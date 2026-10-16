Pleasure
The second definition for “luxurious” in Merriam-Webster is “pleasure loving.” It’s the definition I subscribe to, the state of existence I strive after.
Some might associate luxury with indulgence or being out-of-touch, but it doesn’t have to be the case. I’ve been returning to something the author Naomi Klein recently said: It’s time we re-enchant ourselves with the world we live in, in order to save it. Connecting to those things that give us pleasure connects us to the here and now.
For our October issue, we invited stylists, buyers, poets, designers and more to share their personal pleasures. They include: dressing as bugs and butterflies, walking breathlessly on city streets, cosplaying as a French empress, encountering a beautiful piece of art, sleeping on a weightless mattress, and eating a midnight snack.
Pleasure, here, is presence. The out-of-reach luxuries are over-rated and even outdated. It’s what’s within reach but not held long enough that’s most desirable of all.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Reina Takahashi for The Times
The strange, underrated intimacy of L.A. sidewalksIn L.A., a sidewalk can be sexy, random and at times too exclusive — but temptation to linger remains. Read the story
For these fashion buyers in L.A., SFs and NYC, luxury isn’t what you’d expectThese buyers from Maxfield L.A., McMullen, Outline and Mohawk General Store share the luxuries that are personal. Read the story
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Issue 46: PleasureOrder now
A luxury mattress that feels like nothing at allWhen I lay down on this mattress, I was not only changed, I was doomed. No other mattress could possibly compare. Read the story
An interview with designer Thom Browne, who is never out of uniformBrowne gravitates toward people who are truly themselves and wishes he could've dressed Joan Crawford. Read the story
Inside the 2026 Image Makers dinner: all energy and heat on Chung King RoadOn a candlelit Wednesday evening in Chinatown, the 2026 Image Makers gathered around an open-air table to celebrate each other. Read the story
‘I’d like to be the type of person who finds great pleasure in her own inevitable death’Poet Gabi Abrão on the meanings of pleasure. Read the story
I’m a Leo in love with a Virgo, but the sex is nonexistent. What gives?Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love. Read the story
The theme of this October shopping guide is pleasureFrom a Dior stole to a Louis Vuitton ear cuff, this month’s Coveted is all about treating yourself. Read the story
What’s new in the worlds of fashion and art this October?The Drip Index this month includes a Riot Grrrl art exhibition, a reopened jewelry store in Palisades Village and a love letter to lowriding. Read the story
Issue 45
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 45: Image Makers
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Issue 44
AdornmentPresenting Image Issue 44: Adornment
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Issue 43
MomentumPresenting Image Issue 43: Momentum
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Issue 42
ThresholdsPresenting Image Issue 42: Thresholds
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Issue 41
OutsidePresenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Issue 40
RevelryPresenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Issue 39
KinshipPresenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Issue 38
AbundancePresenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Issue 37
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Issue 36
TimePresenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Issue 35
StillnessPresenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Issue 34
MovementPresenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Issue 33
DevotionPresenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Issue 32
CelebrityPresenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Issue 31
Lost & FoundPresenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Issue 30
LuxuryPresenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
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Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
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Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
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