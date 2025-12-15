Revelry
I distinctly remember being on the family Mac in Brasília at 13 years old, grooving to a CD I’d just burned and thinking: If only my future friends at my new school could hear this. We were getting ready to move to Miami, where I’d live all four years of high school. The playlist was likely a mix of J-Lo, Brazilian funk, 50 Cent and Eminem — I’m not proud of all my selections.
I wished the future friends could hear the songs because, as a kid who moved around, I felt like music was the quickest sketch of who I really was. Instead of waiting for the months, or even years, to reveal the layers of my personality, I could simply burn a CD. And over the years, I made possibly hundreds of them — for friends new and old, accompanied always with the set list written in pink, purple, blue and green and adorned with plenty of hearts and stars. After the death of CDs, I persisted making playlists on flash drives, and in college and grad school, I did radio — unthinkably to my now sleep-obsessed self, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday nights. In an alternate life, I wanted to be a music supervisor (and honestly, I would still do it, especially for restaurants, which all seem to play the same damn “Discover Weekly” playlist on Spotify). Music is still the art form that lets me tap in and just be.
Working on our December stories made me think of what music does so well: It gives its listeners a sense of permission to be unapologetically themselves. It creates a space free of shame, a space of pure belonging. It’s what Selena has carved for her Latino fans especially, what banda music has offered generations of Angeleno families, and what the Egyptian Lover has given “the freaks.” In the mid-2000s, the energy of the L.A. jerkin’ community was so freeing that everybody wanted to be a part of it. And since she got her start in the L.A. punk scene of the ’80s, Vaginal Davis has moved her audience to feel things — even when they’ve initially been too shy to. Her performances are a space to have delirious fun, to paraphrase writer Kate Wolf.
It’s not surprising that our Revelry issue turned into a high-key music issue. What better way to celebrate each other and ourselves?
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Meeta Panesar for The Times
The punk artist Vaginal Davis looks back on her L.A. roots — and her inevitable break from the cityOn the heels of her biggest exhibition yet, Davis reflects on her beginnings and being “taken for granted when you live in the same city that you were born in.” Read the story
An oral history on jerkin’, one of the most influential art movements to come out of L.A.Jerkin’ was what happened when you used asphalt as your dance floor and your hometown as your playground, proving the city is a place of alchemy. Read the story
Issue 40: Revelry
Issue 40: RevelryOrder now
The Egyptian Lover has always been that guyThe legendary DJ and artist looks back on the decades it takes to truly build a world — while existing totally in the present. Read the story
‘This does not have Hollywood glitter on it.’ On making a Selena documentary only the archive could tellOver the course of several years, filmmaker Isabel Castro worked closely with the Quintanillas to reassemble a family history. Read the story
‘This feels like home.’ A fashionably late night out to the Pico Rivera Sports ArenaThe arena is a cultural landmark for L.A.’s Mexican community, hosting decades of concerts, rodeos and celebrations — and for the Vallejo family, dancing there is tradition. We follow them as they get ready for a show. Read the story
Between beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender momentsChristopher Behroozian’s photographs serve as quiet records, proofs of relationships, moments of care and traces of presence. Read the story
How do you tell a committed partner that your sexual identity is changing?Goth Shakira holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love. Read the story
24 gifts to spoil yourself with this holiday seasonFrom rare books to floating turntables, don’t be afraid to wish on the stars. Read the story
From Rick Owens to Chanel, the drops and openings giving us a reason to celebrateHere’s what’s happening in fashion and art this month — in L.A. and beyond. Read the story
