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We re-created famous jewels stolen in heists. The results feel more valuable than the originalsWe re-created famous jewels stolen in heists. The results feel more valuable than the originals
The strange, underrated intimacy of L.A. sidewalksThe strange, underrated intimacy of L.A. sidewalks
A luxury mattress that feels like nothing at allA luxury mattress that feels like nothing at all
An interview with designer Thom Browne, who is never out of uniformAn interview with designer Thom Browne, who is never out of uniform
Inside the 2026 Image Makers dinner: all energy and heat on Chung King RoadInside the 2026 Image Makers dinner: all energy and heat on Chung King Road
For these fashion buyers in L.A., SFs and NYC, luxury isn’t what you’d expectFor these fashion buyers in L.A., SFs and NYC, luxury isn’t what you’d expect
‘I’d like to be the type of person who finds great pleasure in her own inevitable death’‘I’d like to be the type of person who finds great pleasure in her own inevitable death’

The second definition for “luxurious” in Merriam-Webster is “pleasure loving.” It’s the definition I subscribe to, the state of existence I strive after.

Some might associate luxury with indulgence or being out-of-touch, but it doesn’t have to be the case. I’ve been returning to something the author Naomi Klein recently said: It’s time we re-enchant ourselves with the world we live in, in order to save it. Connecting to those things that give us pleasure connects us to the here and now.

For our October issue, we invited stylists, buyers, poets, designers and more to share their personal pleasures. They include: dressing as bugs and butterflies, walking breathlessly on city streets, cosplaying as a French empress, encountering a beautiful piece of art, sleeping on a weightless mattress, and eating a midnight snack.

Pleasure, here, is presence. The out-of-reach luxuries are over-rated and even outdated. It’s what’s within reach but not held long enough that’s most desirable of all.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Reina Takahashi for The Times


We re-created famous jewels stolen in heists. The results feel more valuable than the originals

We re-created famous jewels stolen in heists. The results feel more valuable than the originals

Jewels from the Musée du Louvre and the Museum of Natural History are conjured in paper.   Read the story  
The strange, underrated intimacy of L.A. sidewalks

The strange, underrated intimacy of L.A. sidewalks

In L.A., a sidewalk can be sexy, random and at times too exclusive — but temptation to linger remains.   Read the story  
For these fashion buyers in L.A., SFs and NYC, luxury isn’t what you’d expect

For these fashion buyers in L.A., SFs and NYC, luxury isn’t what you’d expect

These buyers from Maxfield L.A., McMullen, Outline and Mohawk General Store share the luxuries that are personal.   Read the story  
Issue 46 cover

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Issue 46: Pleasure

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A luxury mattress that feels like nothing at all

A luxury mattress that feels like nothing at all

When I lay down on this mattress, I was not only changed, I was doomed. No other mattress could possibly compare.   Read the story  
An interview with designer Thom Browne, who is never out of uniform

An interview with designer Thom Browne, who is never out of uniform

Browne gravitates toward people who are truly themselves and wishes he could've dressed Joan Crawford.   Read the story  
Inside the 2026 Image Makers dinner: all energy and heat on Chung King Road

Inside the 2026 Image Makers dinner: all energy and heat on Chung King Road

On a candlelit Wednesday evening in Chinatown, the 2026 Image Makers gathered around an open-air table to celebrate each other.   Read the story  
‘I’d like to be the type of person who finds great pleasure in her own inevitable death’

‘I’d like to be the type of person who finds great pleasure in her own inevitable death’

Poet Gabi Abrão on the meanings of pleasure.   Read the story  
I’m a Leo in love with a Virgo, but the sex is nonexistent. What gives?

I’m a Leo in love with a Virgo, but the sex is nonexistent. What gives?

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.   Read the story  
The theme of this October shopping guide is pleasure

The theme of this October shopping guide is pleasure

From a Dior stole to a Louis Vuitton ear cuff, this month’s Coveted is all about treating yourself.   Read the story  
What’s new in the worlds of fashion and art this October?

What’s new in the worlds of fashion and art this October?

The Drip Index this month includes a Riot Grrrl art exhibition, a reopened jewelry store in Palisades Village and a love letter to lowriding.   Read the story  
Image Makers

Issue 45

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 45: Image Makers
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Adornment

Issue 44

Adornment

Presenting Image Issue 44: Adornment
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Momentum

Issue 43

Momentum

Presenting Image Issue 43: Momentum
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Thresholds

Issue 42

Thresholds

Presenting Image Issue 42: Thresholds
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Outside

Issue 41

Outside

Presenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Revelry

Issue 40

Revelry

Presenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Kinship

Issue 39

Kinship

Presenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Abundance

Issue 38

Abundance

Presenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Image Makers

Issue 37

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
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Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
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Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
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