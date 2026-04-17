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In a new monument for South-Central, Lauren Halsey cements her loved ones as landmarksIn a new monument for South-Central, Lauren Halsey cements her loved ones as landmarks
This blue, curvy Baldwin Hills house is Black postmodernism in motionThis blue, curvy Baldwin Hills house is Black postmodernism in motion
The case for monogramming everything you own and loveThe case for monogramming everything you own and love
My fake but real exchange with the artist Sophie CalleMy fake but real exchange with the artist Sophie Calle
Why I rejected the ‘neutral’ aesthetics of therapy roomsWhy I rejected the ‘neutral’ aesthetics of therapy rooms
Catherine Opie marks the opening of the new LACMA building with seven portraitsCatherine Opie marks the opening of the new LACMA building with seven portraits
L.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 FreewayL.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 Freeway

I lived part of my teen years in Brasília, the capital built from scratch whose architecture and urban planning have drawn equal parts fascination and disdain. Over the years I’ve grown accustomed to comments about how “wild” the spaceship-like buildings designed by Oscar Niemeyer must have looked, how “alienating” the car-centric city must have been. But when I first heard these kinds of comments, I was admittedly surprised, because my memories of living in the city were much more mundane — eating hot dogs on the dusty sidewalks, hanging with friends at the base of our apartment building, movie-hopping at the mall. In other words, I was just living my life.

Now that I live in L.A., I sometimes hear echoes of what I used to hear about Brasília. They are both places with a mythic allure that nonetheless draw the same kinds of criticisms. How do you live in such a sprawling city where you have to drive everywhere? Isn’t it isolating? But as with Brasília, I’ve found that the way L.A. is perceived is much different than how it is lived.

Our April issue is about the lived experience of the city and its architecture. A postmodernist house in Baldwin Hills becomes a place for a family to dream. A billboard on the drive home becomes a personal landmark. A therapist’s room becomes a container for everything. A museum is held up as much by its walls as the people who work within them. We are part of our built environments, and nothing encompasses this more than our cover story on Lauren Halsey and her much-anticipated sculpture park, “sister dreamer lauren halsey’s architectural ode to tha surge n splurge of south central los angeles,” which is literally etched with the faces and stories of people from South-Central, where the artist grew up and still lives. On the cover photo, the artist stands in the back, in the shadows, allowing the people who shaped her project to take center stage.

Architects, I’m told, are obsessed with the idea of thresholds — corners, crossings, the in-between. This makes sense to me when I look at this cover, the group standing between four walls that don’t quite meet, the sky above and around them, inside and outside at the same time. It is a moving illustration of how a space can hold and contain — feel safe — while also holding an open sense of possibility.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief


Image logo by Anna Mills for The Times

In a new monument for South-Central, Lauren Halsey cements her loved ones as landmarks

In a new monument for South-Central, Lauren Halsey cements her loved ones as landmarks

“sister dreamer” shows that architecture only becomes truly meaningful when people see a space for themselves there.   Read the story  
This blue, curvy Baldwin Hills house is Black postmodernism in motion

This blue, curvy Baldwin Hills house is Black postmodernism in motion

The spiral staircase that winds you through the home, left and right, mimics the feeling of descending these same hills.   Read the story  
Why I rejected the ‘neutral’ aesthetics of therapy rooms

Why I rejected the ‘neutral’ aesthetics of therapy rooms

As a therapist, I wanted to create a container — a place where someone would cross the threshold and feel.   Read the story  
Issue 42 cover

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Issue 42: Thresholds

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The case for monogramming everything you own and love

The case for monogramming everything you own and love

It’s never been more important to assert your sense of personhood and independence.   Read the story  
Catherine Opie marks the opening of the new LACMA building with seven portraits

Catherine Opie marks the opening of the new LACMA building with seven portraits

The photographs, taken in a deep blue-glazed interior gallery designed by Peter Zumthor, were inspired by Irving Penn’s famous “corner portraits.”   Read the story  
My fake but real exchange with the artist Sophie Calle

My fake but real exchange with the artist Sophie Calle

From her friendship with Frank Gehry to her burial plot in Bolinas, the French artist reveals a surprising California story.   Read the story  
L.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 Freeway

L.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 Freeway

For artist Sayre Gomez, the city is defined by its anti-landmarks.   Read the story  
The story behind this rare architectural speaker from cult Japanese fashion brand TheSoloist

The story behind this rare architectural speaker from cult Japanese fashion brand TheSoloist

In Archived’s L.A. showroom, everything is a reference point or piece of history.   Read the story  
Love, Goth Shakira

Love, Goth Shakira

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.   Read the story  
Nine non-negotiable items for a well-designed life

Nine non-negotiable items for a well-designed life

From a Waka Waka rocking chair to a baby pink Brutalist listening station, here are the home, fashion and beauty items that will level you up this month.   Read the story  
Design your dream social calendar with these April drops, openings and shows

Design your dream social calendar with these April drops, openings and shows

What’s new in the world of art, fashion and beauty this month.   Read the story  
Outside

Issue 41

Outside

Presenting Image Issue 41: Outside
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Revelry

Issue 40

Revelry

Presenting Image Issue 40: Revelry
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Kinship

Issue 39

Kinship

Presenting Image Issue 39: Kinship
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Abundance

Issue 38

Abundance

Presenting Image Issue 38: Abundance
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Image Makers

Issue 37

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 37: Image Makers
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Time

Issue 36

Time

Presenting Image Issue 36: Time
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Stillness

Issue 35

Stillness

Presenting Image Issue 35: Stillness
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Movement

Issue 34

Movement

Presenting Image Issue 34: Movement
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Devotion

Issue 33

Devotion

Presenting Image Issue 33: Devotion
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Celebrity

Issue 32

Celebrity

Presenting Image Issue 32: Celebrity
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Lost & Found

Issue 31

Lost & Found

Presenting Image Issue 31: Lost & Found
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Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
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Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
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Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
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Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
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Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
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Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
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Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
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Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
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Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
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Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
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Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
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Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
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Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
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Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
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Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
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Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
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Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
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Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
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Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
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Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
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Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
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Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
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Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
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Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
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Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
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Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
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Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
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Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
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L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
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Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
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