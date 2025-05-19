Stillness
In my early 20s, I gave tours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I co-taught this series called “The Observant Eye,” during which we spent our Friday evenings looking at a single artwork for one hour. On folding chairs, we’d look at Dutch still-life paintings and Northern Renaissance portraits, Baroque sculptures and ancient Chinese scrolls. We’d spend the first minutes observing the given artwork in silence, and then share what we noticed, what caught our eye: a protruding vein on a hand, a curled toe, an open door. From there, a conversation would fluidly build; we’d reach collective epiphanies and uncover historical lessons by simply looking at the artworks for what sounded like an inordinate amount of time — most people on average don’t observe an artwork for longer than 20 seconds — but we always wrapped up the hour with more to say.
“The Observant Eye” became, for its regulars, a sacred ritual, a time for pause in a city that didn’t nurture pause, a balm in the frenzied pace of our urban and digital lives. But this need for stopping and contemplation is not only a contemporary one, as evidenced in those artworks in the galleries, many of which were centuries old and made with the intention of being pondered in the dark corners of churches and chapels.
It’s helpful to have a framework, a structured environment, for marinating in stillness. It can feel uncomfortable and unnatural to just sit, absorb and not move. Meditating on a yoga mat has never worked for me personally, but I can stare at a painting for 60 minutes in a museum.
The stories in this issue journey through various environments that encourage or require stillness — from the hot tub at the spa to the temple and even the dentist’s chair. If there’s one thing these spaces hold in common, it’s that they remove us from our routines through a shift in temperature, a vibrant color, an absence of sound. At the Met, I felt this shift as soon as I walked through the entrance hall and saw the fresh flowers spilling out of the tall ceramic vases.
It wasn’t only the artworks that I came for on Friday evenings. It wasn’t even the conversations (though they were nourishing too). It was mostly for the feeling that came over me after having stared at the cracks in the oil paint or the slippery shadows on chunks of marble — as though my eyes had been washed and they were finally seeing, not thinking. When I walked toward the exit, past the flowers and into the night, I felt for a moment a kind of clarity.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Angelica Baini For The Times
A city built by seekers: A journey into L.A.’s spiritual architectureIt would be too easy and too inaccurate to write these places off as strange anomalies — one-off quirks in a city filled with so many quirks. They are part of L.A.’s history. Read the story ⛪️
Dental offices don’t need to be sterile holding pens. This Beverly Hills project is plush, pink and magicalIn the circular office designed by Charlap Hyman & Herrero, each and every room is a unique experience. Read the story 🦷
Get your copy
Issue 35: StillnessOrder now
‘Everything feels more beautiful in the bathhouse.’ At the Japanese spa, the lens comes offZoé Blue M. on her paintings of women at bathhouses and how caring for her body has become a part of her practice as an artist. Read the story 🛁
Called to the threshold, a death doula learns from the dyingTransitions and transformations can be fraught, even torturous. As a death doula, a big part of the work is sitting in that liminal space. Read the story 🥀
My father photographed David Hockney and his mother in the ‘80s. It’s an image I haven’t stopped thinking aboutThe image Lester Sloan took of Hockney has become a hall of mirrors, an entrance into the very notion of what a mother means. What it means to lose her. Read the story 📷
Diego Cardoso is painting L.A. as it really moves, one street at a timeCardoso worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 30 years, affording him a special perspective of the city’s architectural fabric. Read the story 🚸
A shopping experience bringing rare design, art and fashion — with a little bit of intimidationDesign.Space felt like being in the fanciest department store in an upscale mall 30 years ago. Read the story 🛋️
I want to soul-bond, but can’t commit. What gives?Our advice columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love. Read the story 🌋
From the perfect toasting glass to a delightful can opener, elevate your summer with these design-driven piecesOur curated guide brings you items from Baccarat, Loewe, Rick Owens and more. Read the story 👓
May is giving jasmine scents and conversation pits. Here are 11 L.A. happenings in art, fashion and fragranceFrom Scent Fair L.A. to Jacquemus’ newest boutique, May’s offerings will give you the necessary refresh. Read the story 🖼️
Issue 34
MovementPresenting Image Issue 34: Movement
Explore the issue
Issue 33
DevotionPresenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
Explore the issue
Issue 32
CelebrityPresenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
Explore the issue
Issue 31
Lost & FoundPresenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
Explore the issue
Issue 30
LuxuryPresenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
Explore the issue
Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
Explore the issue
Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
Explore the issue
Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
Explore the issue
Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
Explore the issue
Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
Explore the issue
Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
Explore the issue
Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
Explore the issue
Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
Explore the issue
Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
Explore the issue
Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
Explore the issue
Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
Explore the issue
Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
Explore the issue
Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
Explore the issue
Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
Explore the issue
Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
Explore the issue
Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
Explore the issue
Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
Explore the issue
Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
Explore the issue
Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
Explore the issue
Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
Explore the issue
Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
Explore the issue
Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
Explore the issue
Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
Explore the issue
Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
Explore the issue
Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
Explore the issue
Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
Explore the issue
Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
Explore the issue
Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
Explore the issue
Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
Explore the issue