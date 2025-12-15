twitterfacebookenvelope
The punk artist Vaginal Davis looks back on her L.A. roots — and her inevitable break from the cityThe punk artist Vaginal Davis looks back on her L.A. roots — and her inevitable break from the city
Wendy L’Belle-Tividad, the fairy-like psychic catching L.A. by stormWendy L’Belle-Tividad, the fairy-like psychic catching L.A. by storm
‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tell‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tell
The Egyptian Lover has always been that guyThe Egyptian Lover has always been that guy
‘This feels like home.’ A fashionably late night out to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena‘This feels like home.’ A fashionably late night out to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena
An oral history on jerkin’, one of the most influential art movements to come out of L.A.An oral history on jerkin’, one of the most influential art movements to come out of L.A.
Between beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender momentsBetween beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender moments

I distinctly remember being on the family Mac in Brasília at 13 years old, grooving to a CD I’d just burned and thinking: If only my future friends at my new school could hear this. We were getting ready to move to Miami, where I’d live all four years of high school. The playlist was likely a mix of J-Lo, Brazilian funk, 50 Cent and Eminem — I’m not proud of all my selections.

I wished the future friends could hear the songs because, as a kid who moved around, I felt like music was the quickest sketch of who I really was. Instead of waiting for the months, or even years, to reveal the layers of my personality, I could simply burn a CD. And over the years, I made possibly hundreds of them — for friends new and old, accompanied always with the set list written in pink, purple, blue and green and adorned with plenty of hearts and stars. After the death of CDs, I persisted making playlists on flash drives, and in college and grad school, I did radio — unthinkably to my now sleep-obsessed self, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday nights. In an alternate life, I wanted to be a music supervisor (and honestly, I would still do it, especially for restaurants, which all seem to play the same damn “Discover Weekly” playlist on Spotify). Music is still the art form that lets me tap in and just be.

Working on our December stories made me think of what music does so well: It gives its listeners a sense of permission to be unapologetically themselves. It creates a space free of shame, a space of pure belonging. It’s what Selena has carved for her Latino fans especially, what banda music has offered generations of Angeleno families, and what the Egyptian Lover has given “the freaks.” In the mid-2000s, the energy of the L.A. jerkin’ community was so freeing that everybody wanted to be a part of it. And since she got her start in the L.A. punk scene of the ’80s, Vaginal Davis has moved her audience to feel things — even when they’ve initially been too shy to. Her performances are a space to have delirious fun, to paraphrase writer Kate Wolf.

It’s not surprising that our Revelry issue turned into a high-key music issue. What better way to celebrate each other and ourselves?

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Meeta Panesar for The Times


Wendy L’Belle-Tividad, the fairy-like psychic catching L.A. by storm

Wendy L’Belle-Tividad, the fairy-like psychic catching L.A. by storm

With a list of clients that includes both A-list celebrities and struggling artists, L’Belle-Tividad has blown up.  Read the story  
The punk artist Vaginal Davis looks back on her L.A. roots — and her inevitable break from the city

The punk artist Vaginal Davis looks back on her L.A. roots — and her inevitable break from the city

On the heels of her biggest exhibition yet, Davis reflects on her beginnings and being “taken for granted when you live in the same city that you were born in.”  Read the story  
An oral history on jerkin’, one of the most influential art movements to come out of L.A.

An oral history on jerkin’, one of the most influential art movements to come out of L.A.

Jerkin’ was what happened when you used asphalt as your dance floor and your hometown as your playground, proving the city is a place of alchemy.  Read the story  
Issue 40 cover

Get your copy

Issue 40: Revelry

 Order now 
The Egyptian Lover has always been that guy

The Egyptian Lover has always been that guy

The legendary DJ and artist looks back on the decades it takes to truly build a world — while existing totally in the present.  Read the story  
‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tell

‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tell

Over the course of several years, filmmaker Isabel Castro worked closely with the Quintanillas to reassemble a family history.  Read the story  
‘This feels like home.’ A fashionably late night out to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena

‘This feels like home.’ A fashionably late night out to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena

The arena is a cultural landmark for L.A.’s Mexican community, hosting decades of concerts, rodeos and celebrations — and for the Vallejo family, dancing there is tradition. We follow them as they get ready for a show.  Read the story  
Between beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender moments

Between beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender moments

Christopher Behroozian’s photographs serve as quiet records, proofs of relationships, moments of care and traces of presence.  Read the story  
How do you tell a committed partner that your sexual identity is changing?

How do you tell a committed partner that your sexual identity is changing?

Goth Shakira holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.  Read the story  
24 gifts to spoil yourself with this holiday season

24 gifts to spoil yourself with this holiday season

From rare books to floating turntables, don’t be afraid to wish on the stars.  Read the story  
From Rick Owens to Chanel, the drops and openings giving us a reason to celebrate

From Rick Owens to Chanel, the drops and openings giving us a reason to celebrate

Here’s what’s happening in fashion and art this month — in L.A. and beyond.  Read the story  
Kinship

Issue 39

Kinship

Presenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
 Explore the issue 
Abundance

Issue 38

Abundance

Presenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 37

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
 Explore the issue 
Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
 Explore the issue 
Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
 Explore the issue 
Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
 Explore the issue 
Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
 Explore the issue 
Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
 Explore the issue 
Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
 Explore the issue 
Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
 Explore the issue 
Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
 Explore the issue 
Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
 Explore the issue 
Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
 Explore the issue 
Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
 Explore the issue 
Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
 Explore the issue 
Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
 Explore the issue 
Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
 Explore the issue 
Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
 Explore the issue 
Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
 Explore the issue 
Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
 Explore the issue 
Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
 Explore the issue 
Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
 Explore the issue 
Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
 Explore the issue 
Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
 Explore the issue 
Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
 Explore the issue 
Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
 Explore the issue 
Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
 Explore the issue 
Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
 Explore the issue 
Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
 Explore the issue 
Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
 Explore the issue 
Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
 Explore the issue 
Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
 Explore the issue 
Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
 Explore the issue 
L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
 Explore the issue 
Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
 Explore the issue 