — and yet, I am averaging more like once a month. Still, those occasional walks are already among my most memorable experiences of the year: the densely green foliage from all the rain, the reward of a strawberry lemonade from the Trails Cafe, lying on the grass in front of the observatory and watching the clouds expand and thin, gossiping with a friend and taking a photo of her against the auburn hills at sunset, hearing hungry coyotes yipping beyond the bushes.

It seems that every year the thing I’m missing and striving toward is to be outside more. One time I read a list of suggested New Year’s resolutions that included stepping outside as soon as you wake up, to have contact with the Earth first thing. I tried doing this, but I mostly just felt confused and tired under the sun on my front porch, waiting for the Earth to work on me. I’ve since accepted that I am a gal who likes to be in her pajamas for as long as possible in the morning, reading on the couch.

But I need to be outside more. Which is also my way of saying I need to be with others more, I need to pay attention more, I need to be a part of the physical world more.

This issue celebrates the Los Angeles outdoors, the many lives to be lived under its unencumbered sky. There are less rules outside, fewer boundaries: coffee dates prolong, walks meander, thoughts digress. And yes, because we are blessed with famous weather, whole neighborhoods and districts can risk spilling out into the sidewalks, where laughs get louder, music gets blasted and the street fashion becomes a runway. It’s become much too easy to recede into the claustrophobic containers of our depression-inducing screens. Traipsing down the Hollywood Farmers Market with giant heads of lettuce and overgrown bouquets feels not only like release, but also resistance and resilience. We’re still bargaining for gold hoops and oversize blazers at Santee Alley, getting dressed up for each other at the Venezuelan coffee shop on Melrose, and dreaming through the colors of Chinatown. We’re still picnicking under piñatas, and some of us still gather at newsstands to flip through artful magazines and meet like-minded strangers. It can be beautiful out here.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Ana Gómez Bernaus For The Times


The L.A. coffee shop is for wearing Dries Van Noten head to toe

The L.A. coffee shop is for wearing Dries Van Noten head to toe

The ritual of meeting up and hanging out at a place like Chainsaw in Melrose Hill is a showcase of style.  Read the story  
Street style at the Hollywood Farmers Market feels like a magic Saturday evening

Street style at the Hollywood Farmers Market feels like a magic Saturday evening

Sweat pants mixed with Hermès. Coordinated ERL looks. Converse heels. The looks are elevated and easygoing.  Read the story  
Issue 41 cover

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‘A slow indulgence.’ L.A. newsstands are no longer regular; they're remarkable

‘A slow indulgence.’ L.A. newsstands are no longer regular; they're remarkable

Once a morning tradition, newsstands have become rare gems we stumble upon to remind us about the power of connection.  Read the story  
L.A. Chinatown, a place for outlandish yearnings and improbable dreams

L.A. Chinatown, a place for outlandish yearnings and improbable dreams

Over the years, Chinatowns have offered me ephemeral homecomings in city after city.  Read the story  
At Santee Alley, come ready to shed rigid assumptions and play

At Santee Alley, come ready to shed rigid assumptions and play

Santee Alley has become a place for me to bring closer the family I left, a space where I can unabashedly experiment with my style through the selection of menswear.  Read the story  
Coming off his transcendent first feature film, Kahlil Joseph looks back and forward

Coming off his transcendent first feature film, Kahlil Joseph looks back and forward

The artist has a private magic to which you have to earn access, and you earn it by resonating with the untapped nerve centers of Black culture that animate this city, and even then you might be denied.  Read the story  
To be in love and in Acne Studios

To be in love and in Acne Studios

Three L.A. couples let us in.  Read the story  
Remember the art of window displays? This one will keep you lingering in a vibrant L.A. picnic scene

Remember the art of window displays? This one will keep you lingering in a vibrant L.A. picnic scene

For her window display at the new Toast store in West Hollywood, artist Kyna Payawal was inspired by the outdoor gathering cultures of L.A. and “the idea of having a shared blanket.”  Read the story  
Love, Goth Shakira

Love, Goth Shakira

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.  Read the story  
Everything you need to feel hot and be outside this spring

Everything you need to feel hot and be outside this spring

Celine, Dior, Gucci and Diotima: Here’s what’s new and necessary from the spring collections.  Read the story  
This spring, have a tea ceremony inside of an art installation and shop the latest Givenchy

This spring, have a tea ceremony inside of an art installation and shop the latest Givenchy

Here’s what’s new in the world of art, fashion and beauty in March.  Read the story  
Revelry

Issue 40

Revelry

Presenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
 Explore the issue 
Kinship

Issue 39

Kinship

Presenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Abundance

Issue 38

Abundance

Presenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Image Makers

Issue 37

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
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Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
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Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
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