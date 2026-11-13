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On a Malibu horse ranch with young hearts, old souls and a wardrobe sourced entirely from DepopOn a Malibu horse ranch with young hearts, old souls and a wardrobe sourced entirely from Depop
Fendi’s Croissant bag is back. But Maria Grazia Chiuri is not here to give you something staleFendi’s Croissant bag is back. But Maria Grazia Chiuri is not here to give you something stale
Too American to be Brazilian, too Brazilian to be American — until I found Farm RioToo American to be Brazilian, too Brazilian to be American — until I found Farm Rio
Are you for RealReal? A master authenticator takes us behind the mannequin at the luxury resellerAre you for RealReal? A master authenticator takes us behind the mannequin at the luxury reseller
The right barber can change your life. For the famous clients in his chair, it’s always going to be Ronnie McCoy IIIThe right barber can change your life. For the famous clients in his chair, it’s always going to be Ronnie McCoy III
What we owe the artists who came before usWhat we owe the artists who came before us
How Oliver Peoples and the Leight family shaped L.A. eyewearHow Oliver Peoples and the Leight family shaped L.A. eyewear

I’ve been spending these last few weeks with my 5-year-old nephew. I read him the books that once were mine, like “Eloise” and “Madeline,” the pages branded with my handwriting when I was his age: “Elia2” (which I was convinced was my name). He plays with the Piglet stuffy that once nestled in my bed. Meanwhile, I wear a flowery Kenzo jacket that is 50 years old and was my mother’s when she was in her 20s. My mother, in turn, wears the gold earrings that her mother gifted her, also 50 years ago, and reads my nephew the Brazilian “Turma da Mônica” comic strips from her childhood. We normally all live countries apart, but in these weeks, we get to pretend we live in an intergenerational household, time and space compressed.

It could just be a side effect of being in my mid-30s, but lately I find myself internally rebelling against the markers of “successful” modern life: living in the center of big cities, out on your own, far from what you once knew, affording the trendiest objects. Instead, I have an increasing desire to be among family, grounded somewhere closer to Earth. To hold on to things, rather than discard them and buy the brand new.

To put it another way, I am, like so many others, just trying to feel more connected. This “Preservation” issue follows the journey of going back to, and learning about, our roots, whether they be familial, ancestral or of the land. There are stories of inheritance, of the meaning we make when we commit to a family craft, whether that be making sunglasses or cutting hair. There are conversations about shepherding the stories of the artists and mentors who came before us, and on why vintage is getting more popular. And there are personal tales of reconciling the parts of ourselves that exist across borders and cultures.

It’s not about nostalgia or going backward or gravitating toward the old. It’s about living in a present that feels fuller, more alive and continuous, because whatever was in the past shapes our experience right now.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Widny Bazile for The Times


On a Malibu horse ranch with young hearts, old souls and a wardrobe sourced entirely from Depop

On a Malibu horse ranch with young hearts, old souls and a wardrobe sourced entirely from Depop

With nothing but rolling greens and super blooms turning to us on the periphery, there’s no end to where we’ll go.   Read the story  
The right barber can change your life. For the famous clients in his chair, it’s always going to be Ronnie McCoy III

The right barber can change your life. For the famous clients in his chair, it’s always going to be Ronnie McCoy III

As a fourth-generation barber with a roster of high-profile clients he’s had for over a decade, Ronnie McCoy knows that making a career cutting hair requires much more than just the technical aspects of the job.   Read the story  
What we owe the artists who came before us

What we owe the artists who came before us

Two generations of photographers, Gerald Cyrus and Gioncarlo Valentine, reflect on mentorship, cultural preservation and the responsibility of carrying each other’s work forward.   Read the story  
Issue 47 cover

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Issue 47: Preservation

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How Oliver Peoples and the Leight family shaped L.A. eyewear

How Oliver Peoples and the Leight family shaped L.A. eyewear

Like so many L.A. success stories, the Leight family’s rise to the top of the optical world started with what seemed, at the time, to be a quixotic passion.   Read the story  
Too American to be Brazilian, too Brazilian to be American — until I found Farm Rio

Too American to be Brazilian, too Brazilian to be American — until I found Farm Rio

In the words of Kátia Barros, Farm Rio co-founder, “Brazilianness can travel without losing its roots, can even take on new meanings.”   Read the story  
Are you for RealReal? A master authenticator takes us behind the mannequin at the luxury reseller

Are you for RealReal? A master authenticator takes us behind the mannequin at the luxury reseller

Nick Dinerstein, master authenticator of home and art at the RealReal, talks ultra-rare Birkins and fake receipts.   Read the story  
Fendi’s Croissant bag is back. But Maria Grazia Chiuri is not here to give you something stale

Fendi’s Croissant bag is back. But Maria Grazia Chiuri is not here to give you something stale

In October, Fendi released a reimagined Croissant Bag for its Cruise 2027 collection — proving that icons don’t end, they regenerate.   Read the story  
Good personal style is self-preservation. Take it from Ferragamo, Acne Studios and Prada

Good personal style is self-preservation. Take it from Ferragamo, Acne Studios and Prada

Our November shopping guide includes the new Dior It-shoe, an upcycled glass bracelet and leather boots made in L.A.   Read the story  
AFrom Miista to Mykita, it’s a fashion opening fall in L.A. Here’s everything you need to know this November

AFrom Miista to Mykita, it’s a fashion opening fall in L.A. Here’s everything you need to know this November

The store openings, art shows and limited-edition drops you can’t miss this month in L.A.   Read the story  
Pleasure

Issue 46

Pleasure

Presenting Image Issue 46: Pleasure
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 45

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 45: Image Makers
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Adornment

Issue 44

Adornment

Presenting Image Issue 44: Adornment
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Momentum

Issue 43

Momentum

Presenting Image Issue 43: Momentum
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Thresholds

Issue 42

Thresholds

Presenting Image Issue 42: Thresholds
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Outside

Issue 41

Outside

Presenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Revelry

Issue 40

Revelry

Presenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Kinship

Issue 39

Kinship

Presenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Abundance

Issue 38

Abundance

Presenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Image Makers

Issue 37

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
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Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
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Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
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