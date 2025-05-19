twitterfacebookenvelope
Steam, soak, repeat. Bathing in L.A. is an art — just ask these spa devoteesSteam, soak, repeat. Bathing in L.A. is an art — just ask these spa devotees
A city built by seekers: A journey into L.A.’s spiritual architectureA city built by seekers: A journey into L.A.’s spiritual architecture
Dental offices don’t need to be sterile holding pens. This Beverly Hills project is plush, pink and magicalDental offices don’t need to be sterile holding pens. This Beverly Hills project is plush, pink and magical
My father photographed David Hockney and his mother in the ‘80s. It’s an image I haven’t stopped thinking aboutMy father photographed David Hockney and his mother in the ‘80s. It’s an image I haven’t stopped thinking about
‘Everything feels more beautiful in the bathhouse.’ At the Japanese spa, the lens comes off‘Everything feels more beautiful in the bathhouse.’ At the Japanese spa, the lens comes off
Diego Cardoso is painting L.A. as it really moves, one street at a timeDiego Cardoso is painting L.A. as it really moves, one street at a time
Called to the threshold, a death doula learns from the dyingCalled to the threshold, a death doula learns from the dying

In my early 20s, I gave tours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I co-taught this series called “The Observant Eye,” during which we spent our Friday evenings looking at a single artwork for one hour. On folding chairs, we’d look at Dutch still-life paintings and Northern Renaissance portraits, Baroque sculptures and ancient Chinese scrolls. We’d spend the first minutes observing the given artwork in silence, and then share what we noticed, what caught our eye: a protruding vein on a hand, a curled toe, an open door. From there, a conversation would fluidly build; we’d reach collective epiphanies and uncover historical lessons by simply looking at the artworks for what sounded like an inordinate amount of time — most people on average don’t observe an artwork for longer than 20 seconds — but we always wrapped up the hour with more to say.

“The Observant Eye” became, for its regulars, a sacred ritual, a time for pause in a city that didn’t nurture pause, a balm in the frenzied pace of our urban and digital lives. But this need for stopping and contemplation is not only a contemporary one, as evidenced in those artworks in the galleries, many of which were centuries old and made with the intention of being pondered in the dark corners of churches and chapels.

It’s helpful to have a framework, a structured environment, for marinating in stillness. It can feel uncomfortable and unnatural to just sit, absorb and not move. Meditating on a yoga mat has never worked for me personally, but I can stare at a painting for 60 minutes in a museum.

The stories in this issue journey through various environments that encourage or require stillness — from the hot tub at the spa to the temple and even the dentist’s chair. If there’s one thing these spaces hold in common, it’s that they remove us from our routines through a shift in temperature, a vibrant color, an absence of sound. At the Met, I felt this shift as soon as I walked through the entrance hall and saw the fresh flowers spilling out of the tall ceramic vases.

It wasn’t only the artworks that I came for on Friday evenings. It wasn’t even the conversations (though they were nourishing too). It was mostly for the feeling that came over me after having stared at the cracks in the oil paint or the slippery shadows on chunks of marble — as though my eyes had been washed and they were finally seeing, not thinking. When I walked toward the exit, past the flowers and into the night, I felt for a moment a kind of clarity.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Angelica Baini For The Times


Leonard Koren began documenting L.A. bathing culture back in 1976 with Wet magazine, which featured contributions from David Lynch, Debbie Harry and Ed Ruscha.  Read the story  🧖🏿‍♀️  
It would be too easy and too inaccurate to write these places off as strange anomalies — one-off quirks in a city filled with so many quirks. They are part of L.A.’s history.  Read the story  ⛪️  
In the circular office designed by Charlap Hyman & Herrero, each and every room is a unique experience.  Read the story  🦷  
Issue 35 cover

Issue 35: Stillness

Zoé Blue M. on her paintings of women at bathhouses and how caring for her body has become a part of her practice as an artist.  Read the story  🛁  
Transitions and transformations can be fraught, even torturous. As a death doula, a big part of the work is sitting in that liminal space.  Read the story  🥀  
The image Lester Sloan took of Hockney has become a hall of mirrors, an entrance into the very notion of what a mother means. What it means to lose her.  Read the story  📷  
Cardoso worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 30 years, affording him a special perspective of the city’s architectural fabric.  Read the story  🚸  
Design.Space felt like being in the fanciest department store in an upscale mall 30 years ago.  Read the story  🛋️  
Our advice columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.  Read the story  🌋  
Our curated guide brings you items from Baccarat, Loewe, Rick Owens and more.  Read the story  👓  
From Scent Fair L.A. to Jacquemus’ newest boutique, May’s offerings will give you the necessary refresh.  Read the story  🖼️  
