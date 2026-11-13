Preservation
I’ve been spending these last few weeks with my 5-year-old nephew. I read him the books that once were mine, like “Eloise” and “Madeline,” the pages branded with my handwriting when I was his age: “Elia2” (which I was convinced was my name). He plays with the Piglet stuffy that once nestled in my bed. Meanwhile, I wear a flowery Kenzo jacket that is 50 years old and was my mother’s when she was in her 20s. My mother, in turn, wears the gold earrings that her mother gifted her, also 50 years ago, and reads my nephew the Brazilian “Turma da Mônica” comic strips from her childhood. We normally all live countries apart, but in these weeks, we get to pretend we live in an intergenerational household, time and space compressed.
It could just be a side effect of being in my mid-30s, but lately I find myself internally rebelling against the markers of “successful” modern life: living in the center of big cities, out on your own, far from what you once knew, affording the trendiest objects. Instead, I have an increasing desire to be among family, grounded somewhere closer to Earth. To hold on to things, rather than discard them and buy the brand new.
To put it another way, I am, like so many others, just trying to feel more connected. This “Preservation” issue follows the journey of going back to, and learning about, our roots, whether they be familial, ancestral or of the land. There are stories of inheritance, of the meaning we make when we commit to a family craft, whether that be making sunglasses or cutting hair. There are conversations about shepherding the stories of the artists and mentors who came before us, and on why vintage is getting more popular. And there are personal tales of reconciling the parts of ourselves that exist across borders and cultures.
It’s not about nostalgia or going backward or gravitating toward the old. It’s about living in a present that feels fuller, more alive and continuous, because whatever was in the past shapes our experience right now.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Widny Bazile for The Times
The right barber can change your life. For the famous clients in his chair, it’s always going to be Ronnie McCoy IIIAs a fourth-generation barber with a roster of high-profile clients he’s had for over a decade, Ronnie McCoy knows that making a career cutting hair requires much more than just the technical aspects of the job. Read the story
What we owe the artists who came before usTwo generations of photographers, Gerald Cyrus and Gioncarlo Valentine, reflect on mentorship, cultural preservation and the responsibility of carrying each other’s work forward. Read the story
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How Oliver Peoples and the Leight family shaped L.A. eyewearLike so many L.A. success stories, the Leight family’s rise to the top of the optical world started with what seemed, at the time, to be a quixotic passion. Read the story
Too American to be Brazilian, too Brazilian to be American — until I found Farm RioIn the words of Kátia Barros, Farm Rio co-founder, “Brazilianness can travel without losing its roots, can even take on new meanings.” Read the story
Are you for RealReal? A master authenticator takes us behind the mannequin at the luxury resellerNick Dinerstein, master authenticator of home and art at the RealReal, talks ultra-rare Birkins and fake receipts. Read the story
Fendi’s Croissant bag is back. But Maria Grazia Chiuri is not here to give you something staleIn October, Fendi released a reimagined Croissant Bag for its Cruise 2027 collection — proving that icons don’t end, they regenerate. Read the story
Good personal style is self-preservation. Take it from Ferragamo, Acne Studios and PradaOur November shopping guide includes the new Dior It-shoe, an upcycled glass bracelet and leather boots made in L.A. Read the story
AFrom Miista to Mykita, it’s a fashion opening fall in L.A. Here’s everything you need to know this NovemberThe store openings, art shows and limited-edition drops you can’t miss this month in L.A. Read the story
Issue 46
PleasurePresenting Image Issue 46: Pleasure
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Issue 45
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 45: Image Makers
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Issue 44
AdornmentPresenting Image Issue 44: Adornment
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Issue 43
MomentumPresenting Image Issue 43: Momentum
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Issue 42
ThresholdsPresenting Image Issue 42: Thresholds
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Issue 41
OutsidePresenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Issue 40
RevelryPresenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Issue 39
KinshipPresenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Issue 38
AbundancePresenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Issue 37
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Issue 36
TimePresenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Issue 35
StillnessPresenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Issue 34
MovementPresenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Issue 33
DevotionPresenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Issue 32
CelebrityPresenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Issue 31
Lost & FoundPresenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Issue 30
LuxuryPresenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
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Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
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Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
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