Thresholds
I lived part of my teen years in Brasília, the capital built from scratch whose architecture and urban planning have drawn equal parts fascination and disdain. Over the years I’ve grown accustomed to comments about how “wild” the spaceship-like buildings designed by Oscar Niemeyer must have looked, how “alienating” the car-centric city must have been. But when I first heard these kinds of comments, I was admittedly surprised, because my memories of living in the city were much more mundane — eating hot dogs on the dusty sidewalks, hanging with friends at the base of our apartment building, movie-hopping at the mall. In other words, I was just living my life.
Now that I live in L.A., I sometimes hear echoes of what I used to hear about Brasília. They are both places with a mythic allure that nonetheless draw the same kinds of criticisms. How do you live in such a sprawling city where you have to drive everywhere? Isn’t it isolating? But as with Brasília, I’ve found that the way L.A. is perceived is much different than how it is lived.
Our April issue is about the lived experience of the city and its architecture. A postmodernist house in Baldwin Hills becomes a place for a family to dream. A billboard on the drive home becomes a personal landmark. A therapist’s room becomes a container for everything. A museum is held up as much by its walls as the people who work within them. We are part of our built environments, and nothing encompasses this more than our cover story on Lauren Halsey and her much-anticipated sculpture park, “sister dreamer lauren halsey’s architectural ode to tha surge n splurge of south central los angeles,” which is literally etched with the faces and stories of people from South-Central, where the artist grew up and still lives. On the cover photo, the artist stands in the back, in the shadows, allowing the people who shaped her project to take center stage.
Architects, I’m told, are obsessed with the idea of thresholds — corners, crossings, the in-between. This makes sense to me when I look at this cover, the group standing between four walls that don’t quite meet, the sky above and around them, inside and outside at the same time. It is a moving illustration of how a space can hold and contain — feel safe — while also holding an open sense of possibility.
Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief
Image logo by Anna Mills for The Times
This blue, curvy Baldwin Hills house is Black postmodernism in motionThe spiral staircase that winds you through the home, left and right, mimics the feeling of descending these same hills. Read the story
Why I rejected the ‘neutral’ aesthetics of therapy roomsAs a therapist, I wanted to create a container — a place where someone would cross the threshold and feel. Read the story
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Issue 42: ThresholdsOrder now
The case for monogramming everything you own and loveIt’s never been more important to assert your sense of personhood and independence. Read the story
Catherine Opie marks the opening of the new LACMA building with seven portraitsThe photographs, taken in a deep blue-glazed interior gallery designed by Peter Zumthor, were inspired by Irving Penn’s famous “corner portraits.” Read the story
My fake but real exchange with the artist Sophie CalleFrom her friendship with Frank Gehry to her burial plot in Bolinas, the French artist reveals a surprising California story. Read the story
L.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 FreewayFor artist Sayre Gomez, the city is defined by its anti-landmarks. Read the story
The story behind this rare architectural speaker from cult Japanese fashion brand TheSoloistIn Archived’s L.A. showroom, everything is a reference point or piece of history. Read the story
Love, Goth ShakiraOur columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love. Read the story
Nine non-negotiable items for a well-designed lifeFrom a Waka Waka rocking chair to a baby pink Brutalist listening station, here are the home, fashion and beauty items that will level you up this month. Read the story
Design your dream social calendar with these April drops, openings and showsWhat’s new in the world of art, fashion and beauty this month. Read the story
Issue 41
OutsidePresenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Issue 40
RevelryPresenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Issue 39
KinshipPresenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Issue 38
AbundancePresenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Issue 37
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Issue 36
TimePresenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Issue 35
StillnessPresenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Issue 34
MovementPresenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Issue 33
DevotionPresenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Issue 32
CelebrityPresenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Issue 31
Lost & FoundPresenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Issue 30
LuxuryPresenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Issue 29
Image MakersPresenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Issue 28
LineagePresenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Issue 27
HomemakingPresenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Issue 26
ReveriePresenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Issue 25
SpringPresenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Issue 24
ConveyancePresenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Issue 23
SlippingPresenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Issue 22
LuxuryImage Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Issue 21
Image MakersMeet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Issue 20
DiscourseWelcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Issue 19
ClearanceArchitecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Issue 18
MissionPresenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Issue 17
OfferingImage is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Issue 16
InteriorityUntold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Issue 15
DiasporaRestaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Issue 14
ElevationWhy is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Issue 13
Image MakersA new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Issue 12
CommitmentSpirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Issue 11
RenovationWhat if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Issue 10
ClarityL.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Issue 9
FunctionAin’t no party like an L.A. party
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Issue 8
DesertedA journey to the end of the world
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Issue 7
SurvivalIn this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Issue 6
EnergyCelebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Issue 5
ReverenceAn exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Issue 4
Image MakersA celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Issue 3
Parents are cool!A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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Issue 2
L.A. — We See You!How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Issue 1
RemembranceTrue style, after all, is time travel.
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